Lifshitz Law Firm : P.C. Announces Investigation of CNBKA, EBC, STAY, FXNC, BFTL, FI, KTYB, SYBT, MFNC, NCBS, MX, PFBI, and PEBO

04/18/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) - Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CNBKA to EBC for $115.28 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STAY to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash.

If you are a STAY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

First National Corporation (NasdaqGS: FXNC) - The Bank of Fincastle (OTC: BFTL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BFTL to FXNC for approximately $3.30 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780

Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FI and Expro Group.

 If you are a FI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: KTYB) - Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SYBT).

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KTYB to SYBT for $4.75 in cash and 0.64 SYBT share per KTYB share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) - Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NCBS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MFNC and NCBS.

 If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of MX to affiliates of Wise Road Capital LTD and certain of its limited partners for $29.00 per share.

If you are a MX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI) - Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBO)

 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of PEBO and PFBI.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-cnbka-ebc-stay-fxnc-bftl-fi-ktyb-sybt-mfnc-ncbs-mx-pfbi-and-pebo-301270921.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
