Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, after the market closes. The company will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss results at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

The direct dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 340-4761 for U.S. callers and +1 (412) 717-9616 for international callers.

A replay of the call will be available for one week beginning one hour after the live call and can be accessed at (877) 344-7529 for U.S. callers and +1 (412) 317-0088 for international callers. The passcode for the replay is 5795146.

The webcast will be available at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=zkcxis32. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the original webcast on the Company’s investor relations web site for three months.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) is a leading real estate investment company with over $27 billion of assets under management in high growth markets across the United States, the UK and Ireland. Drawing on decades of experience, our relationship-oriented team excels at identifying opportunities and building value through market cycles, closing more than $50 billion in total transactions across the property spectrum since going public in 2009. Kennedy Wilson owns, operates, and builds real estate within our high-quality, core real estate portfolio and through our investment management platform, where we target opportunistic equity and debt investments alongside our partners. For further information, please visit www.kennedywilson.com.

