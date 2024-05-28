Kenorland Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company's principal business is the acquisition and exploration of precious metal mineral properties in North America. Its flagship properties are the Frotet Project Quebec, Canada, the Tanacross Project Alaska, United States and the Healy Project Alaska, United States. It owns or has options to acquire further interest in various projects in Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, Canada and Alaska, United States. The Company's other projects include Osik Lake Project, South Uchi Project, South Thompson Project, OâSullivan Project, Hunter Project, Chicobi Project and Chebistuan Project. The Frotet Property is its primary mineral property that covers approximately 39,365 hectares (ha) and is located in the Frotet-Evans Archean greenstone belt within the Opatica geological sub-province, approximately 120 kilometers (km) north of Chibougamau. Tanacross Property is located approximately 80 km northeast of Tok, Alaska.

Sector Gold