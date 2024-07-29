Kenvue Inc. is one of the world leaders in the design, manufacture and marketing of consumer healthcare products. The group offers products for health, beauty, baby care, oral care, skin care and more. The business is organized around 3 product families: - health products: for the treatment of coughs, colds, allergies, pain, indigestion, constipation, etc. (brands Zyrtec, Benadryl, Zarbee's, Frenadol, Codral, Reactine, Tylenol, Motrin, Calpol, Nicorette, Imodium, Pepcid, Microlax, Daktarin, etc.); - body care products: hair care products, sun protection products, face and body care products, etc. (Neutrogena, Aveeno, Clean&Clear, Lubriderm, Johnsons, Neostrata, OGX, Rogaine brands, etc.); - other: notably oral care, baby care, women's health and wound care products (Listerine, Desitin, Carefree, Stayfree, Band-Aid, Neosporin brands, etc.). Product marketing is assured through direct sales, distributors and the Internet.