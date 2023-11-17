SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
November 16, 2023
Kenon Holdings Ltd.
EXHIBITS 99.1 AND 99.2 TO THIS REPORT ON FORM 6-K ARE INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-8 (FILE NO. 333-201716) OF KENON HOLDINGS LTD. AND IN THE PROSPECTUSES RELATING TO SUCH REGISTRATION STATEMENT.
CONTENTS
Periodic Report of OPC Energy Ltd. for the Nine-Month and Three-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2023
On November 16, 2023, Kenon Holdings Ltd.'s subsidiary OPC Energy Ltd. ("OPC") reported to the Israeli Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange its periodic report (in Hebrew) for the nine-month and three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 ("OPC's Periodic Report"). English convenience translations of the (i) Report of the Board of Directors for the Nine- Month and Three-Month Periods ended September 30, 2023 and (ii) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2023, each as published in OPC's Periodic Report are furnished as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, to this Report on Form 6-K. In the event of a discrepancy between the Hebrew and English versions, the Hebrew version shall prevail.
Forward Looking Statements
This Report on Form 6-K, including the exhibits hereto, includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements with respect to OPC's business strategy, statements relating to the impact of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, including the impact on OPC's business, including electricity demand, prices of energy, electricity, natural gas, electricity tariffs, the impact of the war on the electricity sector in Israel, the impact on exchange rates, statements relating to compensation for producers for the use of diesel fuel, statements relating to OPC's and CPV's construction and development projects including expected start of construction and completion or operation dates, expected increase in revenue, estimated investment in projects, and characteristics (e.g., capacity and technology) and stage of development of such projects, including expected commercial operation date ("COD"), estimated construction cost, financing of projects and statements with respect to CPV's development pipeline and backlog and projects including the description of projects in various stages of developments and statements relating to expectations about these projects, statements and plans with respect to the construction and financing of projects and operation of facilities for the generation of energy on the consumers' premises and arrangements for supply and sale of energy to consumers, the OPC-Hadera power plant, OPC's plans and expectations regarding regulatory clearances and approvals for its projects, and the technologies intended to be used therein, the Electricity Authority tariffs, expected timing and impact of maintenance, renovation and construction work on OPC's power plants, including statements relating to the impact and duration of OPC-Hadera's steam turbine shutdown and the related maintenance plans, the expected interpretation and impact of regulations on OPC and its subsidiaries, OPC's expansion plans and goals, OPC's adoption of certain accounting standards and the expected effects of those standards on OPC's results, statements relating to the Rogue's Wind project, and statements relating to potential expansion activities by OPC outside of Israel and other non-historical statements. These statements are based on OPC Energy Ltd. management's current expectations or beliefs, and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include risks relating to potential failure to obtain regulatory or other approvals for projects or to meet the required conditions and milestones for development of its projects, the risk that OPC (including CPV) may fail to develop or complete projects or any other planned transactions including dispositions or acquisitions, as planned (including as to the actual cost and characteristics of projects) or at all, risks relating to potential new regulations or existing regulations having different interpretations or impacts than expected, the risk that changes to the accounting standards may have an impact on OPC's results, risks relating to changes to the updated Electricity Authority tariffs and the potential impact on OPC's results, risks relating to changes in customs duty on imported solar panels and its impact on CPV's results, risks relating to electricity prices in the U.S. where CPV operates and the impact of hedging arrangements of CPV, risks relating to the impact of the war including potential physical impact on OPC's facilities, the impact of the military-reserve call up on OPC's personnel, the impact of gas prices and exchange rates and tariffs and the impact of the war on the economy and electricity sector in Israel, risks relating to cybersecurity attacks, the impact on borrowing costs and availability of financing, risks relating to liquidity and ability to comply with covenants in debt instruments and potential impact of the war on the foregoing, and other risks and factors, including those risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kenon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and other filings. Except as required by law, Kenon undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Exhibits
- OPC Energy Ltd. - Report of the Board of Directors for the Nine-Month and Three-Month Periods ended September 30, 2023, as published on November 16, 2023 with the Israeli Securities Authority and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange*
- OPC Energy Ltd. - Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2023, as published on November 16, 2023 with the Israeli Securities Authority and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange*
*English convenience translation from Hebrew original document.
OPC Energy Ltd.
Report of the Board of Directors
OPC ENERGY LTD.
Report of the Board of Directors regarding the Company's Matters for the Nine-Month and Three-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2023
The Board of Directors of OPC Energy Ltd. (hereinafter - "the Company") is pleased to present herein the Report of the Board of Directors regarding the activities of the Company and its investee companies (hereinafter together - "the Group"), as at September 30, 2023 and for the nine-month and three-month periods then ended. The nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 will be referred to as - "the Period of the Report".
Except for the data reviewed in the Company's consolidated financial statements as at September 30, 2023 (hereinafter - "the Interim Statements") that is included in this report below, the data appearing in the Report of the Board of Directors has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditing CPAs.
This Report of the Board of Directors is submitted on the assumption that the Interim Statements and all the sections of the Company's Periodic Report for 2022, which was published on March 19, 2023 (Reference No.: 2023-01-028212) ("the Periodic Report for 2022") are known to the reader and references to the Company's reports include the information stated therein by means of reference.
OPC Energy Ltd.
Report of the Board of Directors
1.
Executive Summary1
Highlights of the results(in millions of shekels)
For the
For the
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2023
2022
%
2023
2022
%
Adjusted EBITDA* after proportionate
consolidation - consolidated
813
599
36%
379
274
38%
Adjusted EBITDA* - Israel
445
265
68%
235
119
97%
Adjusted EBITDA* after proportionate
consolidation - U.S.
388
351
11%
151
161
(6)%
Adjusted EBITDA* renewable energies - U.S.
17
22
(23)%
(2)
2
-4M
Adjusted EBITDA* after proportionate
consolidation energy transition - U.S.
437
389
12%
169
181
(7)%
Net income
140
180
(22)%
101
108
(6)%
Adjusted income*
166
120
38%
100
90
11%
- Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA after adjusted proportionate consolidation and adjusted net income - for definitions and the manner of the calculation - see Section 4B below.
Main developments in the third quarter and thereafter
The Swords of
Continuity of activities of the power plants- from the beginning of the War and up to the approval date of the report the power plants are continuing to
Iron War2
operate and there has been no significant change in the scope of generation of the electricity compared with the situation existing prior to the outbreak of
the War.
Continuity of supply of natural gas to the power plants- from the beginning of the War and up to the approval date of the report the power plants are
acquiring natural gas in a scope that is sufficient for full generation activities and at a price that is not significantly different than the price in the ordinary
course of business.
Sales of electricity to the Company's customers- from the beginning of the War and up to the approval date of the report no significant impact is
discernable on the level of demand on the part of the Company's customers.
War costs of Israel Electric Company- based on a hearing published by the Electricity Authority, the Authority designated surplus revenues from sale of
the Eshkol power plant for coverage of costs of the war.
Liquidity- proximate to the approval date of the report, the Group has cash balances in the Group's headquarters and in Israel in the amount of about
NIS 694 million, and unutilized secured credit frameworks in the amount of about NIS 540 million.
- The Executive Summary below is presented solely for convenience and it is not a substitute for reading the full detail (including with reference to the matters referred to in the Summary) as stated in this report with all its parts (including warnings relating to "forward-looking" information as it is defined in the Securities Law, definitions or explanations with respect to the indices for measurement of the results and including the information included by means of reference, as applicable). This Summary includes estimates, plans and assessment of the Company, which constitute "forward-looking" information regarding which there is no certainty it will materialize and the readers are directed to the detail presented in this report below.
- For details and more information - see Section 3.1C below. That stated is based solely on the Company's estimates as at the approval date of the report. Continuation of the War or escalation of the security situation in Israel could have an impact on the Group, as noted in this report below and, accordingly there is no certainty regarding the impacts of the War.
2
OPC Energy Ltd.
Report of the Board of Directors
Main developments in the third quarter(Cont.)
Israel
Doubling of the EBITDA in Israel in the third quarter compared with last year
(1)
Operating power plants (Rotem and Hadera)- additional EBITDA of about NIS 82 million, which constitutes an increase of about 66% compared
with the corresponding quarter last year, of which about NIS 63 million due to a change in the hourly demand brackets.
(2)
Power plants that started commercial operation (Zomet and Gat)- additional EBITDA of about NIS 37 million.
Israel Land Authority tenders - win in a land tender of Israel Lands Authority for a consideration of about NIS 484 million, for rights in land involving
construction of facilities for solar generation of electricity, with a capacity of about 245 megawatts, together with storage, with a capacity of about 1,375
megawatts/hour. In the period of the report, 20% of the consideration was paid and an authorization agreement was signed with Israel Lands Authority.
The project is expected to continue development on the National Infrastructures Committee.
U.S.
EBITDA in the U.S. of NIS 151 million in the quarter- despite the sharp drop in in the natural gas prices, the electricity margins declined at a more moderate
rate.
Commercial operation of the Three Rivers project with a scope of 1,258 megawatts- the power plant commenced its operations in July 2023 and joined the
fleet of CPV's modern power plants (CPV holds a 10% interest in the power plant).
A financing agreement was signed for construction of projects in the renewable energy area- in the aggregate scope of about $370 million.
The commitment framework for investment of the partners in the CPV Group was increased- by the amount of $100 million.
Completion of construction of the Maple Hill solar project in the scope of 126 megawatts- construction of the project was completed proximate to the
approval date of the report. The full amount of the consideration for the investment of the tax partner has not yet been received.
Group headquarters
Reconfirmation of a credit rating for the Company and its debentures of 'ilA-' and an update of the rating outlook to negative by S&P Maalot.
Renewal of binding credit frameworks- in the amount of NIS 550 million and LC frameworks for the CPV Group in the amount of NIS 365 million, which are
valid up to the second half of 2024.
3
OPC Energy Ltd.
Report of the Board of Directors
Portfolio of about 13.5 GW and about 1.4 GWh of storage (*)
United States
Israel
(*) For additional information - see Section 6 below.
2. Brief description of the areas of activity
The Company is a public company the securities of which are listed for trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (hereinafter - "the Stock Exchange").
For details regarding the Group's activity segments in the period of the report and the update thereto commencing from the end of 2022 - see Section 2 of the Report of the Board of Directors for 2022 ("the Report of the Board of Directors for 2022").
4
OPC Energy Ltd.
Report of the Board of Directors
3. Main Developments in the Business Environment
3.1 General
-
Macro-economicenvironment (particularly changes in inflation and interest)- for details regarding significant changes in the macro-economic environment in Israel and in the U.S., mainly during 2023 and subsequent to the period of the report due to the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War in Israel, as well as due to the impact of the business environment on the activities of the Group companies, among other things, the prices of energy, electricity and natural gas, tariffs in the Israeli electricity sector, the costs of executing construction projects, financing expenses, currency exchange rates and the like - see Sections 3.1C and 12 below.
Set forth below is data with reference to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Israel and in the U.S. and the interest rates of Bank of Israel and the Fed and the currency exchange rate:
Bank of
Israel
Federal
NIS/$
Israeli
U.S.
interest
interest
exchange
CPI
CPI
rate
rate
rate
Proximate to the approval
date of the report*
111.1
307.8
4.75%
5.25%-5.50%
3.833
At September 30, 2023
111.2
307.0
4.75%
5.25%-5.50%
3.824
At December 31, 2022
107.7
297.7
3.25%
4.25%-4.50%
3.519
At September 30, 2022
106.8
296.2
2.0%
3.00%-3.25%
3.543
Change:
January-September 2023
3.3%
3.1%
1.5%
1.00%
8.7%
January-September 2022
4.4%
6.6%
1.9%
3.00%
13.9%
June-September 2023
0.8%
1.0%
-
0.25%
3.4%
June-September 2022
1.2%
1.3%
1.25%
1.50%
1.2%
2022
5.3%
7.1%
3.15%
4.25%
13.2%
* November 14, 2023.
In January 2023, the Government began advancement of a plan for making changes in Israel's judicial system. Pursuant to the publications in the media, the changes could impact the strength of the Israeli economy, adversely impact investments in the Israeli economy and trigger a removal of money and investments from Israel, increase the costs of the financing sources in Israel, cause of weakening of the exchange rate of the shekel against other currencies (including the dollar) and harm the activities of the business sector. To the extent the above estimates materialize, wholly or partly, this could negatively impact the financial position and activities of the Company customers and suppliers and could also impact the availability and cost of the capital and financing sources that are required by the Company, mainly for purposes of supporting its continued business growth.
- The Coronavirus and broad global impacts on raw-materialprices and the supply chain- for details regarding the impacts of the global trends that started against the background of the Coronavirus crisis and the Company's estimate regarding the continuation and scope thereof on the Group's activities, if any - see Section 3.1B to the Report of the Board of Directors for 2022.
5
OPC Energy Ltd.
Report of the Board of Directors
3. Main Developments in the Business Environment (Cont.)
3.1 General (Cont.)
- The Iron Swords War in Israel- subsequent to the period of the report, on October 7, 2023, the Iron Swords War (hereinafter - "the War") broke out in Israel - this coming as a result of a deadly attack by the Hamas terrorist organization on communities skirting in the Gaza Strip in the southern part of Israel. Ultimately, the War led to consequences and restrictions with respect to the Israeli economy, including, among others, a curtailment of business activities, a significant call-up of military reserves, limitations on gatherings in work places and public areas, restrictions on carrying on the operation of schools in the educational system, and others. In addition, the impacts of the War include considerable uncertainty regarding its ramifications with respect to macro-economic factors in Israel as well as on the State of Israel's financial position, including possible unfavorable changes of the credit rating of Israel and Israeli financial institutions (particularly the Israeli banking system), sharp fluctuations in the currency exchange rates, particularly a strengthening of the dollar exchange rate, and instability in the Israeli capital market (including wider trading fluctuations, falling security prices, liquidity issues and limited accessibility).
Set forth below is an overview of the main impacts of the War on the Group's business activities in Israel since the onset thereof and based on the facts and circumstances existing as at the approval of the report:
1. Uninterrupted activity of the power plants- the Group's power plants in Israel are continuing their electricity generation activities pursuant to the provisions of the electricity generation licenses granted to them and based on the directives of the relevant authorities and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructures ("the Ministry of Energy"). The Group makes the required adjustments on an ongoing basis, particularly with respect to the operation and security teams, in order to permit uninterrupted activities at all times. The Group's sites (similar to most private business activities in Israel) could be exposed to physical damage as a result of the War, where in this regard it is noted that in addition to the rights provided by the Property Tax and Compensation Fund Law, 1961, the Group companies in Israel (Rotem, Hadera, Gat and Zomet) have acquired insurance policies that provide certain coverage in accordance with the amounts and conditions stipulated in the policies, in connection with direct physical harm and consequential damages (lost profits directly or in respect of War damages to other significant parties, such as suppliers, subject to certain conditions) deriving from terrorist and war activities. The scope of the coverage and the self-participation (deductible) provided in the policies is that which is customary in the power-plant market in Israel3. The validity of the policies for Rotem and Hadera is up to the end of July 2024, for Zomet up to the end of May 2024 and for Gat up to the end of April 2024.
3 As is usual in policies of this type in Israel, the insurance coverage is subject to exceptions, self-participation (deductible) and conditions. Accordingly, there is no certainty that the insurance coverage will compensate the Company for the harm it suffers (in whole or in part) in a case of an attack on its facilities (if any). Furthermore, there is no certainty regarding the renewal terms of the policies upon their expiration. For details regarding risk factors relating to insurance - see Section 19.2.10 of Part A of the Periodic Report for 2022.
6
