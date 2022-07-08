Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFFB   US4912921081

KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP

(KFFB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:33 2022-07-08 am EDT
7.510 USD   -3.10%
03:39pKentucky First Federal Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 a Share, Payable Aug. 26 to Shareholders of Record on July 29
MT
03:04pKENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
03:03pKENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp : Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K

07/08/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (Nasdaq: KFFB) the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, Kentucky and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort, Kentucky, announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on August 26, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 29, 2022. Tony Whitaker, Chairman of the Company, stated that the Board of Directors determined that the payment of the dividend was appropriate in light of the Company's capital position and financial condition.

This press release may contain statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 or the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including, but not limited to, real estate values, the impact of interest rates on financing, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the Company and the ability of First Federal MHC to waive dividends and changes in the securities markets. Accordingly, actual results may differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that results expressed therein will be achieved.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is the parent company of First Federal Savings and Loan Association, which operates one banking office in Hazard, Kentucky and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, which operates six banking offices in Kentucky, including three in Frankfort, two in Danville, and one in Lancaster. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are traded on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol KFFB. At June 30, 2022, the Company had approximately 8,154,695 shares outstanding of which approximately 58.0% was held by First Federal MHC.

Disclaimer

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 19:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP
03:39pKentucky First Federal Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 a Share, Payable Aug. 26 to ..
MT
03:04pKENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
03:03pKENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
12:42pKentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend
AQ
06/24KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP(NASDA : KFFB) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
06/24KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP(NASDA : KFFB) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
05/16KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
05/02KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Releases Earnings
AQ
05/02Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 10,4 M - -
Net income 2021 1,82 M - -
Net Debt 2021 35,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 5,43%
Capitalization 63,7 M 63,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,81x
EV / Sales 2021 9,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Don D. Jennings President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
R. Clay Hulette Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Tony D. Whitaker Chairman
William D. Gorman Independent Director
Walter G. Ecton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP2.98%64
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.34%336 938
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.39%256 692
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.95%238 756
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.52%168 330
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.67%152 069