Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Kenon Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEN   SG9999012629

KENON HOLDINGS LTD.

(KEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-08
112.70 ILS   +2.27%
06:11aKenon : OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon Holdings Ltd., Announces Completion of Reorganization of Holdings of OPC's Operations in Israel Pursuant to Agreement with Veridis Power Plants Ltd - Form 6-K
PU
01/04Kenon Holdings Unit to Acquire Four Wind Power Plants in Maine for $172 Million
MT
01/04Kenon : Subsidiary OPC Energy Ltd. Announces Agreement by CPV, a subsidiary of OPC, to Acquire Wind Energy Power Plants in the U.S - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenon : OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon Holdings Ltd., Announces Completion of Reorganization of Holdings of OPC's Operations in Israel Pursuant to Agreement with Veridis Power Plants Ltd - Form 6-K

01/10/2023 | 06:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon Holdings Ltd., Announces Completion of Reorganization of
Holdings of OPC's Operations in Israel Pursuant to Agreement with Veridis Power Plants Ltd.

Singapore, January 10, 2023. Kenon Holdings Ltd.'s (NYSE: KEN, TASE: KEN) ("Kenon") subsidiary OPC Energy Ltd. ("OPC") announced today that the transactions contemplated by the agreement with Veridis Power Plants Ltd. ("Veridis") to reorganize the holdings of OPC's operations in Israel (the "Reorganization") was completed on January 9, 2023.

Prior to the Reorganization, Veridis held a 20% interest in OPC's subsidiaries OPC Rotem Ltd. and AGS Rotem Ltd. (together, "Rotem") and OPC held the remaining 80%.

As part of the Reorganization, OPC formed a new subsidiary, OPC Holdings Israel Ltd. ("OPC Holdings Israel"), to hold and operate all of OPC's business activities in the energy and electricity generation and supply sectors in Israel.

Also pursuant to the Reorganization, OPC transferred to OPC Holdings Israel, among other things, its 80% interest in Rotem, its interest in Gnrgy Ltd., as well other operations in Israel including OPC-Hadera, Tzomet, Sorek, energy generation facilities on consumers' premises and virtual electricity supply activities, and Veridis transferred its 20% interests in Rotem to OPC Holdings Israel. In addition, Veridis invested NIS 425 million (approximately $125 million) in cash in OPC Holdings Israel, of which NIS 400 million (approximately $118 million) was used by Rotem to repay a portion of the shareholders' loans provided to Rotem in 2021 by OPC and Veridis.

Following completion of the Reorganization, OPC holds 80%, and Veridis holds the remaining 20%, of OPC Holdings Israel, which holds 100% of Rotem and the other business activities in the energy and electricity generation and supply sectors in Israel transferred by OPC.

Pursuant to the agreement, OPC and Veridis also entered into a shareholders' agreement to regulate the relationship between OPC and Veridis in OPC Holdings Israel. For more information on the shareholders' agreement, see Kenon's report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC on May 9, 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kenon Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 11:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KENON HOLDINGS LTD.
06:11aKenon : OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon Holdings Ltd., Announces Completion of Reor..
PU
01/04Kenon Holdings Unit to Acquire Four Wind Power Plants in Maine for $172 Million
MT
01/04Kenon : Subsidiary OPC Energy Ltd. Announces Agreement by CPV, a subsidiary of OPC, to Acq..
PU
2022Kenon : OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon Holdings Ltd., Announces Adjustment to Purc..
PU
2022Kenon Holdings Posts Higher Q3 Earnings, Revenue
MT
2022Kenon : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022Earnings Flash (76N) KENON HOLDINGS Posts Q3 Revenue $163M
MT
2022Kenon : Reports Q3 2022 Results and Additional Updates - Form 6-K
PU
2022Kenon Holdings Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
2022Kenon : Report of the Board of Directors regarding the Company's Matters for the Nine̴..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 488 M - -
Net income 2021 930 M - -
Net Debt 2021 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,15x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 1 751 M 1 751 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,40x
EV / Sales 2021 7,20x
Nbr of Employees 228
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart KENON HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kenon Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENON HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert L. Rosen Chief Executive Officer
Mark Hasson Chief Financial Officer
Cyril Pierre-Jean Ducau Chairman
Laurence N. Charney Independent Director
Nathan Scott Fine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENON HOLDINGS LTD.-3.34%1 751
NEXTERA ENERGY0.56%167 061
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.13%81 003
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.31%77 769
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.82%73 027
ENEL S.P.A.11.31%61 133