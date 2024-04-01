Kenvue has released new efficacy and tolerability data published in the April edition of Journal of Drugs in Dermatologysupporting 0.1% retinol as the cosmetic solution to target signs of skin aging. The new clinical assessment is the largest to be published in scientific literature on the ingredient.

Retinol is the bedrock of multiple products proven to effectively reduce signs of skin aging across iconic Kenvue brands such as science-backed Neutrogena®, sold in the United States, Europe and China, and Dr.Ci:Labo®1 products are available in Japan and China.

Kenvue has decades of global specialized research in aging skin, including launching the first prescription retinoid in 1971 and being the first to perfect the process of stabilizing retinol and introducing it in the United States, filing its first retinol patent in 1990.2

"Retinol is the number one dermatologist-recommended anti-aging cosmetic ingredient available over-the-counter and is sought after by consumers. But, not all retinol products are created equal," said Menas Kizoulis, Kenvue Senior Director of Global Scientific Engagement.3 "This ingredient is hard to formulate and stabilize, but Kenvue has specific expertise here with over 30 years' experience formulating and patenting retinol products. This study shows how effective our well-formulated, stabilized bioactive retinol formulations drive clinical skin health benefits."

The patented formulas Kizoulis mentions allow for a slower release of retinol to the skin.

Reviewing the Findings

Kenvue's data analysis included six vehicle-controlled studies of 0.1% stabilized bioactive retinol in women 30 years of age or older who had mild to moderate signs of photodamage from ultraviolet light. Across all the studies, using a numerical scale, a single dermatologist investigator assessed overall facial photodamage and site-specific photodamage such as forehead wrinkles, crow's feet and dark spots at baseline and at weeks four, eight and 12. Tolerability was also assessed.

A total of 237 participants received daily treatment with retinol while 234 received vehicle alone.

Researchers found that retinol induced greater improvements from baseline in all signs of photoaging compared with vehicle, with changes evident as early as week four and continuing through week 12. Among the few participants who experienced irritation, all events were mild to moderate and transient, and the authors concluded retinol and its vehicle were both well tolerated through 12 weeks, with no severe signs of irritation.

"This vehicle-controlled analysis provides compelling new evidence that this ingredient effectively reduces the signs of skin aging without irritation," said lead author on the study Patricia K. Farris, MD, MS, FAAD4, a clinical associate professor in the Department of Dermatology at Tulane University School of Medicine and practicing dermatologist in Louisiana. "These findings provide additional support for the use of products including the Neutrogena® Rapid Wrinkle Repair line5, which target signs of aging with 0.1% stabilized bioactive retinol."

If you are interested in learning more about the research or would like to schedule interviews with Dr. Farris or Menas Kizoulis, please contact Kenvue R&D media relations.

1. Neutrogena® and Dr. Ci:Labo® are brands of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., a subsidiary of Kenvue, and its affiliates.2. US Patent 5,559,1493. Menas Kizoulis is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., a subsidiary of Kenvue.4. Dr. Patricia K. Farris is a paid consultant for Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., a subsidiary of Kenvue.5. Neutrogena® Retinol Boost + Intense Care Cream in the United Kingdom and Neutrogena® Visible Repair in China. This analysis also applies to Neutrogena® Stubborn Marks PM Treatment.