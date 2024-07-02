This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

With summer just around the corner, many people are thinking about the fun they'll have in the sun. But before you head out to the beach, it's important to protect your skin from top to bottom against the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. [...]