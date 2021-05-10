Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTYB   US4912031055

KENTUCKY BANCSHARES, INC.

(KTYB)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NUAN, MFNC, LEAF, and KTYB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

05/10/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) in connection with the proposed merger acquisition of the company by Microsoft Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $56.00 per share in cash for each share of NUAN common stock that they hold. If you own NUAN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/nuan/

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC) 
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. ("Nicolet"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MFNC shareholders will receive $4.64 in cash and 0.22 shares of Nicolet common stock for each MFNC share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $22.46 based upon Nicolet's May 7, 2021 closing price of $81.00. If you own MFNC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mfnc/

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Graham Holdings Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LEAF shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash for each share of LEAF common stock that they hold. If you own LEAF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/leaf/

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: KTYB) 
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: KTYB) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. ("Stock Yards"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KTYB shareholders will receive $4.75 in cash and 0.64 shares of Stock Yards common stock for each KTYB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $38.21 based upon Stock Yards' May 7, 2021 closing price of $52.28. If you own KTYB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/ktyb/ 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-nuan-mfnc-leaf-and-ktyb-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301287937.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
