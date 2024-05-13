2024-05-13

Ethiris NVR/NVC/NVPWe are now launching a brand new series, 1E, which is the successor to series 1. The new series covers all three categories, NVR, NVC and NVP. The new hardware has almost 4 times the CPU performance of our previous NVR-1 series.

comes with Ethiris VMS licenses for 9ch - 32ch and is designed to connect up to 32 pcs of 4K cameras (3,840 x 2,160) with motion detection and continuous recording for all 32 cameras simultaneously. The devices have 16GB of RAM, which is twice as much as its predecessor, the NVR-1.is a device that is designed to run both Ethiris Server and Ethiris Client at the same time and is well suited for facilities where you want to have a common computer for video surveillance. It is available for 9ch and 12ch. The NVRC-1E has 32GB of RAM.is designed to run only Ethiris Client and is a good alternative to the NVC-3 series. The NVC-1E can connect a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) monitor and can simultaneously display up to 16 Full HD cameras, 25 fps in H.264/H.265.is a client computer with a built-in touch monitor and is designed to be recessed into a wall or rack. Ethiris NVP-1E is available with a 15.6" monitor with a resolution of 1,920x1,080 (Full-HD), or 1,366x768 (HD), both with built-in touch functionality.All devices have a 120GB M.2 SSD, which is almost twice as much as before. This gives greater opportunity to export video to the local disk or to install other software on the device, such as WideQuick or a database.By using Ethiris NVR/NVC/NVP from Kentima, the system integrator can always find the model that best suits the project at hand. The new series replaces Series 1 and Series 2, and with our wide range of NVR, NVC and NVP product range, our system integrators can always choose a model that is optimized for the task and best meets the requirements of the end customer.Our existing server models are Ethiris NVR-3, NVRN-3 and NVRC-3. For the largest and most demanding facilities, the devices come with a very powerful CPU, Intel i9. Our compact NVR-3 and NVRN-3 can be supplied with up to 200ch as standard. By combining several NVRN-3s in our Ethiris NVRN Rack Solutions, we can deliver redundant video surveillance systems for 1000's of cameras.In total, we offer the market over 100 different Ethiris NVR models with connectivity from 9 cameras up to 200 cameras. If you need help finding the right model - we're here to help!Our customers know that quality pays off. Our NVRs have a robust build, built-in security features and a variety of unique video surveillance features, plus the ability to easily create a redundant system with our NVRNs and connect them to a NAS. Ethiris NVC is used for the client part of Ethiris and mainly shows live and recorded video on up to four monitors. Ethiris NVP is also used for the front end of Ethiris, but has a built-in monitor with touch function. It is possible to mix different models, from different series, in the same system to create an optimal video surveillance system for each facility.In our brochure you can read more about all the models in our new series, but there is also information about other Ethiris NVR/NVC/NVP models - You are always welcome to contact us at Kentima and we will tell you more.All our models come with the latest version of Ethiris VMS pre-installed.Peter Andersson, Product Manager SecurityPhone: +46 (0)46-25 17 02E-mail:Marcus Segerdahl, Area Sales Manager SecurityPhone: +46 (0)793-03 83 33E-mail: