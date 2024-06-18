Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final drill results from the 2024 winter drill program at the Frotet Project (the "Project"), located in northern Quebec. Assays from the 27 drill holes, totaling 18,448m of drilling completed during the program, are reported herein. Kenorland currently holds a 4% net smelter return royalty and is operator of the Project.

Highlights include the following:

24RDD197: 4.70m at 24.16 g/t Au incl. 0.40m at 261.20 g/t Au at R2

24RDD215: 9.50m at 9.10 g/t Au incl. 1.20m at 45.92 g/t Au at R6

24RDD213: 4.50m at 16.11 g/t Au incl. 0.40m at 163.70 g/t Au at R1

24RDD199: 5.83m at 12.36 g/t Au incl. 1.11m at 48.24 g/t Au at R9

24RDD202: 12.00m at 5.94 g/t Au incl. 2.50m at 21.99 g/t Au at R1

24RDD198: 29.50m at 2.41 g/t Au incl. 7.20m at 6.27 g/t Au at R6

24RDD202: 26.60m at 2.54 g/t Au incl. 2.10m at 6.04 g/t Au at R6

24RDD217: 9.75m at 6.91 g/t Au incl. 0.95m at 44.99 g/t Au at R6

24RDD202: 1.90m at 31.09 g/t Au incl. 0.55m at 103.50 g/t Au at R1

24RDD200A: 5.15m at 11.10 g/t Au incl. 0.60m at 73.40 g/t Au at R8

24RDD207: 11.10m at 5.08 g/t Au incl. 0.40m at 106.90 g/t Au at R6

24RDD198: 2.90m at 17.71 g/t Au incl. 0.30m at 153.70 g/t Au at R1

Figure 1. Plan map of Regnault drilling including highlights from this press release

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6489/213361_4d61f81eb4191ace_001full.jpg

Zach Flood, President and CEO of Kenorland Minerals, states, "The 2024 winter program marks another milestone at the Regnault high-grade gold deposit, with over 100,000 meters drilled to date. The increased density of drilling across the vein system will lend towards a comprehensive update of the geologic model, which will pave the way for a future maiden resource estimate."

Discussion of Results

The priority objective of the 2024 winter drill program was to increase confidence of the vein system geometry and grade continuity along the R1, R5, R6 and R7 mineralised structures and to determine how these intersect with the R2 trend. Infill drilling along R1 continues to return significant results including 24RDD213 with 4.50m at 16.11 g/t Au including 0.40m at 163.70 g/t Au, and 24RDD202 returning 12.00m at 5.94 g/t Au including 2.50m at 21.99 g/t Au, and 1.90m at 31.09 g/t Au including 0.55m at 103.50 g/t Au. The completed drilling has confirmed the geometry of parallel shear hosted veins along the R1 main mineralised structure striking E-W with a steep north dip, along with stacked splay structures along the hanging wall of the R1 main structure trending towards the northeast, dipping north-northwest. Highlights from the R1 hanging wall splay structures include 24RDD198 with 2.90m at 17.71 g/t Au including 0.30m at 153.70 g/t Au, and 24RDD204 returning 2.10m at 8.55 g/t Au including 0.40m at 34.40 g/t Au.

Figure 2. Cross section through the Regnault gold system including highlights from this press release

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6489/213361_4d61f81eb4191ace_002full.jpg

Broad spaced infill and step-out drill holes along the R6 mineralised structure has defined significant mineralisation over an approximate 1,300m strike length E-W, and 300m down dip. The winter 2024 drilling has confirmed the R6 structure is flat to shallow north dipping at depth, with a change in attitude towards the south and up dip, where the mineralisation strikes east-west, dipping steeply to the north. The large flexure to a shallow dip at depth appears to be controlling significant widths of mineralisation including 24RDD215 with 9.50m at 9.10 g/t Au including 1.20m at 45.92 g/t Au, a 60m step-out to the south from drill hole 23RDD167 (3.15m at 138.74 g/t Au including 0.40m at 476.40 g/t Au*). Other significant results from the R6 structure include 24RDD202 with 26.60m at 2.54 g/t Au including 2.10m at 6.04 g/t Au, located 150m south of 24RDD215, and 24RDD217 which returned 9.75m at 6.91 g/t Au including 0.95m at 44.99 g/t Au and 24RDD198 with 29.50m at 2.41 g/t Au including 7.20m at 6.27 g/t Au, located 390m and 550m to the west of 24RDD215 respectively. Geologic and vein model updates are currently underway to evaluate new geometries identified from the winter 2024 drill program.

One drill hole was completed through the southern deep portions of the Regnault gold system targeting the R2, R9, R10 and R11 trends. Drill Hole 24RDD195 returned 7.85m at 2.32 g/t Au including 0.50m at 16.80 g/t Au at R2, 9.50m at 2.76 g/t Au including 1.80m at 4.26 g/t Au within the R10 mineralised trend, and multiple intercepts of mineralisation within the R11 trend returning 1.20m at 5.11 g/t Au, 0.30m at 105.50 g/t Au, and 3.40m at 4.67 g/t Au including 0.60m at 16.90 g/t Au. The step-out at depth along the R11 trend is approximately 100m below drill hole 23RDD172 (41.85m at 2.56 g/t Au including 4.45m at 11.96 g/t Au**) and extends high grade mineralisation to vertical depths of 1,050m below surface.

Along the R4 trend to the north, a large step-out at depth was completed with drill hole 24RDD196 returning 9.60m at 3.55 g/t Au including 1.05m at 12.97, and 0.50m at 75.60 g/t Au located 160m down-dip from 23RDD187 (8.95m at 6.34 g/t Au including 1.45m at 20.27 g/t Au, and 3.20m at 2.25 g/t Au including 0.44m at 8.51 g/t Au***). Mineralisation along R4 remains open along strike, and at depth where it is projected to intersect with the R1 structures to the south and remains a priority target for additional follow-up drilling.

(* See press release May 31, 2023)

(** See press release August 8, 2023)

(*** See press release February 20, 2024)

Table 1. Table of assay results from the 2024 winter drill program

HOLE ID From (m) To (m) Interval Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Residual Au (g/t) 24RDD194

6.60 11.00 4.40 1.28 0.71

And 106.45 108.00 1.55 3.90 2.41

And 168.90 172.20 3.30 3.38 2.37 1.57 Incl. 170.60 171.20 0.60 11.50 5.75

And 199.50 212.00 12.50 0.61 0.46

And 432.30 433.50 1.20 3.97 6.43

And 475.00 477.70 2.70 5.94 2.97 1.01 Incl. 477.00 477.70 0.70 20.00 9.30

24RDD195

362.00 371.00 9.00 0.80 0.87

And 565.25 572.85 7.60 0.83 1.06

And 581.65 589.50 7.85 2.32 3.59 1.34 Incl. 588.00 588.50 0.50 16.80 20.70

And 644.25 648.00 3.75 3.47 4.53 2.35 Incl. 645.00 645.45 0.45 11.70 12.10

And 970.40 979.90 9.50 2.76 3.61 2.41 Incl. 972.60 974.40 1.80 4.26 6.01

And 1216.30 1217.50 1.20 5.11 5.04

And 1259.10 1259.40 0.30 105.50 25.00

And 1304.20 1307.60 3.40 4.67 6.31 2.05 Incl. 1307.00 1307.60 0.60 16.90 23.70

24RDD196

385.50 400.50 15.00 0.97 0.92

And 413.50 423.10 9.60 3.55 3.20 2.39 Incl. 415.95 417.00 1.05 12.97 14.84

And 443.00 447.00 4.00 2.15 1.44

And 483.00 483.50 0.50 75.60 16.30

24RDD197

83.50 84.35 0.85 20.15 11.44

And 489.00 504.80 15.80 1.13 1.21

And 551.30 556.00 4.70 24.16 12.05 2.11 Incl. 555.20 555.60 0.40 261.20 122.80

And 592.00 593.00 1.00 8.58 18.47

24RDD198

53.50 58.50 5.00 1.12 0.64

And 288.40 291.30 2.90 17.71 8.50 2.02 Incl. 291.00 291.30 0.30 153.70 76.60

And 297.00 301.00 4.00 1.29 0.70

And 312.00 315.50 3.50 1.59 1.21 1.37 And 348.00 352.80 4.80 1.06 0.75

And 545.80 575.30 29.50 2.41 3.60 1.16 Incl. 549.80 557.00 7.20 6.27 9.70

24RDD199

288.00 300.00 12.00 0.69 0.92

And 438.00 438.39 0.39 13.10 21.70

And 518.44 524.27 5.83 12.36 12.03 3.92 Incl. 518.89 520.00 1.11 48.24 48.99

24RDD200A

70.00 75.00 5.00 1.20 0.89

And 279.75 281.45 1.70 3.25 2.52 1.13 Incl. 279.75 280.20 0.45 9.15 6.90

And 320.75 326.50 5.75 0.96 1.05

And 476.15 483.70 7.55 6.19 4.37 2.59 Incl. 481.85 483.70 1.85 17.29 12.63

And 593.20 605.50 12.30 0.94 0.62

And 616.30 619.10 2.80 2.64 1.79

And 738.00 749.90 11.90 1.07 0.85 0.84 Incl. 747.60 748.20 0.60 5.45 3.60

And 857.20 862.35 5.15 11.10 6.53 2.88 Incl. 859.30 859.90 0.60 73.40 38.90

And 942.75 949.00 6.25 1.56 0.91 1.22 Incl. 946.00 947.00 1.00 3.35 2.00

24RDD201

181.72 183.00 1.28 4.41 2.94 1.18 Incl. 182.60 183.00 0.40 11.50 6.40

24RDD202

208.10 208.50 0.40 35.90 46.30

And 262.25 268.50 6.25 2.20 2.39 1.05 Incl. 262.25 262.75 0.50 15.40 12.40

And 273.30 275.20 1.90 31.09 14.98 1.59 Incl. 274.25 274.80 0.55 103.50 49.20

And 282.00 294.00 12.00 5.94 3.45 1.71 Incl. 289.40 291.90 2.50 21.99 11.34

And 453.40 480.00 26.60 2.54 2.07 1.55 Incl. 456.40 458.50 2.10 6.04 6.04

And Incl. 464.50 469.70 5.20 4.80 3.62

And 512.65 520.50 7.85 2.72 0.98 1.55 Incl. 514.00 515.00 1.00 10.70 3.00

And 537.25 540.15 2.90 1.97 1.73

And 598.00 602.00 4.00 3.63 1.64 1.70 Incl. 600.40 601.35 0.95 9.81 3.60

And 685.90 697.90 12.00 0.85 0.80

And 767.27 771.70 4.43 1.51 1.34

24RDD203

247.00 249.70 2.70 3.09 1.64

And 560.60 575.00 14.40 1.64 1.95 1.38 Incl. 561.00 562.00 1.00 5.11 3.20

And 594.00 596.50 2.50 2.15 3.88

24RDD204

288.40 290.50 2.10 8.55 8.35 2.46 Incl. 288.40 288.80 0.40 34.40 36.60

And 407.40 422.00 14.60 2.58 2.57 1.40 Incl. 407.40 409.50 2.10 9.60 12.09

And 443.50 451.85 8.35 0.76 0.36

And 492.70 509.70 17.00 3.16 2.98 1.39 Incl. 508.20 509.70 1.50 21.50 21.83

And 515.00 516.80 1.80 2.97 2.43 1.14 Incl. 516.40 516.80 0.40 9.36 6.00

24RDD205

283.80 291.00 7.20 0.73 0.90

24RDD206

28.12 29.00 0.88 6.24 5.20

And 395.40 395.70 0.30 28.70 15.30

And 408.00 423.00 15.00 0.63 0.69

24RDD207

535.00 538.50 3.50 10.24 6.58 1.04 Incl. 537.80 538.50 0.70 47.00 27.30

And 544.30 555.40 11.10 5.08 3.55 1.27 Incl. 551.10 551.50 0.40 106.90 70.40

24RDD208

8.95 15.25 6.30 1.46 0.60

And 53.30 60.00 6.70 2.20 0.84

And 109.40 118.50 9.10 1.00 0.70

And 247.00 248.53 1.53 3.76 5.18 2.29 Incl. 248.23 248.53 0.30 9.76 18.30

And 334.37 339.26 4.89 1.77 1.12 1.51 Incl. 334.37 334.86 0.49 4.12 1.80

And 375.33 375.64 0.31 19.00 0.80

And 463.86 471.50 7.64 2.88 3.96 1.41 Incl. 463.86 464.20 0.34 34.50 48.40

And 499.50 501.00 1.50 4.15 4.60

And 705.50 708.00 2.50 5.03 3.98 2.73 Incl. 706.50 707.00 0.50 14.20 9.60

24RDD209

41.00 42.00 1.00 7.87 4.32

And 221.40 222.80 1.40 9.52 15.27 1.57 Incl. 221.90 222.30 0.40 29.40 49.70

And 253.50 255.50 2.00 4.93 6.22 1.14 Incl. 254.10 254.55 0.45 18.00 23.40

And 284.50 291.00 6.50 4.93 3.24 1.16 Incl. 285.00 286.80 1.80 14.77 8.48

And 311.55 312.55 1.00 7.93 3.85

And 327.75 328.65 0.90 7.58 7.97

And 505.00 523.00 18.00 1.46 1.24

And 559.50 564.25 4.75 1.38 0.84 1.16 Incl. 561.35 561.70 0.35 4.13 1.40

And 566.50 566.85 0.35 17.80 4.00

And 579.00 585.80 6.80 1.13 0.50

24RDD210

110.00 111.50 1.50 4.80 3.40 2.22 Incl. 110.75 111.10 0.35 13.30 8.00

And 318.90 324.15 5.25 3.25 3.06 1.06 Incl. 319.25 321.00 1.75 7.62 7.06

And 533.30 561.70 28.40 1.84 1.67 1.51 Incl. 558.00 559.35 1.35 8.34 12.55

24RDD211

407.40 430.00 22.60 0.73 0.91

And 467.00 468.00 1.00 12.00 17.00

And 480.00 482.50 2.50 2.48 2.24

24RDD212

162.00 166.00 4.00 1.27 1.00

And 169.00 172.70 3.70 6.99 5.45 2.65 Incl. 169.95 171.35 1.40 14.13 9.98

And 313.40 314.55 1.15 5.21 2.42

And 500.15 505.20 5.05 7.84 6.83 1.65 Incl. 500.15 500.50 0.35 45.40 30.90

And Incl. 503.10 503.90 0.80 21.55 22.75

And 591.50 598.30 6.80 1.00 0.67

24RDD213

16.50 18.85 2.35 2.53 1.21

And 209.60 210.05 0.45 121.50 167.70

And 237.00 241.50 4.50 16.11 10.92 1.71 Incl. 238.20 238.60 0.40 163.70 107.50

And 555.80 569.50 13.70 2.01 1.97 1.67 Incl. 562.10 563.10 1.00 6.32 6.20

And 577.75 583.60 5.85 1.21 0.91

24RDD214

139.00 142.50 3.50 2.55 3.21

And 461.90 462.30 0.40 31.60 16.70

24RDD215

45.40 64.95 19.55 0.67 0.55

And 136.10 144.00 7.90 0.76 0.63

And 476.90 486.40 9.50 9.10 11.08 3.78 Incl. 482.80 484.00 1.20 45.92 61.98

And 856.50 861.40 4.90 3.19 3.06 1.83 Incl. 858.40 859.00 0.60 12.90 11.40

And 891.00 892.00 1.00 5.45 3.81

24RDD216

415.57 433.50 17.93 0.85 0.82

24RDD217

242.00 247.25 5.25 1.65 1.75 1.26 Incl. 246.00 246.70 0.70 4.21 4.30

And 296.00 300.00 4.00 2.44 1.07 1.86 Incl. 296.60 297.45 0.85 4.58 1.90

And 304.60 307.00 2.40 2.54 1.52

And 556.00 565.75 9.75 6.91 6.40 2.80 Incl. 561.85 562.80 0.95 44.99 46.13

And 608.00 630.00 22.00 0.92 0.59

24RDD218

361.55 363.45 1.90 6.82 1.88

And 483.25 486.70 3.45 2.23 2.76 1.54 Incl. 486.20 486.70 0.50 6.25 8.60

24RDD219

478.45 480.00 1.55 4.61 4.51

And 484.40 493.00 8.60 2.88 3.94 1.71 Incl. 489.50 490.00 0.50 21.80 37.30

And 628.60 629.10 0.50 29.60 16.40

24RDD220

337.50 345.70 8.20 3.43 5.30 1.00 Incl. 337.50 338.20 0.70 29.40 49.60



Table 2. Drill collar table of reported drill holes from the 2024 winter drill program

Hole ID Easting (NAD83) Northing (NAD83) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Dip Azimuth 24RDD194 519839 5620911 376.9 594.00 -59 167 24RDD195 519519 5620678 376.6 1404.00 -55 161 24RDD196 520113 5620900 376.6 621.00 -53 331 24RDD197 519404 5620586 374.4 633.00 -57 159 24RDD198 519251 5620939 374.8 681.00 -52 158 24RDD199 519322 5620413 374.5 543.00 -55 152 24RDD200 519707 5620986 375.5 216.00 -63 160 24RDD200A 519711 5620984 375.5 969.00 -61 161 24RDD201 519247 5620339 374.5 375.00 -58 155 24RDD202 519792 5620970 375.9 852.00 -59 166 24RDD203 519266 5620885 374.9 624.00 -50 159 24RDD204 519618 5621024 374.6 744.50 -60 156 24RDD205 519235 5620440 374.5 450.00 -58 154 24RDD206 519313 5620657 374.6 615.00 -57 155 24RDD207 519317 5620829 374.7 606.00 -50 148 24RDD208 519708 5621122 374.3 816.00 -59 160 24RDD209 519553 5620953 374.9 669.00 -57 156 24RDD210 519340 5620934 374.6 663.00 -55 159 24RDD211 519315 5620526 374.9 540.00 -56 157 24RDD212 519498 5620859 374.1 660.00 -50 163 24RDD213 519407 5620900 374.3 630.00 -52 161 24RDD214 519171 5620798 375.5 618.00 -54 157 24RDD215 519764 5621102 374.4 960.00 -60 158 24RDD216 519169 5620628 374.8 504.00 -56 155 24RDD217 519449 5620915 374.3 660.00 -57 159 24RDD218 519567 5620860 374.4 612.00 -57 158 24RDD219 519203 5620828 374.3 639.00 -59 159 24RDD220 519420 5620503 375.0 549.00 -50 152

About the Frotet Project

The Project covers 39,365 hectares of the Frotet-Evans greenstone belt within the Opatica geological sub-province of Quebec. The property is adjacent to the past-producing Troilus Gold Corporation's Au-Cu mine (9.23Moz Au indicated resource) and covers several major deformation zones associated with known orogenic gold prospects, as well as stratigraphy hosting VMS deposits elsewhere in the belt. Kenorland initially staked the Project in 2017 and then entered into a joint venture and earn-in agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("Sumitomo") in 2018.

The Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo in 2020 following two years of systematic exploration. Since the initial discovery, Regnault has seen extensive exploration, totaling 100,721 meters of drilling (220 drillholes).

On February 19, 2024, Kenorland closed a transaction to exchange its 20% participating interest in the Frotet Joint Venture with Sumitomo to a 4% NSR Royalty. Kenorland remains the operator for a minimum of one year from the transaction closure date (see press release dated February 20, 2024).

The Project is located 100 kilometers to the north of Chibougamau, Quebec. Favorable infrastructure exists in the Project area with an extensive forestry road network as well as the Route-du-Nord crossing the southwestern portion of the property. A power transmission line also crosses through the property which supplied power to the past producing Troilus mine.

Figure 3. Map of the Frotet Project and Royalty

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6489/213361_4d61f81eb4191ace_003full.jpg

*T echnical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Troilus Gold-Copper Project, Mineral Resources Effective Date: 02 October 2023

**The Frotet Royalty is subject to the following buy down rights in favour of Sumitomo:

A 0.25% royalty interest may be purchased for a C$3,000,000 cash payment to Kenorland within five (5) years of the grant of the Frotet Royalty

A 0.50% royalty interest may be purchased for a C$10,000,000 cash payment to Kenorland within ten (10) years of the grant of the Frotet Royalty

In the event Sumitomo exercises the foregoing buy down rights, the Frotet Royalty would be reduced to an uncapped 3.25% net smelter return royalty on all minerals extracted from the Project

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of Kenorland employees. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from Chibougamau to Bureau Veritas Commodities ("BV") laboratory in Timmins, Ontario.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program were carried out by BV. Samples were prepared for analysis according to BV method PRP70-250: individual samples were crushed to 2mm (10 mesh) and a 250g split was pulverized to 75μm (200 mesh) for analysis and then assayed for gold. Gold in samples were analyzed using BV method FA430 where a 30g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and AAS finish. Over-limits gold samples were re-analyzed using BV method FA530 where a 30g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and gravimetric finish. Multi-element geochemical analysis (45 elements) was performed on all samples using BV method MA200 where a 0.25g split is by multi-acid digest with ICP-MS/ES finish. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all company inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

Cédric Mayer, M.Sc., P.Geo. (OGQ #02385), "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

