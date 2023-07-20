STORY: Pharmaceutical giant and medical device-maker Johnson & Johnson on Thursday forecast a 2023 profit above Wall Street estimates, sending shares up nearly six percent in morning trading.

Results also topped expectations for the second quarter.

The healthcare company is banking on strong demand for its cancer drugs and a recovery in sales of medical devices.

J and J's chief financial officer told Reuters that all the units of the company are performing well. He added that despite concerns in the last quarter, inflation had stayed about the same.

J&J has placed huge bets on its newer cancer drugs. It is also trying to bolster growth at its medical devices business as the number of surgeries rises following a drop during the global health crisis. Procedures involving its hip and knee replacements rebounded in the second quarter and it expects these to stabilize for the rest of the year.

J&J said it plans to "split off" the shares that it currently holds of its consumer health unit, Kenvue through an exchange offer as part of its separation plan. It currently has a 90% stake in the company which consists of Tylenol, Neutrogena and other brands.