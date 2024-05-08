Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) today announced that the company will pay a dividend of $0.12 per share (or $0.48 per share annually) to common shareholders of record as of June 28, 2024, with a payment date of July 5, 2024. The resized dividend rate will allow the Company to retain $66 million per year, strengthening the Company's ability to grow its investment management business, repurchase securities, and reduce leverage.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate through the balance sheet and through an investment management platform in the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland. Kennedy Wilson primarily focuses on multifamily as well as industrial and debt investments in the investment management business. For more information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

