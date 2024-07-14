Certain Common Stock of Kenvue Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JUL-2024.

Certain Common Stock of Kenvue Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JUL-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 14-MAY-2024 to 14-JUL-2024.



Details:

The company and executive officers and directors have agreed with the underwriters that, except with the prior written consent of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, they, its executive officers and directors will not, subject to certain exceptions, during the period beginning on the date of this prospectus and continuing through the date that is 60 days after the date of this prospectus, offer, sell, contract to sell, pledge or otherwise dispose of or hedge, directly or indirectly, any shares of common stock or securities convertible into or exchangeable or exercisable for any shares of its common stock. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC may, in their sole discretion and at any time without notice, release all or any portion of the shares of common stock subject to these lock-up agreements.