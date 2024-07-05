Kenon's Subsidiary OPC Energy Ltd. Announces Further Updates in respect of its

Singapore, July 4, 2024. Kenon Holdings Ltd.'s (NYSE: KEN, TASE: KEN) subsidiary OPC Energy Ltd. ("OPC") announces further updates regarding the separation agreement (the"Separation Agreement") between OPC Holdings Israel Ltd. ("OPC Israel"), which is 80% owned by OPC, and which owns 51% of Gnrgy Ltd. ("Gnrgy"), and the founder (the "Founder") of Gnrgy, as described in Kenon's reports on Form 6-K furnished on January 16, 2024 and May 5, 2024. Pursuant to the Separation Agreement, each shareholder of Gnrgy gave each other an option to acquire their Gnrgy shares. In May 2024, OPC announced that OPC Israel did not exercise its right to purchase the Founder's Gnrgy shares.





OPC has now announced that the Founder has given notice to OPC Israel that in accordance with the Separation Agreement, it intends to purchase all of OPC Israel's Gnrgy shares subject to a sale agreement between the parties. The completion of the sale is subject to receipt of approval of the Competition Commissioner in connection with an agreement by the Founder to sell the Gnrgy shares to a third party.





To the extent OPC Israel sells its Gnrgy shares as described above, OPC expects no material impact on its financial statements in respect of its investment in Gnrgy.





