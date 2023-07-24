By Will Feuer

Johnson & Johnson said it plans to split off at least 80.1% of the shares of Kenvue, the consumer-health business it separated from the parent company earlier this year, through an exchange offer.

Johnson executives said last week that they planned to do so, a disclosure that weighed on shares of Kenvue. Johnson still owns an 89.6% stake in Kenvue, and is offering to exchange most of those shares for outstanding shares of Johnson in the exchange offer.

Johnson said Monday it has received a waiver of the 180-day share lock-up that it had agreed to as part of the Kenvue initial public offering.

Through the planned exchange offer, Johnson shareholders can exchange their shares of Johnson for shares of Kenvue at a 7% discount. The exchange offer is expected to be tax-free for U.S. Federal income tax purposes.

"We believe now is the right time to distribute our Kenvue shares, and we are confident that a split-off is the appropriate path forward to bring value to our shareholders," Johnson Chief Executive Joaquin Duato said.

