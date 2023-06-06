Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kenvue Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KVUE   US49177J1025

KENVUE INC.

(KVUE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-06 pm EDT
25.17 USD   +0.08%
04:32pKenvue to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on July 20, 2023
BU
06/05Microsoft-backed Rubrik hires banks for IPO -sources
RE
06/01HSBC Initiates Kenvue at Hold With $27 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kenvue to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on July 20, 2023

06/06/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) (“Kenvue”), the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter ending July 2, 2023, will be released before market open on July 20, 2023.

The company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time to report its second quarter results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-8835 from the U.S. or 201-689-8779 from international locations. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investors.kenvue.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the live event.

About Kenvue
Kenvue is the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage and propelled forward by science, our iconic brands—including AVEENO®, BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S®, LISTERINE®, NEUTROGENA®, TYLENOL® and ZYRTEC® — are recommended by health care professionals and can be trusted by consumers who use our products to improve their daily lives. Our team members share a digital-first mindset, with an approach to innovation grounded in deep human insights and work every day to earn a place for our products in consumers’ hearts and homes. At Kenvue, we believe everyday care can not only make people well; it can make them whole. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about KENVUE INC.
04:32pKenvue to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on July 20, 2023
BU
06/05Microsoft-backed Rubrik hires banks for IPO -sources
RE
06/01HSBC Initiates Kenvue at Hold With $27 Price Target
MT
05/31Kenvue to Participate in the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on June ..
BU
05/30UBS Initiates Coverage on Kenvue With Neutral Rating, $28 Price Target
MT
05/30Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Kenvue With Hold Rating, $27 Price Target
MT
05/30Goldman Sachs Starts Kenvue at Neutral With $29 Price Target
MT
05/30BNP Paribas Exane Initiates Kenvue at Neutral With $28 Price Target
MT
05/30Citigroup Initiates Kenvue at Neutral With $28 Price Target
MT
05/30BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on Kenvue With Buy Rating, $30 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KENVUE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 705 M - -
Net income 2023 2 112 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,7x
Yield 2023 1,69%
Capitalization 48 160 M 48 160 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
EV / Sales 2024 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 22 200
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart KENVUE INC.
Duration : Period :
Kenvue Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENVUE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 25,15 $
Average target price 28,33 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thibaut Mongon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Ruh Chief Financial Officer
Larry J. Merlo Chairman
Bernardo Tavares Chief Data & Technology Officer
Caroline Tillett Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENVUE INC.0.00%48 160
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.71%343 976
UNILEVER PLC-2.65%127 161
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED5.09%76 754
ESTEE LAUDER-25.03%64 724
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.48%63 255
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer