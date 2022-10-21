Kenorland Minerals Announces Resignation of President

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or "the Company") announces that its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Francis MacDonald as President of the Company. Mr. MacDonald has decided to pursue other opportunities and the Board wishes him well with his future endeavours. Mr. MacDonald will continue to support the Company through a lead technical advisory role. Zach Flood, CEO and director of the Company, will assume the role of President.

Zach Flood, President and CEO of Kenorland commented, "Francis, myself, and two other co-founders, Scott Smits, Vice President of Exploration, and Dave Stevenson, Chief Geoscientist, created Kenorland in 2016 with the vision to become one of the leading exploration companies in the business. Together, along with the rest of the Kenorland team and with strong support from our shareholders, we've accomplished that goal, and while there is still immense value for us to create through continued exploration and discovery, we support Francis' decision to pursue other opportunities. On behalf of Kenorland, we thank Francis for his significant contributions and wish him all the best on this next chapter of his career. At the same time, we look forward to his continued involvement in the Company as a lead technical advisor."

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a mineral exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Kenorland's focus is early to advanced stage exploration in North America. The Company currently holds four projects in Quebec where work is being completed under joint venture and earn-in agreement from third parties. The Frotet Project is held under joint venture with Sumitomo, the Chicobi Project is optioned to Sumitomo, the Chebistuan Project is optioned to Newmont Corporation and the Hunter Project is held under option to Centerra Gold Inc. In Ontario, the Company holds the South Uchi Project under an earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation. In Alaska, the Company holds the advanced stage Tanacross porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project, optioned to Antofagasta, as well as a 70% interest in the Healy Project, held under joint venture with Newmont Corporation.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Zach Flood

President and CEO, Director

Tel: +1 604 363 1779

zach@kenorlandminerals.com

Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Scott Smits

Vice President of Exploration

Tel: +1 250 686 8135

scott@kenorlandminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

