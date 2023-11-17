SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 November 16, 2023 Commission File Number 001-36761 Kenon Holdings Ltd. 1 Temasek Avenue #37-02B Millenia Tower Singapore 039192 (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐ EXHIBITS 99.1 AND 99.2 TO THIS REPORT ON FORM 6-K ARE INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-8 (FILE NO. 333-201716) OF KENON HOLDINGS LTD. AND IN THE PROSPECTUSES RELATING TO SUCH REGISTRATION STATEMENT.

On November 16, 2023, Kenon Holdings Ltd.'s subsidiary OPC Energy Ltd. ("OPC") reported to the Israeli Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange its periodic report (in Hebrew) for the nine-month and three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 ("OPC's Periodic Report"). English convenience translations of the (i) Report of the Board of Directors for the Nine- Month and Three-Month Periods ended September 30, 2023 and (ii) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2023, each as published in OPC's Periodic Report are furnished as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, to this Report on Form 6-K. Exhibit 99.1 OPC Energy Ltd. Report of the Board of Directors OPC ENERGY LTD. Report of the Board of Directors regarding the Company's Matters for the Nine-Month and Three-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2023 The Board of Directors of OPC Energy Ltd. (hereinafter - "the Company") is pleased to present herein the Report of the Board of Directors regarding the activities of the Company and its investee companies (hereinafter together - "the Group"), as at September 30, 2023 and for the nine-month and three-month periods then ended. The nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 will be referred to as - "the Period of the Report". Except for the data reviewed in the Company's consolidated financial statements as at September 30, 2023 (hereinafter - "the Interim Statements") that is included in this report below, the data appearing in the Report of the Board of Directors has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditing CPAs. This Report of the Board of Directors is submitted on the assumption that the Interim Statements and all the sections of the Company's Periodic Report for 2022, which was published on March 19, 2023 (Reference No.: 2023-01-028212) ("the Periodic Report for 2022") are known to the reader and references to the Company's reports include the information stated therein by means of reference.

OPC Energy Ltd. Report of the Board of Directors 1. Executive Summary1 Highlights of the results(in millions of shekels) For the For the Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30 September 30 2023 2022 % 2023 2022 % Adjusted EBITDA* after proportionate consolidation - consolidated 813 599 36% 379 274 38% Adjusted EBITDA* - Israel 445 265 68% 235 119 97% Adjusted EBITDA* after proportionate consolidation - U.S. 388 351 11% 151 161 (6)% Adjusted EBITDA* renewable energies - U.S. 17 22 (23)% (2) 2 -4M Adjusted EBITDA* after proportionate consolidation energy transition - U.S. 437 389 12% 169 181 (7)% Net income 140 180 (22)% 101 108 (6)% Adjusted income* 166 120 38% 100 90 11% Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA after adjusted proportionate consolidation and adjusted net income - for definitions and the manner of the calculation - see Section 4B below.

Main developments in the third quarter and thereafter The Swords of Continuity of activities of the power plants- from the beginning of the War and up to the approval date of the report the power plants are continuing to Iron War2 operate and there has been no significant change in the scope of generation of the electricity compared with the situation existing prior to the outbreak of the War. Continuity of supply of natural gas to the power plants- from the beginning of the War and up to the approval date of the report the power plants are acquiring natural gas in a scope that is sufficient for full generation activities and at a price that is not significantly different than the price in the ordinary course of business. Sales of electricity to the Company's customers- from the beginning of the War and up to the approval date of the report no significant impact is discernable on the level of demand on the part of the Company's customers. War costs of Israel Electric Company- based on a hearing published by the Electricity Authority, the Authority designated surplus revenues from sale of the Eshkol power plant for coverage of costs of the war. Liquidity- proximate to the approval date of the report, the Group has cash balances in the Group's headquarters and in Israel in the amount of about NIS 694 million, and unutilized secured credit frameworks in the amount of about NIS 540 million. The Executive Summary below is presented solely for convenience and it is not a substitute for reading the full detail (including with reference to the matters referred to in the Summary) as stated in this report with all its parts (including warnings relating to "forward-looking" information as it is defined in the Securities Law, definitions or explanations with respect to the indices for measurement of the results and including the information included by means of reference, as applicable). This Summary includes estimates, plans and assessment of the Company, which constitute "forward-looking" information regarding which there is no certainty it will materialize and the readers are directed to the detail presented in this report below. For details and more information - see Section 3.1C below. That stated is based solely on the Company's estimates as at the approval date of the report. Continuation of the War or escalation of the security situation in Israel could have an impact on the Group, as noted in this report below and, accordingly there is no certainty regarding the impacts of the War. 2

OPC Energy Ltd. Report of the Board of Directors Main developments in the third quarter(Cont.) Israel Doubling of the EBITDA in Israel in the third quarter compared with last year (1) Operating power plants (Rotem and Hadera)- additional EBITDA of about NIS 82 million, which constitutes an increase of about 66% compared with the corresponding quarter last year, of which about NIS 63 million due to a change in the hourly demand brackets. (2) Power plants that started commercial operation (Zomet and Gat)- additional EBITDA of about NIS 37 million. Israel Land Authority tenders - win in a land tender of Israel Lands Authority for a consideration of about NIS 484 million, for rights in land involving construction of facilities for solar generation of electricity, with a capacity of about 245 megawatts, together with storage, with a capacity of about 1,375 megawatts/hour. In the period of the report, 20% of the consideration was paid and an authorization agreement was signed with Israel Lands Authority. The project is expected to continue development on the National Infrastructures Committee. U.S. EBITDA in the U.S. of NIS 151 million in the quarter- despite the sharp drop in in the natural gas prices, the electricity margins declined at a more moderate rate. Commercial operation of the Three Rivers project with a scope of 1,258 megawatts- the power plant commenced its operations in July 2023 and joined the fleet of CPV's modern power plants (CPV holds a 10% interest in the power plant). A financing agreement was signed for construction of projects in the renewable energy area- in the aggregate scope of about $370 million. The commitment framework for investment of the partners in the CPV Group was increased- by the amount of $100 million. Completion of construction of the Maple Hill solar project in the scope of 126 megawatts- construction of the project was completed proximate to the approval date of the report. The full amount of the consideration for the investment of the tax partner has not yet been received. Group headquarters Reconfirmation of a credit rating for the Company and its debentures of 'ilA-' and an update of the rating outlook to negative by S&P Maalot. Renewal of binding credit frameworks- in the amount of NIS 550 million and LC frameworks for the CPV Group in the amount of NIS 365 million, which are valid up to the second half of 2024. 3

OPC Energy Ltd. Report of the Board of Directors Portfolio of about 13.5 GW and about 1.4 GWh of storage (*) United States Israel (*) For additional information - see Section 6 below. 2. Brief description of the areas of activity The Company is a public company the securities of which are listed for trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (hereinafter - "the Stock Exchange"). For details regarding the Group's activity segments in the period of the report and the update thereto commencing from the end of 2022 - see Section 2 of the Report of the Board of Directors for 2022 ("the Report of the Board of Directors for 2022"). 4

OPC Energy Ltd. Report of the Board of Directors 3. Main Developments in the Business Environment 3.1 General Macro-economic environment (particularly changes in inflation and interest) - for details regarding significant changes in the macro-economic environment in Israel and in the U.S., mainly during 2023 and subsequent to the period of the report due to the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War in Israel, as well as due to the impact of the business environment on the activities of the Group companies, among other things, the prices of energy, electricity and natural gas, tariffs in the Israeli electricity sector, the costs of executing construction projects, financing expenses, currency exchange rates and the like - see Sections 3.1C and 12 below.

Set forth below is data with reference to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Israel and in the U.S. and the interest rates of Bank of Israel and the Fed and the currency exchange rate: Bank of Israel Federal NIS/$ Israeli U.S. interest interest exchange CPI CPI rate rate rate Proximate to the approval date of the report* 111.1 307.8 4.75% 5.25%-5.50% 3.833 At September 30, 2023 111.2 307.0 4.75% 5.25%-5.50% 3.824 At December 31, 2022 107.7 297.7 3.25% 4.25%-4.50% 3.519 At September 30, 2022 106.8 296.2 2.0% 3.00%-3.25% 3.543 Change: January-September 2023 3.3% 3.1% 1.5% 1.00% 8.7% January-September 2022 4.4% 6.6% 1.9% 3.00% 13.9% June-September 2023 0.8% 1.0% - 0.25% 3.4% June-September 2022 1.2% 1.3% 1.25% 1.50% 1.2% 2022 5.3% 7.1% 3.15% 4.25% 13.2% * November 14, 2023. In January 2023, the Government began advancement of a plan for making changes in Israel's judicial system. Pursuant to the publications in the media, the changes could impact the strength of the Israeli economy, adversely impact investments in the Israeli economy and trigger a removal of money and investments from Israel, increase the costs of the financing sources in Israel, cause of weakening of the exchange rate of the shekel against other currencies (including the dollar) and harm the activities of the business sector. To the extent the above estimates materialize, wholly or partly, this could negatively impact the financial position and activities of the Company customers and suppliers and could also impact the availability and cost of the capital and financing sources that are required by the Company, mainly for purposes of supporting its continued business growth. The Coronavirus and broad global impacts on raw-material prices and the supply chain - for details regarding the impacts of the global trends that started against the background of the Coronavirus crisis and the Company's estimate regarding the continuation and scope thereof on the Group's activities, if any - see Section 3.1B to the Report of the Board of Directors for 2022. 5