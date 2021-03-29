Log in
KENTUCKY BANCSHARES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. - KTYB

03/29/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: KTYB) to Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SYBT).  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Kentucky Bancshares will receive only $4.75 in cash and 0.64 shares of Stock Yards' common stock for each share of Kentucky Bancshares that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-ktyb/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kentucky-bancshares-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-kentucky-bancshares-inc---ktyb-301257875.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
