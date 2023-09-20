Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2023) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland"or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2023 fall exploration program at the Frotet Project (the"Project"), located in northern Quebec and held under joint venture (the"Joint Venture") with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("SMMCL").

Q3 2023 Fall Exploration Program

The Q3 2023 program will include up to 11,300 meters of diamond drilling at the Regnault gold discovery. This program follows the recently completed 13,360 meter drill program, which included reported highlights of 11.96 g/t Au over 4.45m and 55.70 g/t Au over 1.20m across newly discovered vein structures at approximately 1,000m below surface (see press releases dated May 31 and August 8, 2023). The planned exploration will also include an infill soil geochemical survey covering an area directly to the east of the Regnault discovery, targeting extensions of the Regnault gold system.

Regnault Drill Program

Figure 1. Plan map of Regnault drilling highlights and planned hole locations





Zach Flood, President and CEO of Kenorland Minerals, states, "We're excited to see the drills turning again at Regnault. During the previous phase of drilling, completed in the first quarter, we discovered a number of additional high-grade veins in the deepest parts of the system explored to date. This program will include step-outs on those discoveries as well as advancing drill targets directly to the east of the Regnault discovery. We are now at a stage where we can leverage a strong understanding of the geometry and controls on mineralisation to continue growing the footprint of the gold system."

Approximately 45% of the proposed drilling will be targeting step-outs along the R5, R6, R7 and R8 mineralised structures at depth, optimized to infill mineralisation of the R1 structure. Six drill holes are planned to infill the R1 vein system to 50m spacing, and significantly expand the R5, R6, R7 and R8 mineralised structures with 50-100m step-outs at depth down to 750m below surface. Along the R2 and R3 trends, up to 20% of the proposed program will be allocated towards infill drilling to approximately 50m drill spacing to refine geological modelling and determine grade continuity. Three drill holes for 25% of the proposed program will focus on broad step-outs expanding the recent vein discoveries along the R9, R10 and R11 structures. These drill holes are planned to test shallower portions of the Regnault diorite up dip from the 2023 winter discovery drill holes that intersected mineralisation down to 1,000m depth below surface including 23RDD172 which returned 2.56 g/t Au over 41.85m including 11.96 g/t Au over 4.45m (see press release dated August 8, 2023). The remaining 10% of planned drilling will target moderate step-outs along the R4 structures towards the east.

Regnault East Geochemical Survey

Approximately 1,200 soil samples (glacial till substrate) will be collected on an approximate grid of 100m x 100m over an area directly to the east of the Regnault gold discovery. The survey follows up on gold anomalism, identified in glacial till, from one of the first geochemical surveys conducted at the Frotet Project by the Company. Structural interpretation from magnetics suggests the east-west structures controlling gold mineralisation in the main Regnault discovery area continue towards the east into this area of anomalism. The Company anticipates that targets generated from this survey will be drill tested in the next phase of drilling in early 2024.

Figure 2. Planned geochemical survey at Regnault East





About the Frotet Project

The Frotet Project was first identified by Kenorland in 2017 after completing a regional prospectivity study over the Abitibi and Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belts of Quebec. The initial 55,921 ha property was acquired through map staking in March 2017 and optioned to Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. in April 2018. Two years of property-wide systematic till sampling led to a maiden drill program in 2020 which resulted in a significant grassroots discovery at the prospect now named Regnault. The Project is currently under the Joint Venture agreement between SMMCL and Kenorland Minerals Ltd., with interests being held at 80% and 20%, respectively. Under the Joint Venture, exploration is funded pro-rata and Kenorland is presently the operator of the Project. Any party which does not contribute and is diluted below a 10% interest, converts its interest to an 2% uncapped net smelter royalty.

Figure 3. Map of Frotet Project showing regional till sampling geochemical results





QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of Kenorland employees. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from Chibougamau to Bureau Veritas Commodities ("BV") laboratory in Timmins, Ontario.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program were carried out by BV. Samples were prepared for analysis according to BV method PRP70-250: individual samples were crushed to 2mm (10 mesh) and a 250g split was pulverized to 75μm (200 mesh) for analysis and then assayed for gold. Gold in samples were analyzed using BV method FA430 where a 30g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and AAS finish. Over-limits gold samples were re-analyzed using BV method FA530 where a 30g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and gravimetric finish. Multi-element geochemical analysis (45 elements) was performed on all samples using BV method MA200 where a 0.25g split is by multi-acid digest with ICP-MS/ES finish. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all company inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

Cédric Mayer, M.Sc., P.Geo. (OGQ #02385), "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a mineral exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Kenorland's focus is early to advanced stage exploration in North America. The Company currently holds five projects in Quebec where work is being completed under joint venture and earn-in agreements from third parties. The Frotet Project and Chicobi Project are held under joint venture with Sumitomo, the O'Sullivan Project is optioned to Sumitomo, the Chebistuan Project is optioned to Newmont Corporation and the Hunter Project is held under option to Centerra Gold Inc. In Alaska, the Company holds the advanced stage Tanacross porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project, optioned to Antofagasta, as well as a 70% interest in the Healy Project, held under joint venture with Newmont Corporation.

