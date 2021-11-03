Homepage Equities United States Nyse Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. News Summary KW US4893981070 KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. (KW) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 11/03 04:10:00 pm 22.88 USD +1.87% 05:00p Third Quarter 2021 Supplemental Financial PU 04:41p Earnings Flash (KW) KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS Reports Q3 Revenue $114.4M, vs. Street Est of $123.4M MT 04:36p Press Release, dated November 3, 2021, and Third Quarter Supplemental Financial Information - Form 8-K PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Third Quarter 2021 Supplemental Financial 11/03/2021 | 05:00pm EDT Send by mail :

3Q-20): KW's share of recurring property NOI, loan income and fees totaled $111 million in 3Q-21, an increase of $9 million from 3Q-20. KW's share of gains from the sale of real estate, increases in fair values and promotes totaled $139 million in 3Q-21, an increase of $130 million from 3Q-20.

Assets Under Management (AUM) Grows by 17% to $20.5 Billion (vs. $17.6 Billion at 4Q-20) 3 Completed $1.8 billion in Investment Transactions Which Grew Estimated Annual NOI and Fee-Bearing Capital: Gross Transaction Value Est. Annual NOI To KW Fee-Bearing Capital ($ in millions) ($ in millions) ($ in billions) As of 2Q-21 $ 403 $ 4.5 Gross acquisitions and loan investments $ 1,229 17 0.4 Gross dispositions and loan repayments 537 (4) (0.1) Assets stabilized / (unstabilized) - (2) - Operations - 3 - FX and other - (4) - Total as of 3Q-21 $ 1,766 $ 413 $ 4.8 Estimated Annual NOI Grows by $10 Million to $413 Million:

Estimated Annual NOI from the stabilized portfolio increased by $10 million to $413 million driven primarily by 3Q acquisition activity. Development and lease-up portfolio expected to add approximately $105 million in Estimated Annual NOI upon completion of construction by 2024 and stabilization by 2025.

23% YTD Growth in Fee-Bearing Capital: Fee-Bearing Capital totaled $4.8 billion as of 3Q-21, a 23% increase YTD. In addition, the Company has approximately $2.1 billion in additional non- discretionary capital with certain strategic partners that is currently available for investment.

Fee-Bearing Capital totaled $4.8 billion as of 3Q-21, a 23% increase YTD. In addition, the Company has approximately $2.1 billion in additional non- discretionary capital with certain strategic partners that is currently available for investment. 24% Growth in Debt Platform in 3Q: Completed loan investments totaling $440 million and loan repayments totaled $151 million, resulting in 24% growth in 3Q-21. The Company has a 9% ownership in its debt platform, which totals $1.6 billion of outstanding loans (including $140 million of future funding commitments) and $1.3 billion of Fee-Bearing Capital as of quarter-end.

Multifamily and Office Same Property Performance (1) : 3Q - 2021 vs. 3Q - 2020 YTD - 2021 vs. YTD - 2020 Occupancy Revenue NOI Occupancy Revenue NOI Multifamily - Market Rate 0.7% 7.1% 10.4% 0.6% 2.0% 1.6% Multifamily - Affordable 0.5% 4.3% 3.3% 1.6% 3.2% 2.0% Office (1.3)% 2.0% 3.6% (1.3)% 5.1% 6.3% Total 5.1% 6.9% 3.2% 3.4% (1) Excludes minority-held investments 3Q-21 Investment Activity Capital Allocation: In 3Q-21, the Company invested $295 million of cash, allocating 76% to new investments, 16% to capex and development initiatives, and 8% to share repurchases.

3Q-21, the Company invested $295 million of cash, allocating 76% to new investments, 16% to capex and development initiatives, and 8% to share repurchases. For YTD-21, the Company invested $868 million of cash, allocating 78% to new investments, 17% to capex and development initiatives, and 5% to share repurchases. 4 3Q Acquisitions and Loan Investments Add $17 million of Estimated Annual NOI:

Western U.S. Multifamily Expansion: Acquired two wholly-owned multifamily properties in Seattle, Washington and one wholly-owned property in the greater Denver, Colorado region totaling 879 units for $399 million, adding $14 million in Est. Annual NOI to KW. Co-investment Portfolio: Acquired $390 million of real estate investments in which KW has a 12% ownership in, which added $2 million of Est. Annual NOI to KW.

3Q Dispositions Totaled $383 Million, Including the Following Key Dispositions:

The Company sold $295 million of investments from its co-investment portfolio, in which it had a weighted-average ownership of 6%. The dispositions resulted in total cash profit of $128 million to KW and its partners over the ownership period. The Company's share of the profit, including promote, was approximately $14 million over the ownership period.

Balance Sheet and Capital Markets $1.3 billion in Cash and Lines of Credit: As of September 30, 2021, Kennedy Wilson had a total of $841 million (1) in cash and cash equivalents and $500 million of capacity on its undrawn revolving line of credit. In 4Q-21, the Company fully redeemed the remaining $296 million outstanding of its 3.95% sterling-denominated Kennedy Wilson Europe unsecured bonds maturing in 2022.

As of September 30, 2021, Kennedy Wilson had a total of $841 million in cash and cash equivalents and $500 million of capacity on its undrawn revolving line of credit. In 4Q-21, the Company fully redeemed the remaining $296 million outstanding of its 3.95% sterling-denominated Kennedy Wilson Europe unsecured bonds maturing in 2022. Unsecured Debt Transactions:

The Company issued $600 million of 4.75% unsecured senior notes due 2030. The proceeds were used to fully repay $289 million outstanding on its revolving line of credit in 3Q-21 and to fully redeem the remaining $296 million outstanding of its 3.95% sterling-denominated Kennedy Wilson Europe unsecured bonds maturing in 2022, which was repaid in 4Q-21.

Debt Profile: Pro-forma for the 4Q-21 debt repayment described above, Kennedy Wilson's share of debt had a weighted average interest rate of 3.6% per annum and a weighted-average maturity of 6.5 years. Approximately 89% of our debt is either fixed or hedged with interest rate caps.

Pro-forma for the 4Q-21 debt repayment described above, Kennedy Wilson's share of debt had a weighted average interest rate of 3.6% per annum and a weighted-average maturity of 6.5 years. Approximately 89% of our debt is either fixed or hedged with interest rate caps. Share Repurchase Program (2) : In 3Q-21, Kennedy Wilson repurchased 1.2 million shares for $25 million at a weighted-average price of $21.55 per share. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $213 million remaining available under its $500 million share repurchase plan. Since the launch of the plan in March 2018, the Company has repurchased 15.7 million shares, or approximately 10% of its outstanding share count, for $287 million at a weighted-average price of $18.22 per share.

In 3Q-21, Kennedy Wilson repurchased 1.2 million shares for $25 million at a weighted-average price of $21.55 per share. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $213 million remaining available under its $500 million share repurchase plan. Since the launch of the plan in March 2018, the Company has repurchased 15.7 million shares, or approximately 10% of its outstanding share count, for $287 million at a weighted-average price of $18.22 per share. 9% Dividend Increase: The Company announced a 9% increase in the common dividend per share to $0.24 per quarter, or $0.96 on an annualized basis. 5 _____________________________________________________________________________________ Footnotes Represents consolidated cash and includes $340 million of restricted cash, which is included in cash and cash equivalents. The Company's share of cash, including unconsolidated joint-ventures, totals $955 million. About Kennedy Wilson Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate both on our own and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., UK, and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit www.kennedywilson.com. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 840.8 $ 965.1 Accounts receivable 43.2 47.9 Real estate and acquired in place lease values (net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $802.7 4,836.9 4,720.5 and $815.0) Unconsolidated investments (including $1,583.8 and $1,136.5 at fair value) 1,737.9 1,289.3 Other assets 189.4 199.1 Loan purchases and originations 126.4 107.1 Total assets $ 7,774.6 $ 7,329.0 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 13.1 $ 30.1 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 549.5 531.7 Mortgage debt 2,674.3 2,589.8 KW unsecured debt 1,775.7 1,332.2 KWE unsecured bonds 929.1 1,172.5 Total liabilities 5,941.7 5,656.3 Equity Cumulative perpetual preferred stock 295.2 295.2 Common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 1,702.0 1,725.2 Retained earnings 196.3 17.7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (393.7) (393.6) Total Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,799.8 1,644.5 Noncontrolling interests 33.1 28.2 Total equity 1,832.9 1,672.7 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,774.6 $ 7,329.0 7 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except share amounts and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Rental $ 96.1 $ 102.2 $ 279.7 $ 308.8 Hotel 6.2 3.1 9.2 10.4 Investment management and property services fees 9.7 8.9 27.1 25.2 Loans and other 2.4 1.3 6.2 1.5 Total revenue 114.4 115.5 322.2 345.9 Expenses Rental 32.4 33.5 97.8 102.2 Hotel 3.7 2.7 7.8 10.9 Commission and marketing 0.1 0.9 0.7 2.5 Compensation and related (includes $6.9 and $7.6 and $21.9 and $24.5 of share- 40.2 26.3 123.5 85.1 based compensation) General and administrative 8.9 8.6 24.7 26.1 Depreciation and amortization 39.2 44.3 125.3 135.1 Total expenses 124.5 116.3 379.8 361.9 Income from unconsolidated investments 143.1 14.9 213.9 45.0 Gain on sale of real estate, net 15.0 4.0 417.0 47.7 Transaction-related expenses - (0.1) (0.4) (0.6) Interest expense (45.3) (50.8) (141.4) (150.0) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (38.6) (1.3) Other income (loss) 0.4 0.3 (2.6) 0.2 Income / (loss) before benefit from (provision for) income taxes 103.1 (32.5) 390.3 (75.0) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (30.6) 12.8 (98.2) 10.3 Net income (loss) 72.5 (19.7) 292.1 (64.7) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2.3) (1.1) (3.5) 0.5 Preferred dividends (4.3) (4.3) (12.9) (12.9) Net income (loss) attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common $ 65.9 $ (25.1) $ 275.7 $ (77.1) shareholders Basic earnings (loss) per share Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.48 $ (0.18) $ 1.98 $ (0.55) Weighted average shares outstanding 138,934,754 140,119,442 138,989,733 140,181,438 Diluted earnings (loss) per share Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.47 $ (0.18) $ 1.96 $ (0.55) Weighted average shares outstanding 139,437,126 140,119,442 140,565,582 140,181,438 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 Includes impact of the Company allocating income and dividends per basic and diluted share to participating securities. 8 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) The table below reconciles net income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA, using Kennedy Wilson's pro-rata share amounts for each adjustment item. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, $ 65.9 $ (25.1) $ 275.7 $ (77.1) Inc. common shareholders Non-GAAP adjustments: Add back (Kennedy Wilson's Share)(1): Interest expense 55.9 57.5 167.3 172.4 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 38.6 1.3 Depreciation and amortization 39.1 44.8 125.9 136.7 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 30.6 (12.8) 98.2 (9.6) Preferred dividends 4.3 4.3 12.9 12.9 Share-based compensation 6.9 7.6 21.9 24.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 202.7 $ 76.3 $ 740.5 $ 261.1 See Appendix for reconciliation of Kennedy Wilson's Share amounts. The table below provides a detailed reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 72.5 $ (19.7) $ 292.1 $ (64.7) Non-GAAP adjustments: Add back: Interest expense 45.3 50.8 141.4 150.0 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 38.6 1.3 Kennedy Wilson's share of interest expense included in 11.2 7.5 28.0 24.7 unconsolidated investments Depreciation and amortization 39.2 44.3 125.3 135.1 Kennedy Wilson's share of depreciation and amortization 1.1 1.7 4.2 5.2 included in unconsolidated investments Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 30.6 (12.8) 98.2 (10.3) Kennedy Wilson's share of taxes included in unconsolidated - - - 1.1 investments Share-based compensation 6.9 7.6 21.9 24.5 EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) (4.1) (3.1) (9.2) (5.8) Adjusted EBITDA $ 202.7 $ 76.3 $ 740.5 $ 261.1 EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest includes $1.2 million and $1.2 million of depreciation and amortization, $0.6 million and $0.8 million of interest, and $0.0 million and $0.0 million of taxes, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest includes $3.6 million and $3.6 million of depreciation and amortization, $2.1 million and $2.3 million of interest, and $0.0 million and $0.4 million of taxes, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 9 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except share data) The table below reconciles net income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common shareholders to Adjusted Net Income, using Kennedy Wilson's pro-rata share amounts for each adjustment item. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, $ 65.9 $ (25.1) $ 275.7 $ (77.1) Inc. common shareholders Non-GAAP adjustments: Add back (Kennedy Wilson's Share)(1): Depreciation and amortization 39.1 44.8 125.9 136.7 Share-based compensation 6.9 7.6 21.9 24.5 Adjusted Net Income $ 111.9 $ 27.3 $ 423.5 $ 84.1 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted 139,437,126 140,119,442 140,565,582 140,181,438 See Appendix for reconciliation of Kennedy Wilson's Share amounts. The table below provides a detailed reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 72.5 $ (19.7) $ 292.1 $ (64.7) Non-GAAP adjustments: Add back (less): Depreciation and amortization 39.2 44.3 125.3 135.1 Kennedy Wilson's share of depreciation and amortization 1.1 1.7 4.2 5.2 included in unconsolidated investments Share-based compensation 6.9 7.6 21.9 24.5 Preferred dividends (4.3) (4.3) (12.9) (12.9) Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests, (3.5) (2.3) (7.1) (3.1) before depreciation and amortization(1) Adjusted Net Income $ 111.9 $ 27.3 $ 423.5 $ 84.1 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted 139,437,126 140,119,442 140,565,582 140,181,438 Includes $1.2 million and $1.2 million of depreciation and amortization for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $3.6 million and $3.6 million of depreciation and amortization for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 10 Forward-Looking Statements Statements made by us in this report and in other reports and statements released by us that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of our senior management based on our current estimates, expectations, forecasts and projections and include comments that express our current opinions about trends and factors that may impact future operating results. Disclosures that use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "may," "could," "plan," "expect," "project" or the negative of these, as well as similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events, many of which are outside of our control, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance or achievement, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may include the factors and the risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Item 1A. "Risk Factors" sections of each our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as amended by our subsequent filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements, whether made in this report or elsewhere, should be considered in the context of the various disclosures made by us about our businesses including, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise. Common Definitions "KWH," "KW," "Kennedy Wilson," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us" refers to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries. "Adjusted EBITDA" represents net income before interest expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, our share of interest expense included in unconsolidated investments, depreciation and amortization, our share of depreciation and amortization included in unconsolidated investments, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, our share of taxes included in unconsolidated investments, share-based compensation, and EBITDA adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Please also see the reconciliation to GAAP in the Company's supplemental financial information included in this release and also available at www.kennedywilson.com. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to analyze our business because it adjusts net income for items we believe do not accurately reflect the nature of our business going forward or that relate to non-cash compensation expense or noncontrolling interests. Such items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Additionally, we believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to assist them in getting a more accurate picture of our results from operations. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP and when analyzing our operating performance, readers should use Adjusted EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative for, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Furthermore, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not remove all non-cash items (such as acquisition-related gains) or consider certain cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The amount shown for Adjusted EBITDA also differs from the amount calculated under similarly titled definitions in our debt instruments, which are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges and are used to determine compliance with financial covenants and our ability to engage in certain activities, such as incurring additional debt and making certain restricted payments. 11 "Adjusted Fees" refers to Kennedy Wilson's gross investment management, property services and research fees adjusted to include Kennedy Wilson's share of fees eliminated in consolidation, Kennedy Wilson's share of fees in unconsolidated service businesses and performance fees included in unconsolidated investments. Our management uses Adjusted fees to analyze our investment management and real estate services business because the measure removes required eliminations under GAAP for properties in which the Company provides services but also has an ownership interest. These eliminations understate the economic value of the investment management, property services and research fees and makes the Company comparable to other real estate companies that provide investment management and real estate services but do not have an ownership interest in the properties they manage. Our management believes that adjusting GAAP fees to reflect these amounts eliminated in consolidation presents a more holistic measure of the scope of our investment management and real estate services business.

"Adjusted Net Income" represents net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, our share of depreciation and amortization included in unconsolidated investments, share-based compensation, preferred dividends and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, before depreciation and amortization. Please also see the reconciliation to GAAP in the Company's supplemental financial information included in this release and also available at www.kennedywilson.com.

share-based compensation, preferred dividends and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, before depreciation and amortization. Please also see the reconciliation to GAAP in the Company's supplemental financial information included in this release and also available at www.kennedywilson.com. "Annual Return on Loans" is a metric that applies to our real estate debt business that represents the sum of annual interest income, transaction fees and the payback of principal for discounted loan purchases, amortized over the life of the loans and divided by the principal balances of the loans.

"Cap rate" represents the net operating income of an investment for the year preceding its acquisition or disposition, as applicable, divided by the purchase or sale price, as applicable. Cap rates set forth in this presentation only includes data from income-producing properties. We calculate cap rates based on information that is supplied to us during the acquisition diligence process. This information is not audited or reviewed by independent accountants and may be presented in a manner that is different from similar information included in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, cap rates represent historical performance and are not a guarantee of future NOI. Properties for which a cap rate is provided may not continue to perform at that cap rate.

income-producing properties. We calculate cap rates based on information that is supplied to us during the acquisition diligence process. This information is not audited or reviewed by independent accountants and may be presented in a manner that is different from similar information included in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, cap rates represent historical performance and are not a guarantee of future NOI. Properties for which a cap rate is provided may not continue to perform at that cap rate. "Equity partners" refers to non-wholly-owned subsidiaries that we consolidate in our financial statements under U.S. GAAP and third-party equity providers.

non-wholly-owned subsidiaries that we consolidate in our financial statements under U.S. GAAP and third-party equity providers. "Estimated Annual NOI" is a property-levelnon-GAAP measure representing the estimated annual net operating income from each property as of the date shown, inclusive of rent abatements (if applicable). The calculation excludes depreciation and amortization expense, and does not capture the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures, tenant improvements, and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties. For the Company's hotel portfolio, the Company provides a trailing-12 month NOI of $9.0 million, which excludes the period during which the hotel was fully closed due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, for assets wholly-owned and fully occupied by KW, the Company provides an estimated NOI for valuation purposes of $4.1 million, which includes an assumption for applicable market rents. Any of the enumerated items above could have a material effect on the performance of our properties. Also, where specifically noted, for properties purchased in 2021, the NOI represents estimated Year 1 NOI from our original underwriting. Estimated year 1 NOI for properties purchased in 2021 may not be indicative of the actual results for those properties. Estimated annual NOI is not an indicator of the actual annual net operating income that the Company will or expects to realize in any period. Please also see the definition of "Net operating income" below. The Company does not provide a reconciliation for estimated annual NOI to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure, because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimation of each of the component reconciling items, and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact estimated annual NOI, including, for example, the sale of real estate that have not yet occurred and other items and are out of the Company's control. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to meaningfully address the probable significance of the unavailable information and believes that providing a 12 reconciliation for estimated annual NOI would imply a degree of precision as to its forward-looking net operating income that would be confusing or misleading to investors. "Fee-Bearing Capital" represents total third-party committed or invested capital that we manage in our joint- ventures and commingled funds that entitle us to earn fees, including without limitation, asset management fees, construction management fees, acquisition and disposition fees and/or promoted interest, if applicable.

Capital" represents total third-party committed or invested capital that we manage in our joint- ventures and commingled funds that entitle us to earn fees, including without limitation, asset management fees, construction management fees, acquisition and disposition fees and/or promoted interest, if applicable. "Gross Asset Value" refers to the gross carrying value of assets, before debt, depreciation and amortization, and net of noncontrolling interests.

"Internal Rate of Return" ("IRR") is based on cumulative contributions and distributions to Kennedy Wilson on each investment that has been sold and is the leveraged internal rate of return on equity invested in the investment. The IRR measures the return to Kennedy Wilson on each investment, expressed as a compound rate of interest over the entire investment period. This return does take into account carried interest, if applicable, but excludes management fees, organizational fees, or other similar expenses.·

"Net operating income" or "NOI" is a non-GAAP measure representing the income produced by a property calculated by deducting certain property expenses from property revenues. Our management uses net operating income to assess and compare the performance of our properties and to estimate their fair value. Net operating income does not include the effects of depreciation or amortization or gains or losses from the sale of properties because the effects of those items do not necessarily represent the actual change in the value of our properties resulting from our value-add initiatives or changing market conditions. Our management believes that net operating income reflects the core revenues and costs of operating our properties and is better suited to evaluate trends in occupancy and lease rates. Please also see the reconciliation to GAAP in the Company's supplemental financial information included in this release and also available at www.kennedywilson.com .

non-GAAP measure representing the income produced by a property calculated by deducting certain property expenses from property revenues. Our management uses net operating income to assess and compare the performance of our properties and to estimate their fair value. Net operating income does not include the effects of depreciation or amortization or gains or losses from the sale of properties because the effects of those items do not necessarily represent the actual change in the value of our properties resulting from our value-add initiatives or changing market conditions. Our management believes that net operating income reflects the core revenues and costs of operating our properties and is better suited to evaluate trends in occupancy and lease rates. Please also see the reconciliation to GAAP in the Company's supplemental financial information included in this release and also available at . "Noncontrolling interests" represents the portion of equity ownership in a consolidated subsidiary not attributable to Kennedy Wilson.

"Pro-Rata" represents Kennedy Wilson's share calculated by using our proportionate economic ownership of each asset in our portfolio. Please also refer to the pro-rata financial data in our supplemental financial information.

represents Kennedy Wilson's share calculated by using our proportionate economic ownership of each asset in our portfolio. Please also refer to the pro-rata financial data in our supplemental financial information. "Property NOI" or "Property-level NOI" is a non-GAAP measure calculated by deducting the Company's Pro- Rata share of rental and hotel property expenses from the Company's Pro-Rata rental and hotel revenues. Please also see the reconciliation to GAAP in the Company's supplemental financial information included in this release and also available at www.kennedywilson.com .

"Property-level NOI" is a non-GAAP measure calculated by deducting the Company's Pro- Rata share of rental and hotel property expenses from the Company's Pro-Rata rental and hotel revenues. Please also see the reconciliation to GAAP in the Company's supplemental financial information included in this release and also available at . "Real Estate Assets under Management" ("AUM") generally refers to the properties and other assets with respect to which we provide (or participate in) oversight, investment management services and other advice, and which generally consist of real estate properties or loans, and investments in joint ventures. Our AUM is principally intended to reflect the extent of our presence in the real estate market, not the basis for determining our management fees. Our AUM consists of the total estimated fair value of the real estate properties and other real estate related assets either owned by third parties, wholly-owned by us or held by joint ventures and other entities in which our sponsored funds or investment vehicles and client accounts have invested. Committed (but unfunded) capital from investors in our sponsored funds is not included in our AUM. The estimated value of development properties is included at estimated completion cost.

wholly-owned by us or held by joint ventures and other entities in which our sponsored funds or investment vehicles and client accounts have invested. Committed (but unfunded) capital from investors in our sponsored funds is not included in our AUM. The estimated value of development properties is included at estimated completion cost. "Return on Equity" is a ratio calculated by dividing the net cash distributions of an investment to Kennedy Wilson, after the cost of leverage, if applicable, by the total cash contributions by Kennedy Wilson over the lifetime of the investment.

"Same property" refers to properties in which Kennedy Wilson has an ownership interest during the entire span of both periods being compared. The same property information presented throughout this report is shown on a cash basis and excludes non-recurring expenses. This analysis excludes properties that are either under development or undergoing lease up as part of our asset management strategy. 13 Note about Non-GAAP and certain other financial information included in this presentation In addition to the results reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") included within this presentation, Kennedy Wilson has provided certain information, which includes non-GAAP financial measures (including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Net Operating Income, and Adjusted Fees, as defined above). Such information is reconciled to its closest GAAP measure in accordance with the rules of the SEC, and such reconciliations are included within this presentation. These measures may contain cash and non-cashacquisition-related gains and expenses and gains and losses from the sale of real-estate related investments. Consolidated non-GAAP measures discussed throughout this report contain income or losses attributable to non- controlling interests. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to both management and Kennedy Wilson's shareholders in their analysis of the business and operating performance of the Company. Management also uses this information for operational planning and decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP financial measures are not and should not be considered a substitute for any GAAP measures. Additionally, non- GAAP financial measures as presented by Kennedy Wilson may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Annualized figures used throughout this release and supplemental financial information, and our estimated annual net operating income metrics, are not an indicator of the actual net operating income that the Company will or expects to realize in any period. KW-IR 14 Supplemental Financial Information 15 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Capitalization Summary (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share data) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Market Data Common stock price per share $ 20.92 $ 17.89 Common stock and convertible preferred stock Common stock shares outstanding 139,603,243 141,365,323 Shares of common stock underlying convertible perpetual preferred stock(1) 12,000,000 12,000,000 Total Common stock outstanding and underlying convertible preferred stock 151,603,243 153,365,323 Equity Market Capitalization $ 3,171.5 $ 2,743.7 Kennedy Wilson's Share of Debt Kennedy Wilson's share of property debt(2) 4,543.9 4,105.8 Senior notes payable 1,800.0 1,150.0 Kennedy Wilson Europe bonds(3) 636.4 1,177.2 Credit Facility - 200.0 Total Kennedy Wilson's share of debt 6,980.3 6,633.0 Total Capitalization $ 10,151.8 $ 9,376.7 Less: Kennedy Wilson's share of cash(3) (652.1) (1,033.2) Total Enterprise Value $ 9,499.7 $ 8,343.5 Assumes conversion of $300 million convertible perpetual preferred investment based on current conversion price of $25.00 per share. The preferred stock is callable by Kennedy Wilson on and after October 15, 2024. Includes Kennedy Wilson's share of debt at Vintage Housing Holdings of $442.4 million, based on economic ownership. Pro-Forma for $295.9 million paydown of the remainder 2022 KWE Bonds, made on October 11, 2021. 16 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Components of Value Summary As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited, Dollars in millions) Below are key valuation metrics provided to assist in the calculation of a sum-of-the-parts valuation of the Company as of September 30, 2021. Please note that excluded below is the potential value of the Company's future promoted interest as well as the value of the Company's team and brand. Kennedy Wilson's Share Investments Description Occupancy Est. Annual NOI(1)(2) Page # Income Producing Assets 1 Multifamily(3) 28,459 units 96.1% $ 204.5 21 2 Office 9.9 million square feet 93.1% 138.7 22 3 Retail and Industrial 9.1 million square feet 94.0% 51.8 23 4 Hotels 2 Hotels / 337 Hotel Rooms N/A 9.0 24 5 Loans(5) 26 loan investments N/A 8.8 24 KW Loan balance of $129.6 million Total $ 412.8 Lease-up, Development, and Non-income Producing Assets KW Gross Asset Value 523 multifamily units 6 Lease-up Portfolio(5) (6) 1.1 million office sq. ft. 38.0% $ 591.1 25 0.6 million retail sq. ft. 4,421 multifamily units 0.6 million office sq. ft. 7 Development Projects(5)(6) 0.2 million industrial sq. ft. N/A 660.6 26 One five-star resort 8 Residential and other(5) 19 investments N/A 283.5 24 Total $ 1,535.2 Investment Management and Real Estate Services Fee-Bearing Capital Adj. Fees(7) 9 Investment management Asset management fees (T-12) $4,750 $ 33.6 30 10 Investment Management Performance fees (T-12) $ 67.3 30 Total $ 100.9 Net Debt Total 11 KW Share of Debt(4)(8) Secured and Unsecured Debt $ 6,980.3 12 KW Share of Cash(8) Cash (652.1) Total Net Debt $ 6,328.2 28 17 Please see "common definitions" for a definition of estimated annual NOI and a description of its limitations. The Company does not provide a reconciliation for Estimated Annual NOI to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure, because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimation of each of the component reconciling items, and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact Estimated Annual NOI, including, for example, gains on sales of depreciable real estate and other items that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company's control. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to meaningfully address the probable significance of the unavailable information and believes that providing a reconciliation for Estimated Annual NOI would imply a degree of precision as to its forward-looking net operating income that would be confusing or misleading to investors. Based on weighted-average ownership figures held by KW. Includes 8,595 affordable units the Company owns through its Vintage Housing Holdings platform. Kennedy Wilson's equity investment in Vintage Housing Holdings has a fair value of $149.6 million as of September 30, 2021. Includes Kennedy Wilson's share of debt at Vintage Housing Holdings of $442.4 million, based on economic ownership. See additional detail related to Lease-up, Development, and Non-income Producing Assets, as of September 30, 2021. KW Share of Debt below is included in the Net Debt amounts within the Components of Value Summary above. KW Gross Asset Value KW Share of Debt Investment Account (Gross asset value - share of debt) Lease-up - Multifamily and Commercial $ 591.1 $ 116.5 $ 474.6 Development - Multifamily, Commercial, and Hotel 660.6 306.4 354.2 Residential and other 283.5 16.8 266.7 Lease-up, Development, and Non-income Producing Assets $ 1,535.2 $ 439.7 $ 1,095.5 Includes $97.6 million of gross asset value related to assets under development in Vintage Housing Holdings as of September 30, 2021. TTM figures are representative of the trailing 12 months and are not indicators of the actual results that the Company will or expects to realize in any period. Pro-Forma for $295.9 million paydown of the remainder 2022 KWE Bonds, made on October 11, 2021. 18 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Stabilized Portfolio As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited, Dollars in millions) The following information reflects Kennedy Wilson's Pro-rata share of Estimated Annual NOI (from income-producing assets) by geography and property type, as of September 30, 2021, of which 66% is derived from wholly-owned assets. The following summarizes Kennedy Wilson's Pro-rata share of Estimated Annual NOI from its stabilized income-producing portfolio by property type and geography. Pacific Southern Northern Mountain Hawaii U.K. Ireland Italy Spain Total Northwest California California West Multifamily - Market Rate $ 43.6 $ 23.4 $ 23.7 $ 58.0 $ - $ - $ 26.9 $ - $ - $ 175.6 Multifamily - Affordable 18.5 3.3 2.4 4.7 - - - - - 28.9 Commercial - Office 18.1 10.7 9.2 2.6 - 57.3 31.2 9.3 0.3 138.7 Commercial - Retail 0.9 3.6 - 5.9 - 19.2 9.5 - 6.6 45.7 Commercial - Industrial - - - 0.3 - 5.8 - - - 6.1 Hotel - - - - 0.1 - 8.9 - - 9.0 Loans 1.7 2.7 2.3 1.3 0.1 0.7 - - - 8.8 Total Estimated Annual NOI $ 82.8 $ 43.7 $ 37.6 $ 72.8 $ 0.2 $ 83.0 $ 76.5 $ 9.3 $ 6.9 $ 412.8 19 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Segment Investment Summary As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except Fee-Bearing Capital) The following summarizes Kennedy Wilson's income-producing portfolio by segment. Excluded below are lease-up, development, and residential and other investments. Stabilized Portfolio Commercial KW Share Fee-Bearing Balance Sheet Multifamily Loan of Est. KW Gross KW Segment Description Rentable Sq. Hotels Annual Capital(2) Ownership(3) Classification Units Ft. Investments NOI(1) ($bn) Asset Value 1) Consolidated Consists primarily of Consolidated 8,911 6.9 1 - $272.5 $- $4,888.7 97.8% wholly-owned real estate investments 2) Co-investment Portfolio: ~50% owned Consists primarily of Unconsolidated 15,322 1.0 - - 107.1 1.1 2,209.0 46.1% 50/50 investments with partners and our Vintage Housing joint-venture Minority owned Includes fund investments, Unconsolidated 4,226 11.1 1 26 33.2 3.7 590.6 11.4% loans, and other minority- owned investments Co-investment Portfolio 19,548 12.1 1 26 $140.3 $4.8 $2,799.6 26.9% Total Portfolio 28,459 19.0 2 26 $412.8 $4.8 $7,688.3 51.6% Please see "common definitions" for a definition of Estimated Annual NOI and a description of its limitations, including the inability to provide a reconciliation to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. Includes Fee-Bearing Capital related to lease-up, development, and non-income producing assets. Weighted average ownership figures based on the Company's share of NOI and are presented on a pre-promote basis. 20 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Multifamily Portfolio As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except average rents per unit) Consolidated Co-Investment (Unconsolidated) # of Market-Rate Market-Rate Vintage Housing Total Occupancy Occupancy Average Monthly KW Share Multifamily Affordable Rents Per Market of Estimated Assets Units Units Units # of Units (Asset Level) (KW Share) Rate Unit(1)(2) Annual NOI(3) Mountain West 36 4,578 3,761 1,592 9,931 94.9 % 95.1 % $ 1,366 $ 62.7 Pacific Northwest 45 1,973 2,449 5,623 10,045 96.8 96.7 1,736 62.1 Southern California 10 1,054 1,446 704 3,204 96.2 96.3 2,009 26.7 Northern California 9 1,306 952 676 2,934 97.0 96.7 1,997 26.1 Total Western U.S. 100 8,911 8,608 8,595 26,114 96.0 % 96.0 % $ 1,641 $ 177.6 Ireland(4) 10 - 2,345 - 2,345 96.6 96.6 2,514 26.9 Total Stabilized(5) 110 8,911 10,953 8,595 28,459 96.1 % 96.1 % $ 1,720 $ 204.5 Lease-up Assets 2 - 523 - 523 See Page 25for more information Development Projects 18 1,043 1,431 1,947 4,421 See Page 26for more information Total 20 1,043 1,954 1,947 4,944 Total Multifamily 130 9,954 12,907 10,542 33,403 Average Monthly Rents Per Unit is defined as the total potential monthly rental revenue (actual rent for occupied units plus market rent for vacant units) divided by the number of units, and are weighted-averages based on the Company's ownership percentage in the underlying properties. Average Monthly Rents Per Market Rate Unit for the market rate portfolio based on Kennedy Wilson's share of units. Average Monthly Rents Per Unit for the affordable portfolio are $849, $927, $1,007, and $925 for Mountain West, Pacific Northwest, Southern California and Northern California, respectively. Please see "common definitions" for a definition of Estimated Annual NOI and a description of its limitations. Estimated foreign exchange rates are €0.86 = $1 USD, and £0.74 = $1 USD related to NOI. Includes 8,595 affordable units the Company owns through its Vintage platform, which the Company has a 37% economic ownership interest in. 21 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Office Portfolio As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Dollars and Square Feet in millions, except average rent per sq. ft.) Consolidated Co-Investment Total Occupancy Occupancy Average Annual Kennedy Wilson's Share Office # of Assets Rentable Sq. Ft. of Rentable Sq. Ft. (Unconsolidated) Rentable Sq. Ft. (Asset Level) (KW Share) Rent per Sq. Ft.(1) Estimated Annual NOI(2) Pacific Northwest 3 0.6 0.6 1.2 98.9 % 99.9 % $ 25.4 $ 18.1 Southern California(3) 6 0.2 1.3 1.5 85.8 93.0 61.9 10.7 Northern California 7 0.3 1.5 1.8 88.5 84.8 34.8 9.2 Mountain West 5 - 1.7 1.7 90.1 90.9 19.1 2.6 Total Western U.S. 21 1.1 5.1 6.2 90.2 % 93.1 % $ 34.2 $ 40.6 United Kingdom(4) 13 1.4 0.5 1.9 88.5 87.9 41.2 57.3 Ireland(4)(5) 8 0.5 0.5 1.0 97.7 98.6 45.5 31.2 Italy(4) 7 0.7 - 0.7 100.0 100.0 15.4 9.3 Spain(4) 1 - 0.1 0.1 92.1 92.1 17.8 0.3 Total Europe(4) 29 2.6 1.1 3.7 93.2 % 93.1 % $ 36.1 $ 98.1 Total Stabilized 50 3.7 6.2 9.9 91.3 % 93.1 % $ 35.4 $ 138.7 Lease-up Assets 8 0.8 0.3 1.1 See page 25for more information Development Projects 5 0.2 0.4 0.6 See page 26for more information Total 13 1.0 0.7 1.7 Total Office 63 4.7 6.9 11.6 Average Annual Rent per Sq. Ft. represents contractual rents as in-place as of September 30, 2021 and are weighted-averages based on the Company's ownership percentage in the underlying properties. Please see "common definitions" for a definition of Estimated Annual NOI and a description of its limitations. The information presented in this row for Southern California commercial assets includes our corporate headquarters wholly owned by KW comprising 58,000 sq. ft., $35 million of debt, 100% occupancy, $3.0 million in Estimated Annual NOI and KW Gross Asset Value of $66.5 million as of September 30, 2021. Estimated foreign exchange rates are €0.86 = $1 USD, and £0.74 = $1 USD, related to NOI. The information presented in this row for Ireland commercial assets includes our Irish headquarters wholly owned by KW comprising 16,000 sq. ft., 100% occupancy, $1.1 million in Estimated Annual NOI and KW Gross Asset Value of $29.7 million as of September 30, 2021. 22 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Retail and Industrial Portfolio As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Dollars and Square Feet in millions, except average rent per sq. ft.) Consolidated Co-Investment Total Occupancy Occupancy Average Annual Kennedy Wilson's Share Retail and Industrial # of Assets Rentable Sq. Ft. of Rentable Sq. Ft. (Unconsolidated) Rentable Sq. Ft. (Asset Level) (KW Share) Rent per Sq. Ft.(1) Estimated Annual NOI(2) Pacific Northwest 1 0.1 - 0.1 100.0 % 100.0 % $ 17.7 $ 0.9 Southern California 5 0.2 0.9 1.1 94.4 94.6 21.2 3.6 Mountain West 12 0.6 1.0 1.6 91.5 87.0 11.4 6.2 Total Western U.S. 18 0.9 1.9 2.8 92.0 % 89.1 % $ 13.7 $ 10.7 United Kingdom(3) 73 1.6 3.9 5.5 97.9 95.9 13.7 25.0 Ireland(3) 2 0.4 - 0.4 93.4 93.4 25.0 9.5 Spain(3) 2 0.4 - 0.4 96.0 96.0 22.4 6.6 Total Europe(3) 77 2.4 3.9 6.3 97.5 % 95.6 % $ 16.5 $ 41.1 Total Stabilized 95 3.3 5.8 9.1 96.3 % 94.0 % $ 15.8 $ 51.8 Lease-up Assets 6 0.2 0.4 0.6 See page 25for more information Development Projects 2 - 0.2 0.2 See page 26for more information Total 8 0.2 0.6 0.8 Total Retail and Industrial 103 3.5 6.4 9.9 Average Annual Rent per Sq. Ft. represents contractual rents as in-place as of September 30, 2021 and are weighted-averages based on the Company's ownership percentage in the underlying properties. Please see "common definitions" for a definition of Estimated Annual NOI and a description of its limitations. Estimated foreign exchange rates are €0.86 = $1 USD, and £0.74 = $1 USD, related to NOI. 23 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Hotel, Loans, Residential and Other Investment Portfolio As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except ADR) Hotel # of Assets Hotel Rooms Average Daily Rate(2) Kennedy Wilson's Share of Estimated Annual NOI(1) Hawaii 1 72 $ 119.8 $ 0.1 Ireland(3) 1 265 332.6 8.9 Total Hotel 2 337 $ 312.1 $ 9.0 Development 1 150 See page 26for more information Total Hotel 3 487 Please see "common definitions" for a definition of Estimated Annual NOI and a description of its limitations. Average Daily Rate data is based on the most recent 12 months and is weighted based on the Company's ownership percentage in the underlying properties. Estimated foreign exchange rates are €0.86 = $1 USD, and £0.74 = $1 USD, related to NOI. Loans # of Loans Average Interest Rate Loan Balance (KW Share) Kennedy Wilson's Share of Annual Interest Income Pacific Northwest 4 7.4 % $ 22.5 $ 1.7 Southern California 6 7.2 % 37.7 2.7 Northern California 8 6.8 % 34.3 2.3 Mountain West 4 5.7 % 22.4 1.3 Hawaii 1 5.0 % 0.6 0.1 Total Western U.S. 23 6.8 % $ 117.5 $ 8.1 United Kingdom(1) 3 5.8 % 12.1 0.7 Total Loans 26 6.7 % $ 129.6 $ 8.8 Estimated foreign exchange rates are €0.86 = $1 USD, and £0.74 = $1 USD, related to Loan Balance. Residential and Other # of Investments Residential Units/Lots Total Acres KW Gross Asset Value Southern California 2 - 535 $ 19.6 Hawaii 5 225 3,242 184.0 Total Western U.S. 7 225 3,777 $ 203.6 United Kingdom(1) 1 - 1 4.5 Total Residential 8 225 3,778 $ 208.1 Other Investments 11 - - $ 75.4 Total Residential and Other 19 225 3,778 $ 283.5 Estimated foreign exchange rates are €0.86 = $1 USD, and £0.74 = $1 USD, related to Gross Asset Value. 24 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Lease-up Portfolio As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Lease-Up Portfolio This section includes the Company's assets that are undergoing lease-up. There is no certainty that these assets will reach stabilization in the time periods shown. In addition, the cost to complete lease-up assets is subject to many uncertainties that are beyond our control, and the actual costs may be significantly higher than the estimates shown below. All dollar amounts are Kennedy Wilson's share. Property Location Type KW # of Commercial MF Units Leased % KW Share Est. KW Est. Costs to KW Gross Asset Ownership % Assets Sq. Ft. Stabilized NOI Complete(1) Value 2021 Old School United Kingdom(2) Office 100% 1 21,000 - 66 % $ 0.6 $ 0.5 $ 7.7 Capital Dock Ireland(2) Mixed-Use 50% 1 27,000 190 70 % 4.5 2.8 98.4 2021 Subtotal 2 48,000 190 68 % $ 5.1 $ 3.3 $ 106.1 2022 Stockley Park United Kingdom(2) Office 100% 1 54,000 - - $ 2.6 $ 0.2 $ 39.0 Maidenhead United Kingdom(2) Office 100% 1 65,000 - - 2.7 0.1 37.1 The Oaks Southern California Office 100% 1 357,000 - 72 % 6.3 9.3 129.1 Hamilton Landing H7 Northern California Office 100% 1 61,000 - - 1.5 5.8 16.6 Various United Kingdom(2) Retail 100% 2 168,000 - - 1.7 1.0 24.4 Various United Kingdom(2) Office 100% 2 281,000 - 34 % 8.4 15.6 142.2 2022 Subtotal 8 986,000 - 36 % $ 23.2 $ 32.0 $ 388.4 Total Lease-Up 10 1,034,000 190 37 % $ 28.3 $ 35.3 $ 494.5 Note: The table above excludes minority-interest investments and one asset expected to sell, totaling 333 units, 0.7 million commercial sq. ft. and KW Gross Asset Value of $96.6 million. Figures shown in this column are an estimate of KW's remaining costs to develop to completion or to complete the entitlement process, as applicable, as of September 30, 2021. Total remaining costs may be financed with third-party cash contributions, proceeds from projected sales, and/or debt financing. These figures are budgeted costs and are subject to change. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to secure the project-level debt financing that is assumed in the figures above. If the Company is unable to secure such financing, the amount of capital that the Company will have to invest to complete the projects above may significantly increase. Estimated foreign exchange rates are €0.86 = $1 USD and £0.74 = $1 USD, related to NOI. 25 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Development Projects - Income Producing As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Development Projects - Income Producing This section includes the market rate development or redevelopment projects that the Company is undergoing or considering, and excludes Vintage Housing Holdings and residential investments. The scope of these projects may change. There is no certainty that the Company will develop or redevelop any or all of these potential projects. In addition, the cost to complete development projects is subject to many uncertainties that are beyond our control, and the actual costs may be significantly higher than the estimates shown below. All dollar amounts are Kennedy Wilson's share. If Completed Current KW Est. Est. MF KW Share KW Est. Est. KW Est. Commercial Units / Est. KW Costs Property Location Type Status Ownership Completion Stabilization Hotel Stabilized Total Yield Costs to % Date(1) Date Sq. Ft. Rooms NOI Cost(1) on Cost Incurred(2) Complete(1) Hanover Quay Ireland(3) Office Under Construction 60% 2021 2022 69,000 - 3 40 6% 36 4 Kildare Ireland(3) Office Under Construction 100% 2022 2022 65,000 - 4 64 6% 46 18 River Pointe Mountain West Multifamily Under Construction 100% 2022 2022 - 89 1 23 6% 11 12 38° North Phase II Nor. California Multifamily Planning Received 100% 2023 2024 - 172 4 65 6% 6 59 Dovetail Mountain West Multifamily Planning Received 90% 2023 2024 - 240 3 54 6% 5 49 Oxbow Mountain West Multifamily Under Construction 51% 2023 2024 - 268 2 41 6% - 41 Coopers Cross Ireland(3) Office Under Construction 50% 2023 2024 395,000 - 13 171 7% 71 100 Coopers Cross Ireland(3) Multifamily Under Construction 50% 2023 2024 - 471 6 128 5% 82 46 Grange Ireland(3) Multifamily Under Construction 50% 2023 2024 7,000 287 3 72 5% 33 39 Kona Village Resort Hawaii Hotel Under Construction 50% 2023 2024 - 150 21 342 6% 179 163 The Cornerstone Ireland(3) Mixed-Use Under Construction 50% 2024 2025 20,000 232 3 73 5% 17 56 (formerly "Leisureplex") University Glen Phase So. California Multifamily Planning Received 100% 2024 2025 - 310 6 109 6% 2 107 Two 556,000 2,219 $ 69 $ 1,182 6% $ 488 $ 694 Note: The table above excludes minority-interest development projects and one development project where the scope is still being explored, totaling 405 multifamily units, 0.2 million commercial sq. ft. and KW Gross Asset Value of $65 million. Figures shown in this column are an estimate of KW's remaining costs to develop to completion or to complete the entitlement process, as applicable, as of September 30, 2021. Total remaining costs may be financed with third-party cash contributions, proceeds from projected sales, and/or debt financing. Kennedy Wilson expects to fund approximately $311 million of its share of remaining costs to complete with cash. These figures are budgeted costs and are subject to change. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to secure the project-level debt financing that is assumed in the figures above. If the Company is unable to secure such financing, the amount of capital that the Company will have to invest to complete the projects above may significantly increase. KW cost to complete differs from KW share total capitalization as the latter includes costs that have already been incurred to date while the former relates to future estimated costs. Includes land costs. Estimated foreign exchange rates are €0.86 = $1 USD and £0.74 = $1 USD, related to NOI. 26 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Vintage Housing Holdings - Development Projects As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Vintage Housing Holdings - Development Projects This section includes the Company's lease-up assets and development projects or redevelopment projects that the Company is undergoing or considering through its Vintage platform, which the Company has a 37% ownership interest in. The Company expects to have no cash equity basis in these projects at completion due to the use of property level debt and proceed from the sale of tax credits. The scope of these projects may change. There is no certainty the lease-up assets will reach stabilization or the Company will develop or redevelop any or all of these potential projects. All dollar amounts are Kennedy Wilson's share. If Completed Current Property Location Status Est. Completion Est. Stabilization Est. Cash to KW Share KW Cash Leased Date(1) Date MF Units KW(2) Est. Stabilized NOI Basis % The Farm Pacific Northwest Under Construction 2021 2022 354 3.0 2.1 - NA Sanctuary Mountain West Under Construction 2022 2022 208 0.4 0.4 - NA Quinn Pacific Northwest Under Construction 2022 2023 227 2.8 1.1 - NA Station Pacific Northwest Under Construction 2022 2023 197 2.7 0.9 - NA The Point Pacific Northwest Under Construction 2022 2023 161 1.5 0.8 - NA Springview Mountain West Under Construction 2023 2023 180 0.4 0.5 - NA Two10 Pacific Northwest In Planning 2023 2024 210 6.8 0.9 5.9 NA University Glen Southern California In Planning 2024 2025 170 0.9 0.4 0.1 NA Beacon Hill Pacific Northwest In Planning 2024 2025 240 5.8 0.9 5.7 NA 1,947 $ 24.3 $ 8.0 $ 11.7 The actual completion date for projects is subject to several factors, many of which are not within our control. Accordingly, the projects identified may not be completed when expected, or at all. Kennedy Wilson expects to have no cash equity basis in these projects at completion. Represents the total cash Kennedy Wilson currently expects to receive from paid developer fees and proceeds from the sale of tax credits. Payment of the developer fee is contingent on the Company's ability to meet certain criteria as outlined in each project's Limited Partnership Agreement and may vary based on a number of factors. 27 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Debt and Liquidity Schedule(4) As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Consolidated Unconsolidated Maturity Consolidated Secured(1) Kennedy Wilson Europe KW Unsecured Debt Unconsolidated Secured KW Share(3) Unsecured Bonds(2) 2021 $ 5.9 $ - $ - $ 199.7 $ 34.3 2022 14.8 - - 625.9 170.6 2023 374.9 - - 485.0 468.2 2024 315.9 - - 916.1 713.5 2025 483.6 636.4 - 1,164.6 1,457.7 2026 375.8 - - 627.3 592.6 2027 248.0 - - 175.3 330.8 2028 344.6 - - 226.8 444.8 2029 31.5 - 600.0 329.3 685.8 2030 48.0 - 600.0 214.5 684.7 Thereafter 443.0 - 600.0 957.3 1,397.3 Total $ 2,686.0 $ 636.4 $ 1,800.0 $ 5,921.8 $ 6,980.3 Cash(4) (185.0) (116.1) (236.4) (469.1) (652.1) Net Debt $ 2,501.0 $ 520.3 $ 1,563.6 $ 5,452.7 $ 6,328.2 Excludes $14.5 million of unamortized loan fees and unamortized net premium of $2.7 million, as of September 30, 2021. Excludes $1.0 million of unamortized loan fees and unamortized net discount of $2.2 million, as of September 30, 2021. Includes Kennedy Wilson's share of debt at Vintage Housing Holdings of $442.4 million, based on economic ownership. Pro-Forma for $295.9 million paydown of the remainder 2022 KWE Bonds, made on October 11, 2021. Weighted Average(1) Debt Type Annual Interest Rate Years to Maturity Consolidated Secured 3.2% 5.3 Kennedy Wilson Europe Unsecured Bonds 3.2% 4.1 KW Unsecured Debt 4.8% 8.9 Unconsolidated Secured 3.0% 6.4 Total (KW Share) 3.6% 6.5 Pro-Forma for $295.9 million paydown of the remainder 2022 KWE Bonds, made on October 11, 2021. 28 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Debt and Liquidity Schedule (continued) As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Kennedy Wilson has exposure to fixed and floating rate debt through its corporate debt along with debt encumbering its consolidated properties and its joint venture investments. The table below details Kennedy Wilson's total consolidated and unconsolidated debt by interest rate type. KW Share of Debt(1) Fixed Rate Debt Floating with Interest Rate Caps Floating without Interest Rate Caps Total KW Share of Debt Secured Investment Level Debt $ 2,900.5 $ 854.3 $ 789.1 $ 4,543.9 Kennedy Wilson Europe Unsecured Bonds(2) 636.4 - - 636.4 KW Unsecured Debt(3) 1,800.0 - - 1,800.0 Total $ 5,336.9 $ 854.3 $ 789.1 $ 6,980.3 % of Total Debt 77 % 12 % 11 % 100 % Includes Kennedy Wilson's share of debt at Vintage Housing Holdings of $442.4 million, based on economic ownership. KW Share of Secured Investment Debt(1) Multifamily Office Retail Industrial Hotels Residential and Total % of KW Other Share Pacific Northwest $ 874.2 $ 107.0 $ 9.4 $ - $ - $ - $ 990.6 22 % Southern California 265.2 162.9 30.9 - - - 459.0 10 % Northern California 332.9 87.5 - - - - 420.4 9 % Mountain West 807.4 26.7 50.8 1.7 - - 886.6 20 % Hawaii - - - - 61.3 16.8 78.1 2 % Total Western US $ 2,279.7 $ 384.1 $ 91.1 $ 1.7 $ 61.3 $ 16.8 $ 2,834.7 63 % United Kingdom $ - $ 359.6 $ 166.6 $ 81.5 $ - $ - $ 607.7 13 % Ireland 484.3 401.7 87.4 - 83.3 - 1,056.7 23 % Spain - 3.6 41.2 - - - 44.8 1 % Italy - - - - - - - - % Total Europe $ 484.3 $ 764.9 $ 295.2 $ 81.5 $ 83.3 $ - $ 1,709.2 37 % Total $ 2,764.0 $ 1,149.0 $ 386.3 $ 83.2 $ 144.6 $ 16.8 $ 4,543.9 100 % % of Total Debt 61 % 25 % 9 % 2 % 3 % - % 100 % Includes Kennedy Wilson's share of debt at Vintage Housing Holdings of $442.4 million, based on economic ownership 29 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Investment Management Platform (Unaudited, Dollars in millions) Kennedy Wilson's investment management and real estate services platform offers a comprehensive line of real estate services for the full lifecycle of real estate ownership. Kennedy Wilson has approximately $20.5 billion in Real Estate AUM(1)) and 44 million square feet under management as of September 30, 2021. Adjusted Fees - Detail 3Q YTD Fee Description 2021 2020 2021 2020 Investment Management - Base $ 9.2 $ 6.3 $ 25.4 $ 16.5 Investment Management - Acquisition/Disposition - - 0.6 - Investment Management - Performance - Unrealized 46.0 (1.3) 57.5 (2.6) Investment Management - Performance - Realized 9.7 - 9.7 - Investment Management - Performance - Amounts reclassified from Unrealized to Realized (9.4) - (5.1) - Total - Investment Management - Performance 46.3 (1.3) 62.1 (2.6) Property Services 0.4 2.9 1.5 9.4 Total Adjusted Fees(2) $ 55.9 $ 7.9 $ 89.6 $ 23.3 As defined in "Common Definitions" section of the earnings release. Please see the appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted Fees to its closest GAAP measure. 30 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Multifamily Same Property Analysis (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Same Property Analysis By Region - Kennedy Wilson's Pro-Rata Share The Same Property analysis below reflects Kennedy Wilson's ownership in each underlying property and is shown to provide greater clarity of the impact of the Same Property(1) changes to Kennedy Wilson. Three Months Ended September Same Property Average Occupancy % Total Revenues(2) Net Operating Income(2) 30, Units 2021 vs. 2020 2021 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Change Change Change Market Rate Portfolio Region: Mountain West 3,655 95.3 % 95.3 % - % $ 13.4 $ 12.0 11.3 % $ 9.0 $ 7.8 15.1 % Pacific Northwest 3,426 95.7 95.4 0.3 13.6 13.0 4.9 8.8 8.2 7.9 Southern California 1,898 96.2 95.5 0.7 9.3 8.7 7.1 6.0 5.4 10.6 Northern California 1,728 95.8 94.1 1.8 9.1 8.4 7.7 5.9 5.1 14.6 Western U.S. 10,707 95.6 % 95.1 % 0.5 % $ 45.4 $ 42.1 7.8 % $ 29.7 $ 26.5 11.9 % Ireland 2,066 94.7 92.9 1.9 6.8 6.6 3.1 5.3 5.1 2.5 Total 12,773 95.5 % 94.9 % 0.7 % $ 52.2 $ 48.7 7.1 % $ 35.0 $ 31.6 10.4 % Affordable Portfolio Region: Pacific Northwest 5,045 97.7 % 95.5 % 2.3 % $ 6.2 $ 6.1 2.9 % $ 4.2 $ 4.2 0.8 % Southern California 704 97.3 96.4 0.9 1.1 1.0 8 6.8 0.8 0.8 6.0 Northern California 676 98.0 96.5 1.6 0.9 0.8 3.4 0.6 0.6 5.5 Mountain West 1,304 97.3 94.5 3.0 1.4 1.3 9.1 1.0 0.9 11.6 Western U.S. 7,729 97.6 % 95.5 % 0.5 % $ 9.6 $ 9.2 4.3 % $ 6.6 $ 6.5 3.3 % Note: Percentage changes are based on whole numbers while revenues and net operating income are shown in millions. As defined in "Common definitions" section of the earnings release. Please see the appendix for a reconciliation of same property revenues and NOI to its closest GAAP measure. 31 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Multifamily Same Property Analysis (continued) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, Same Property Average Occupancy % Total Revenues(2) Net Operating Income(2) Units 2021 vs. 2020 2021 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Change Change Change Market Rate Portfolio Region: Mountain West 3,655 95.4 % 94.7 % 0.7 % $ 38.6 $ 35.6 8.3 % $ 25.8 $ 23.4 10.6 % Pacific Northwest 3,426 96.2 95.1 1.1 39.3 39.2 0.5 25.2 25.2 (0.1) Southern California 1,898 96.1 94.9 1.2 26.6 26.1 2.0 16.9 16.6 1.5 Northern California 1,728 95.3 94.0 1.3 25.4 25.7 (1.3) 15.8 16.2 (2.3) Western US 10,707 95.7 % 94.7 % 1.0 % $ 129.9 $ 126.6 2.7 % $ 83.7 $ 81.4 2.9 % Ireland 2,066 93.3 95.7 (2.5) 20.2 20.5 (1.7) 15.5 16.2 (4.5) Total 12,773 95.5 % 94.8 % 0.6 % $ 150.1 $ 147.1 2.0 % $ 99.2 $ 97.6 1.6 % Affordable Portfolio Region: Pacific Northwest 5,045 97.4 % 95.8 % 1.7 % $ 18.4 $ 18.1 1.6 % $ 12.5 $ 12.6 (0.4) % Southern California 704 97.3 96.2 1.2 3.3 3.1 5.9 2.4 2.3 6.3 Northern California 676 97.4 97.0 0.4 2.6 2.5 3.3 1.8 1.7 2.4 Mountain West 944 98.0 95.6 2.5 3.0 2.7 10.2 2.1 1.9 12.6 Western US 7,369 97.5 % 95.9 % 1.6 % $ 27.3 $ 26.4 3.2 % $ 18.8 $ 18.5 2.0 % 32 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Office Same Property Analysis (Unaudited) (Dollars and Square Feet in millions) Same Property Analysis By Region - Kennedy Wilson's Pro-Rata Share The Same Property analysis below reflects Kennedy Wilson's ownership in each underlying property and is shown to provide greater clarity of the impact of the Same Property(1) changes to Kennedy Wilson. The analysis below excludes the effects of straight-line rent, and minority-owned investments. Three Months Ended September Same Property Average Occupancy % Total Revenues(2) Net Operating Income(2) 30, Square Feet 2021 vs. 2020 2021 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Change Change Change Region: Pacific Northwest(3) 0.6 100.0 % 100.0 % - % $ 4.4 $ 4.3 3.5 % $ 3.8 $ 3.7 1.6 % Southern California(4) 0.2 93.0 98.3 (5.4) 2.6 2.8 (6.7) 1.8 1.9 (7.1) Northern California(5) 0.3 79.4 87.0 (8.7) 2.6 2.7 (3.1) 1.5 1.5 1.4 Western U.S. 1.1 92.5 % 95.6 % (3.3)% 9.6 9.8 (1.3)% 7.1 7.1 (0.8)% United Kingdom(6) 1.4 93.0 93.9 (1.0) 10.1 9.3 8.7 9.7 8.6 13.0 Ireland(7) 0.9 98.8 98.7 0.1 7.6 7.7 (1.2) 7.5 7.6 (1.2) Italy 0.7 100.0 100.0 - 2.6 2.6 - 2.3 2.3 (2.0) Europe 3.0 96.4 % 96.8 % (0.4)% 20.3 19.6 3.7 % 19.5 18.5 5.3 % Total(8) 4.1 95.2 % 96.5 % (1.3)% $ 29.9 $ 29.4 2.0 % $ 26.6 $ 25.6 3.6 % Note: Percentage changes are based on whole numbers while revenues and net operating income are shown in millions. As defined in "Common definitions" section of the earnings release. Please see the appendix for a reconciliation of same property revenues and NOI to its closest GAAP measure. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Pacific Northwest Same Property portfolio experienced revenue growth and NOI decline of 1.6% and 0.7%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Southern California Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI decline of 4.7% and 4.0%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Northern California Same Property portfolio experienced revenue decline and NOI growth of 2.8% and 1.6%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, United Kingdom Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI growth of 8.5% and 12.7%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Ireland Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI decline of 1.0% and 1.0%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Total Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI growth of 2.2% and 3.8%, respectively. 33 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Office Same Property Analysis (continued) (Unaudited) (Dollars and Square Feet in millions Nine Months Ended September 30, Same Property Average Occupancy % Total Revenues(2) Net Operating Income(2) Square Feet 2021 vs. 2020 2021 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Change Change Change Region: Pacific Northwest(3) 0.6 100.0 % 100.0 % - % $ 13.3 $ 12.8 3.8 % $ 11.3 $ 10.8 4.0 % Southern California(4) 0.2 94.0 98.8 (4.8) 7.5 8.5 (11.5) 4.7 5.7 (17.5) Northern California(5) 0.3 83.4 88.3 (5.6) 8.3 8.7 (4.4) 4.9 5.1 (5.2) Western U.S. 1.1 93.9 % 96.1 % (2.3)% 29.1 30.0 (2.9)% 20.9 21.6 (3.8)% United Kingdom(6) 1.4 93.6 95.4 (1.9) 30.0 25.5 17.4 28.5 24.0 18.9 Ireland(7) 0.9 98.8 98.7 0.1 22.9 22.1 3.7 22.6 21.7 3.7 Italy 0.7 100.0 100.0 - 7.7 7.7 - 6.8 6.8 (0.2) Europe 3.0 96.7 % 97.5 % (0.8)% 60.6 55.3 9.5 % 57.9 52.5 10.1 % Total(8) 4.1 95.8 % 97.1 % (1.3)% $ 89.7 $ 85.3 5.1 % $ 78.8 $ 74.1 6.3 % Note: Percentage changes are based on whole numbers while revenues and net operating income are shown in millions. As defined in "Common definitions" section of the earnings release. Please see the appendix for a reconciliation of same property revenues and NOI to its closest GAAP measure. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Pacific Northwest Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI growth of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Southern California Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI decline of 8.0% and 11.3%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Northern California Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI decline of 5.8% and 7.5%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, United Kingdom Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI growth of 5.5% and 6.2%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Ireland Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI decline of 0.3% and 0.3%, respectively. Including the effects of straight-lining of rents during the period, Total Same Property portfolio experienced revenue and NOI growth of 0.9% and 1.2%, respectively. 34 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Investment Transactions (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Listed below is additional detailed information about the acquisitions and dispositions completed during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021: 100% Kennedy Wilson's Share Acquisitions Real Estate Aggregate Cap Loan Purchases/ Annual Return Real Estate Pro-Rata Cap Loan Purchases/ Annual Return KW Purchase Price Rate(1) Originations on Loans(4) Purchase Price Rate(2)(4) Originations on Loans(4) Ownership(3) 3Q-21 Western U.S. $ 727.8 4.1% $ 191.8 4.9% $ 435.5 3.6% $ 12.2 7.2% 48.7% Europe 61.5 -% 248.1 6.6% 10.4 N/A 12.4 6.6% 7.4% Total $ 789.3 4.1% $ 439.9 5.8% $ 445.9 3.6% $ 24.6 6.9% 38.3% YTD Western U.S. $ 1,202.7 4.4% $ 595.1 5.5% $ 673.8 3.9% $ 63.1 7.7% 41.0% Europe 697.9 4.7% 248.1 6.6% 364.6 4.7% 12.4 6.6% 39.9% Total $ 1,900.6 4.5% $ 843.2 5.8% $ 1,038.4 4.2% $ 75.5 7.5% 40.6% 100% Kennedy Wilson's Share Dispositions Real Estate Cap Rate(1) Loan Annual Return Pro-Rata Sale Cap Loan Annual Return KW Ownership(3) Aggregate Sale Price Repayments on Loans(4) Price Rate(2)(4) Repayments on Loans(4) 3Q-21 Western U.S. $ 341.2 4.7% $ 151.4 6.6% $ 54.0 4.9% $ 20.8 7.7% 15.8% Europe 41.7 4.5% - -% 41.7 4.5% - -% 100.0% Total $ 382.9 4.7% $ 151.4 6.6% $ 95.7 4.7% $ 20.8 7.7% 25.0% YTD Western U.S. $ 1,124.2 5.0% $ 188.1 6.1% $ 482.4 4.8% $ 22.7 7.4% 42.9% Europe 313.4 4.0% - -% 305.2 4.0% - -% 97.4% Total $ 1,437.6 4.8% $ 188.1 6.1% $ 787.6 4.5% $ 22.7 7.4% 54.8% Note: The table above excludes eight partial retail sales and two partial loan sales in the Western U.S. totaling $67.4 million, of which Kennedy Wilson's share was $27.2 million. For acquisitions and dispositions, the Cap Rate includes only income-producing properties. For 3Q-21, there were $67.6 million of acquisitions and $39.3 million dispositions of non-income producing real estate assets. For YTD-21, there were $236.8 million of acquisitions and $73.4 million dispositions of non-income producing real estate assets. Please see "common definitions" for a definition of Cap Rate and a description of its limitations. For acquisitions and dispositions, the Cap Rate includes only income-producing properties at Kennedy Wilson's share. For 3Q-21, there were $12.7 million of acquisitions and $30.7 million dispositions of non-income producing real estate assets. For YTD-21, there were $38.9 million of acquisitions and $49.5 million dispositions of non-income producing real estate assets. Please see "common definitions" for a definition of Cap Rate and a description of its limitations Kennedy Wilson's ownership is shown on a weighted-average basis based upon the aggregate purchase/sale price of each investment and Kennedy Wilson's ownership in each investment at the time of acquisition/ disposition. As defined in "Common Definitions" section of the earnings release. 35 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Segment Detail (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Consolidated Co-Investment Corporate Total Revenue Rental $ 96.1 $ - $ - $ 96.1 Hotel 6.2 - - 6.2 Investment management and property services fees - 9.3 0.4 9.7 Loans and other - 2.4 - 2.4 Total revenue 102.3 11.7 0.4 114.4 Expenses Rental 32.4 - - 32.4 Hotel 3.7 - - 3.7 Commission and marketing - - 0.1 0.1 Compensation and related 12.8 13.4 14.0 40.2 General and administrative 4.1 2.8 2.0 8.9 Depreciation and amortization 39.2 - - 39.2 Total expenses 92.2 16.2 16.1 124.5 Income from unconsolidated investments, net of depreciation and amortization - 143.1 - 143.1 Gain on sale of real estate, net 15.0 - - 15.0 Transaction-related expenses - - - - Interest expense (27.8) - (17.5) (45.3) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - - Other (loss) income (0.4) - 0.8 0.4 (Loss) income before (provision for) benefit from income taxes (3.1) 138.6 (32.4) 103.1 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (12.4) - (18.2) (30.6) Net (loss) income (15.5) 138.6 (50.6) 72.5 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2.3) - - (2.3) Preferred dividends - - (4.3) (4.3) Net (loss) income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common shareholders $ (17.8) $ 138.6 $ (54.9) $ 65.9 Add back (less) (Kennedy Wilson's Share): Interest expense $ 27.2 $ 11.2 $ 17.5 $ 55.9 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - - Depreciation and amortization 38.0 1.1 - 39.1 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 12.4 - 18.2 30.6 Preferred dividends - - 4.3 4.3 Share-based compensation - - 6.9 6.9 Fees eliminated in consolidation 0.1 (0.1) - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 59.9 $ 150.8 $ (8.0) $ 202.7 36 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Segment Detail (continued) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Consolidated Co-Investment Corporate Total Revenue Rental $ 279.7 $ - $ - $ 279.7 Hotel 9.2 - - 9.2 Investment management and property services fees - 25.4 1.7 27.1 Loans and other - 6.2 - 6.2 Total revenue 288.9 31.6 1.7 322.2 Expenses Rental 97.8 - - 97.8 Hotel 7.8 - - 7.8 Commission and marketing - - 0.7 0.7 Compensation and related 51.7 25.7 46.1 123.5 General and administrative 14.3 5.5 4.9 24.7 Depreciation and amortization 125.3 - - 125.3 Total expenses 296.9 31.2 51.7 379.8 Income from unconsolidated investments, net of depreciation and amortization - 213.9 - 213.9 Gain on sale of real estate, net 417.0 - - 417.0 Transaction-related expenses (0.4) - - (0.4) Interest expense (90.0) - (51.4) (141.4) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (12.1) - (26.5) (38.6) Other (loss) income (2.9) - 0.3 (2.6) (Loss) income before (provision for) benefit from income taxes 303.6 214.3 (127.6) 390.3 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (14.6) - (83.6) (98.2) Net (loss) income 289.0 214.3 (211.2) 292.1 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (3.5) - - (3.5) Preferred dividends - - (12.9) (12.9) Net (loss) income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common shareholders $ 285.5 $ 214.3 $ (224.1) $ 275.7 Add back (less) (Kennedy Wilson's Share): Interest expense $ 87.9 $ 28.0 $ 51.4 $ 167.3 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 12.1 - 26.5 38.6 Depreciation and amortization 121.7 4.2 - 125.9 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 14.6 - 83.6 98.2 Share-based compensation - - 21.9 21.9 Preferred Dividends - - 12.9 12.9 Fees eliminated in consolidation (0.4) 0.4 - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 521.4 $ 246.9 $ (27.8) $ 740.5 37 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Segment Detail (continued) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Consolidated Co-Investment Corporate Total Revenue Rental $ 102.2 $ - $ - $ 102.2 Hotel 3.1 - - 3.1 Investment management and property services fees - 5.5 3.4 8.9 Loans and other - 1.3 - 1.3 Total revenue 105.3 6.8 3.4 115.5 Expenses Rental 33.5 - - 33.5 Hotel 2.7 - - 2.7 Commission and marketing - - 0.9 0.9 Compensation and related 9.4 4.5 12.4 26.3 General and administrative 4.8 1.8 2.0 8.6 Depreciation and amortization 44.3 - - 44.3 Total expenses 94.7 6.3 15.3 116.3 Income from unconsolidated investments, net of depreciation and amortization - 14.9 - 14.9 Gain on sale of real estate, net 4.0 - - 4.0 Transaction-related expenses (0.1) - - (0.1) Interest expense (32.8) - (18.0) (50.8) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - - Other income (0.2) - 0.5 0.3 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (18.5) 15.4 (29.4) (32.5) Provision for income taxes (0.8) - 13.6 12.8 Net income (loss) (19.3) 15.4 (15.8) (19.7) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1.1) - - (1.1) Preferred dividends - - (4.3) (4.3) Net income (loss) attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common shareholders $ (20.4) $ 15.4 $ (20.1) $ (25.1) Add back (less) (Kennedy Wilson's Share): Interest expense $ 32.0 $ 7.5 $ 18.0 $ 57.5 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - $ - - $ - Depreciation and amortization 43.1 1.7 - 44.8 Provision for income taxes 0.8 - (13.6) (12.8) Share-based compensation - - 7.6 7.6 Preferred dividends - - 4.3 4.3 Fees eliminated in consolidation - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 55.5 $ 24.6 $ (3.8) $ 76.3 38 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Segment Detail (continued) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Consolidated Co-Investment Corporate Total Revenue Rental $ 308.8 $ - $ - $ 308.8 Hotel 10.4 - - 10.4 Investment management and property services fees - 15.2 10.0 25.2 Loans and other - 1.5 - 1.5 Total revenue 319.2 16.7 10.0 345.9 Expenses Rental 102.2 - - 102.2 Hotel 10.9 - - 10.9 Commission and marketing - - 2.5 2.5 Compensation and related 30.3 14.0 40.8 85.1 General and administrative 14.6 5.1 6.4 26.1 Depreciation and amortization 135.1 - - 135.1 Total expenses 293.1 19.1 49.7 361.9 Income from unconsolidated investments, net of depreciation and amortization - 45.0 - 45.0 Gain on sale of real estate, net 47.7 - - 47.7 Transaction-related expenses (0.6) - - (0.6) Interest expense (98.5) - (51.5) (150.0) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (1.3) - - (1.3) Other (expense) income (1.5) - 1.7 0.2 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (28.1) 42.6 (89.5) (75.0) Provision for income taxes (8.4) - 18.7 10.3 Net income (loss) (36.5) 42.6 (70.8) (64.7) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.5 - - 0.5 Preferred dividends - - (12.9) (12.9) Net income (loss) attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. common shareholders $ (36.0) $ 42.6 $ (83.7) $ (77.1) Add back (less) (Kennedy Wilson's Share): Interest expense $ 96.2 $ 24.7 $ 51.5 $ 172.4 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 1.3 $ - - $ 1.3 Depreciation and amortization 131.5 5.2 - 136.7 Provision for income taxes 8.0 1.1 (18.7) (9.6) Share-based compensation - - 24.5 24.5 Preferred dividends - - 12.9 12.9 Fees eliminated in consolidation (0.2) - 0.2 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 200.8 $ 73.6 $ (13.3) $ 261.1 39 NON-GAAP PRO RATA FINANCIAL INFORMATION The following non-GAAPPro-rata information is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Pro-rata financial information reflects our proportionate economic ownership of each asset in our portfolio that we do not wholly own. The amounts in the column labeled "KW Share of Unconsolidated Investments" were derived on a property-by-property basis by applying to each financial statement line item the ownership percentage interest used to arrive at our share of net income or loss during the period when applying the equity method of accounting to each of our unconsolidated joint ventures. A similar calculation was performed for the amounts in the column labeled "Noncontrolling Interests," which represents the share of consolidated assets attributable to noncontrolling interests. We do not control the unconsolidated investments and the presentations of the assets and liabilities and revenues and expenses do not represent our legal claim to such items. The operating agreements of the unconsolidated investments generally provide that partners may receive cash distributions (1) to the extent there is available cash from operations, (2) upon a capital event, such as a refinancing or sale or (3) upon liquidation of the venture. The amount of cash each partner receives is based upon specific provisions of each operating agreement and varies depending on factors including the amount of capital contributed by each partner and whether any contributions are entitled to priority distributions. Upon liquidation of the unconsolidated investments and after all liabilities, priority distributions and initial equity contributions have been repaid, the partners generally would be entitled to any residual cash remaining based on their respective legal ownership percentages. We provide this information because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our unconsolidated investments when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results under GAAP. The presentation of Pro-rata financial information has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations include: The amounts shown on the individual line items were derived by applying our overall economic ownership interest percentage determined when applying the equity method of accounting and do not necessarily represent our legal claim to the assets and liabilities, or the revenues and expenses; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate their pro rata interest differently than we do, which limits the usefulness of the amount in our pro rata financial statements as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, the pro rata financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial statements as reported under U.S. GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using the Pro-rata financial information only supplementally. 40 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAPPro-rata Financial Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Noncontrolling KW Share of Noncontrolling KW Share of Unconsolidated Unconsolidated Interests (2) Investments (3) Interests (2) Investments (3) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ (13.3) $ 127.9 $ (9.2) $ 77.3 Accounts receivable (0.9) 6.2 (1.2) 7.1 Real estate and acquired in place lease values, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization (1) (124.4) 3,351.7 (116.4) 2,654.4 Unconsolidated investments - (1,737.9) - (1,289.3) Other assets (3.5) 271.1 (3.4) 197.9 Loan purchases and originations - 12.7 - - Total assets $ (142.1) $ 2,031.7 $ (130.2) $ 1,647.4 Liabilities Accounts payable $ (0.2) $ - $ (1.7) $ - Accrued expenses and other liabilities (16.5) 81.4 (25.6) 64.6 Mortgage debt (92.3) 1,950.3 (74.7) 1,582.8 KW unsecured debt - - - - KWE unsecured bonds - - - - Total liabilities (109.0) 2,031.7 (102.0) 1,647.4 Equity Total Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. shareholders' equity - - - - Noncontrolling interests (33.1) - (28.2) - Total equity (33.1) - (28.2) - Total liabilities and equity $ (142.1) $ 2,031.7 $ (130.2) $ 1,647.4 Includes Kennedy Wilson's total share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $27.1 million and $41.6 million relating to noncontrolling interests and unconsolidated investments, and $27.9 million and $65.6 million relating to noncontrolling interests and unconsolidated investments, as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Represents the portion of equity ownership in a consolidated subsidiary not attributable to Kennedy Wilson. Represents Kennedy Wilson's pro-rata share of unconsolidated joint-ventures. 41 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAPPro-rata Financial Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) 3Q - 2021 3Q - 2020 Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP KW Share of KW Share of Noncontrolling Interests(1) Unconsolidated Noncontrolling Interests(1) Unconsolidated Investments(2) Investments(2) Revenue Rental $ (2.8) $ 50.1 $ (2.3) $ 35.1 Hotel - - - - Sale of real estate - 15.1 - 0.4 Investment management and property services fees - 46.3 0.2 (1.3) Total revenue (2.8) 111.5 (2.1) 34.2 Expenses Rental (1.2) 15.5 (0.8) 11.3 Hotel - - - - Cost of real estate sold - 14.4 - 0.5 Commission and marketing - - - - Compensation and related - - - - General and administrative - - - - Depreciation and amortization (1.2) 1.2 (1.2) 1.7 Total expenses (2.4) 31.1 (2.0) 13.5 Income from unconsolidated investments, net of depreciation and - (143.1) - (14.9) amortization Gain on sale of real estate, net (0.9) - (0.1) (6.7) Transaction-related expenses - - - - Interest expense 0.7 (11.2) 0.7 (7.5) Other income (loss) (1.7) (5.0) (1.6) (5.0) Fair Value/Other Adjustments (3) - 78.9 - 13.4 Income before benefit from income taxes (2.3) - (1.1) - Benefit from income taxes - - - - Net income (2.3) - (1.1) - Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 2.3 - 1.1 - Net income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. $ - $ - $ - $ - common shareholders Represents the portion of equity ownership in a consolidated subsidiary not attributable to Kennedy Wilson. Represents Kennedy Wilson's pro-rata share of unconsolidated joint-ventures. Includes the reclassification of cumulative unrealized fair value gains/losses on unconsolidated investments, as realized. 42 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAPPro-rata Financial Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Noncontrolling Interests(1) KW Share of Unconsolidated Noncontrolling Interests(1) KW Share of Unconsolidated Investments(2) Investments(2) Revenue Rental $ (8.2) $ 126.0 $ (7.7) $ 109.3 Hotel - - - - Sale of real estate - 34.2 - 3.2 Investment management and property services fees 0.6 62.0 0.3 (2.5) Total revenue (7.6) 222.2 (7.4) 110.0 Expenses Rental (3.3) 38.1 (2.9) 32.8 Hotel - - - - Cost of real estate sold - 31.4 - 4.3 Commission and marketing - - - - Compensation and related - - - - General and administrative - - - - Depreciation and amortization (3.4) 4.5 (3.6) 5.1 Total expenses (6.7) 74.0 (6.5) 42.2 Income from unconsolidated investments, net of depreciation and - (213.9) - (45.0) amortization Gain on sale of real estate, net (2.9) (3.1) (0.2) (7.3) Transaction-related expenses - - 0.1 - Interest expense 2.4 (27.9) 2.1 (24.8) Other income (loss) (2.1) (12.4) (1.0) (9.8) Fair Value/Other Adjustments (3) - 109.1 - 20.1 Loss before benefit from income taxes (3.5) - 0.1 1.0 Provision for income taxes - - 0.4 (1.0) Net income (3.5) - 0.5 - Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3.5 - (0.5) - Net income attributable to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. $ - $ - $ - $ - common shareholders Represents the portion of equity ownership in a consolidated subsidiary not attributable to Kennedy Wilson. Represents Kennedy Wilson's pro-rata share of unconsolidated joint-ventures. Includes the reclassification of cumulative unrealized fair value gains/losses on unconsolidated investments, as realized. 43 APPENDIX 44 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Kennedy Wilson's Share Amounts (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest expense - investment (Kennedy Wilson's Share) Interest expense - investment $ 27.8 $ 32.8 $ 90.0 $ 98.5 Interest expense (attributable to noncontrolling interests) (0.6) (0.8) (2.1) (2.3) Kennedy Wilson's share of interest expense included in unconsolidated investments 11.2 7.5 28.0 24.7 Interest expense - investment (Kennedy Wilson's Share) $ 38.4 $ 39.5 $ 115.9 $ 120.9 Interest expense - corporate (Kennedy Wilson's Share) Interest expense - corporate $ 17.5 $ 18.0 $ 51.4 $ 51.5 Interest expense - corporate (Kennedy Wilson's Share) $ 17.5 $ 18.0 $ 51.4 $ 51.5 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (Kennedy Wilson's Share) Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ - $ - $ 38.6 $ 1.3 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (Kennedy Wilson's Share) $ - $ - $ 38.6 $ 1.3 Depreciation and amortization (Kennedy Wilson's Share) Depreciation and amortization $ 39.2 $ 44.3 $ 125.3 $ 135.1 Depreciation and amortization (attributable to noncontrolling interests) (1.2) (1.2) (3.6) (3.6) Kennedy Wilson's share of depreciation and amortization included in unconsolidated investments 1.1 1.7 4.2 5.2 Depreciation and amortization (Kennedy Wilson's Share) $ 39.1 $ 44.8 $ 125.9 $ 136.7 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (Kennedy Wilson's Share) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 30.6 $ (12.8) $ 98.2 $ (10.3) Benefit from taxes (attributable to noncontrolling interests) - - - (0.4) Provision for income taxes included in unconsolidated investments - - - 1.1 Provision for income taxes (Kennedy Wilson's Share) $ 30.6 $ (12.8) $ 98.2 $ (9.6) 45 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Same Property Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) 3Q - 2021 3Q - 2020 Same Property Same Property Revenue NOI Revenue NOI Rental Revenues $ 96.1 $ 96.1 $ 102.2 $ 102.2 Hotel Revenues 6.2 6.2 3.1 3.1 Rental (Expenses) - (32.4) - (33.5) Hotel (Expenses) - (3.7) - (2.7) Consolidated Total 102.3 66.2 105.3 69.1 Less: NCI adjustments (1) (2.9) (1.6) (1.4) (0.7) Add: Unconsolidated investment adjustments (2) 40.4 29.3 38.5 27.5 Add: Straight-line and above/below market rents 0.5 0.5 (1.4) (1.4) Less: Reimbursement of recoverable operating expenses (6.6) - (6.6) - Less: Properties bought and sold (3) (9.8) (6.2) (25.6) (16.1) Less: Other properties excluded (4) (13.4) (5.2) (6.6) (1.2) Other Reconciling Items (5) (1.5) (1.1) (0.2) (2.4) Same Property $ 109.0 $ 81.9 $ 102.0 $ 74.8 3Q - 2021 3Q - 2020 Same Property Same Property Same Property (Reported) Revenue NOI Revenue NOI Commercial - Same Property $ 45.2 $ 39.0 $ 42.3 $ 35.7 Multifamily Market Rate Portfolio - Same Property 54.2 36.3 50.5 32.6 Multifamily Affordable Portfolio - Same Property 9.6 6.6 9.2 6.5 Same Property $ 109.0 $ 81.9 $ 102.0 $ 74.8 Represents rental revenue and operating expenses and hotel revenue and operating expenses attributable to non-controlling interests. Represents the Company's share of unconsolidated investment rental revenues and net operating income, as applicable, which are within the applicable same property population. Represents properties excluded from the same property population that were purchased or sold during the applicable period. Represents properties excluded from the same property population that were not stabilized during the applicable periods. Represents other properties excluded from the same property population that were not classified as either a commercial or multifamily property within the Company's portfolio. Also includes immaterial adjustments for foreign exchange rates, changes in ownership percentages, and certain non-recurring income and expenses. 46 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Same Property Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Same Property Same Property Revenue NOI Revenue NOI Rental Revenues $ 279.7 $ 279.7 $ 308.8 $ 308.8 Hotel Revenues 9.2 9.2 10.4 10.4 Rental (Expenses) - (65.4) - (68.7) Hotel (Expenses) - (4.1) - (8.2) Consolidated Total 288.9 219.4 319.2 242.3 Less: NCI adjustments (1) (6.8) (3.9) (4.8) (2.6) Add: Unconsolidated investment adjustments (2) 116.4 83.4 115.4 83.5 Add: Straight-line and above/below market rents 8.5 8.5 (8.8) (8.8) Less: Reimbursement of recoverable operating expenses (16.6) - (18.3) - Less: Properties bought and sold (3) (46.0) (30.2) (70.9) (48.0) Less: Other properties excluded (4) (28.1) (8.7) (23.3) (1.2) Other Reconciling Items (5) (2.6) 0.2 (2.4) (2.2) Same Property $ 313.7 $ 268.7 $ 306.1 $ 263.0 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Same Property Same Property Same Property (Reported) Revenue NOI Revenue NOI Commercial - Same Property $ 130.8 $ 111.1 $ 127.5 $ 107.6 Multifamily Market Rate Portfolio - Same Property 155.6 102.7 152.2 100.7 Multifamily Affordable Portfolio - Same Property 27.3 18.8 26.4 18.5 Same Property $ 313.7 $ 232.6 $ 306.1 $ 226.8 Represents rental revenue and operating expenses and hotel revenue and operating expenses attributable to non-controlling interests. Represents the Company's share of unconsolidated investment rental revenues and net operating income, as applicable, which are within the applicable same property population. Represents properties excluded from the same property population that were purchased or sold during the applicable period. Represents properties excluded from the same property population that were not stabilized during the applicable periods. Represents other properties excluded from the same property population that were not classified as either a commercial or multifamily property within the Company's portfolio. Also includes immaterial adjustments for foreign exchange rates, changes in ownership percentages, and certain non-recurring income and expenses. 47 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Same Property Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in million 3Q - 2021 3Q - 2020 Same Property Same Property Revenue NOI Revenue NOI Net Income $ 72.5 $ 72.5 $ (19.7) $ (19.7) Less: (Provision for) benefit from income taxes 30.6 30.6 (12.8) (12.8) Less: Income from unconsolidated investments (143.1) (143.1) (14.9) (14.9) Less: Gain on sale of real estate, net (15.0) (15.0) (4.0) (4.0) Add: Transaction-related expenses - - 0.1 0.1 Add: Interest expense 45.3 45.3 50.8 50.8 Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - - Less: Other (loss) income (0.4) (0.4) (0.3) (0.3) Less: Sale of real estate - - - - Less: Investment management, property services and research fees (9.7) (9.7) (8.9) (8.9) Less: Loans and other (2.4) (2.4) (1.3) (1.3) Add: Rental expenses 32.4 - 33.5 - Add: Hotel expenses 3.7 - 2.7 - Add: Cost of real estate sold - - - - Add: Commission and marketing 0.1 0.1 0.9 0.9 Add: Compensation and related 40.2 40.2 26.3 26.3 Add: General and administrative 8.9 8.9 8.6 8.6 Add: Depreciation and amortization 39.2 39.2 44.3 44.3 Less: NCI adjustments (1) (2.9) (1.6) (1.4) (0.7) Add: Unconsolidated investment adjustments (2) 40.4 29.3 38.5 27.5 Add: Straight-line and above/below market rents 0.5 0.5 (1.4) (1.4) Less: Reimbursement of recoverable operating expenses (6.6) - (6.6) - Less: Properties bought and sold (3) (9.8) (6.2) (25.6) (16.1) Less: Other properties excluded (4) (13.4) (5.2) (6.6) (1.2) Other Reconciling Items (5) (1.5) (1.1) (0.2) (2.4) Same Property $ 109.0 $ 81.9 $ 102.0 $ 74.8 3Q - 2021 3Q - 2020 Same Property Same Property Same Property (Reported) Revenue NOI Revenue NOI Commercial - Same Property $ 45.2 $ 39.0 $ 42.3 $ 35.7 Multifamily Market Rate Portfolio - Same Property 54.2 36.3 50.5 32.6 Multifamily Affordable Portfolio - Same Property 9.6 6.6 9.2 6.5 Same Property $ 109.0 $ 81.9 $ 102.0 $ 74.8 Represents rental revenue and operating expenses and hotel revenue and operating expenses attributable to non-controlling interests. Represents the Company's share of unconsolidated investment rental revenues and net operating income, as applicable, which are within the applicable same property population. Represents properties excluded from the same property population that were purchased or sold during the applicable period. Represents properties excluded from the same property population that were not stabilized during the applicable periods. Represents other properties excluded from the same property population that were not classified as either a commercial or multifamily property within the Company's portfolio. Also includes immaterial adjustments for foreign exchange rates, changes in ownership percentages, and certain non-recurring income and expenses. 48 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Same Property Reconciliation (continued) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Same Property Same Property Revenue NOI Revenue NOI Net Income $ 292.1 $ 292.1 $ (64.7) $ (64.7) Less: (Provision for) benefit from income taxes 98.2 98.2 (10.3) (10.3) Less: Income from unconsolidated investments (213.9) (213.9) (45.0) (45.0) Less: Gain on sale of real estate, net (417.0) (417.0) (47.7) (47.7) Add: Acquisition-related expenses 0.4 0.4 0.6 0.6 Add: Interest expense 141.4 141.4 150.0 150.0 Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt 38.6 38.6 1.3 1.3 Less: Other (loss) income 2.6 2.6 (0.2) (0.2) Less: Sale of real estate - - - - Less: Investment management, property services and research fees (27.1) (27.1) (25.2) (25.2) Less: Loans and other (6.2) (6.2) (1.5) (1.5) Add: Rental expenses 97.8 - 102.2 - Add: Hotel expenses 7.8 - 10.9 - Add: Cost of real estate sold - - - - Add: Commission and marketing 0.7 0.7 2.5 2.5 Add: Compensation and related 123.5 123.5 85.1 85.1 Add: General and administrative 24.7 24.7 26.1 26.1 Add: Depreciation and amortization 125.3 125.3 135.1 135.1 Less: NCI adjustments (1) (6.8) (3.9) (4.8) (2.6) Add: Unconsolidated investment adjustments (2) 116.4 83.4 115.4 83.5 Add: Straight-line and above/below market rents 8.5 8.5 (8.8) (8.8) Less: Reimbursement of recoverable operating expenses (16.6) - (18.3) - Less: Properties bought and sold (3) (46.0) (30.2) (70.9) (48.0) Less: Other properties excluded (4) (28.1) (8.7) (23.3) (1.2) Other Reconciling Items (5) (2.6) 0.2 (2.4) (2.2) Same Property $ 313.7 $ 232.6 $ 306.1 $ 226.8 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Same Property Same Property Same Property (Reported) Revenue NOI Revenue NOI Commercial - Same Property $ 130.8 $ 111.1 $ 127.5 $ 107.6 Multifamily Market Rate Portfolio - Same Property 155.6 102.7 152.2 100.7 Multifamily Affordable Portfolio - Same Property 27.3 18.8 26.4 18.5 Same Property $ 313.7 $ 232.6