Kenorland Options the Separation Lithium Project to Double O Seven Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2022) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Double O Seven Resources Ltd. ("Double O"), a private British Columbia company pursuant to which Double O has been granted the sole and exclusive option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in and to the Separation Project (the "Project"), located within the English River domain in the Kenora Mining District of northwestern Ontario.

Option Agreement

Upon signing, Double O has made an initial $100,000 payment to the company, and can earn up to a 100% interest in the Project by incurring aggregate payments of $1,500,000 to Kenorland on or before the fifth anniversary of the Option Agreement. Pursuant to the Option Agreement Double O will make annual payments to the company on or before the agreement anniversary dates under the following schedule: $150,000 at the 1st anniversary, $200,000 at the 2nd anniversary, $250,000 at the 3rd anniversary, $300,000 at the 4th anniversary, and $500,000 at the 5th anniversary. Upon completion of the Option Agreement, Kenorland will retain a net smelter returns royalty of 2.5%. For an initial 2 year term, Kenorland will remain operator of the project and receive a 10% management fee of exploration expenditures.

About the Separation Project

The Separation Lithum Project covers approximately 80 kilometers of the contact between the English River and Winnipeg River geologic subprovinces. This subprovince boundary is spatially associated with the Tanco Li-Cs-Ta pegmatite deposit in Mantioba, as well as the Big Whopper Li pegmatite in the Separation Rapids area. The presence of these two significant Li pegmatite deposits suggests that the entire English River - Winnipeg River domain contact is prospective for additional Li pegmatite mineralisation.

Qualified Person

Mr. Jan Wozniewski, B. Sc., P. Geo., OGQ (#2239) is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a mineral exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Kenorland's focus is early to advanced stage exploration in North America. The Company currently holds four projects in Quebec where work is being completed under joint venture and earn-in agreement from third parties. The Frotet Project is held under joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., the Chicobi Project is optioned to Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., the Chebistuan Project is optioned to Newmont Corporation, and the Hunter Project is optioned to Centerra Gold Inc. In Ontario, the Company holds the South Uchi Project under an earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation. In Alaska, USA, the Company owns 100% of the advanced stage Tanacross porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project as well as a 70% interest in the Healy Project, held under joint venture with Newmont Corporation.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com.

