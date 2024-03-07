Science behind Company’s Skin Health & Beauty brands, including Neutrogena®, Aveeno® and more, demonstrates commitment to advancing everyday skin care

Kenvue Inc. (“Kenvue”), the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, will share new data demonstrating how its iconic brands are contributing to the advancement of everyday skin care at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Association Annual Meeting, set for March 8-12 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

In findings from the 22 data sets detailing new Kenvue skin science research, industry experts will present evidence confirming the clinical effectiveness of Neutrogena® and Aveeno® formulations in moisturizing skin, improving skin barrier, protecting against UVA sun damage, and rapidly reducing facial acne. Kenvue will also offer hands-on experiences in exhibit-floor Booth 2511, featuring products that are household names, including those from the Neutrogena®, Aveeno®, NeoStrata®, Lubriderm®, BAND-AID® Brand and Rogaine®1 portfolios.

“This is our first time presenting as Kenvue at the annual AAD meeting, allowing us a great opportunity to meet with leaders across dermatology and share our latest category-defining research that supports the value of our iconic brands as a part of everyday care,” said Adam Ricciardone2, Head of R&D, Global Skin Health & Beauty and Head of R&D North America. “This evidence illustrates our ongoing commitment to delivering science-backed, care-forward experiences that are loved by consumers and recommended by healthcare professionals and experts.”

In six new clinical studies being presented at AAD, Kenvue investigators found that oat-containing moisturizers developed by Aveeno® and Neutrogena® scientists made the skin’s microbiome more resilient in a variety of populations. These include young children predisposed to eczema, women with dry skin, adults with mild to moderate eczema, and adults receiving immunobiological treatment for psoriasis.

Across these studies, findings showed that consumers enjoyed improved quality of life while using the moisturizing formulations — and, in many cases, for days afterwards or even longer. Specifically, product users experienced less itchiness, scaliness and self-consciousness about their appearance — or, in the case of the infants, improvements to the skin’s microbiome associated with a decreased risk of eczema.

Additional data to be presented at AAD demonstrates the benefits of Kenvue’s formulations for skin hydration, sun protection and acne control.

Studies presented will include:

Novel Natural Moisturizing Factor and Lipid-Containing Face Cream Induces Aquaporin-3 and Filaggrin Expression Associated with Barrier Improvements and Sustained Clinical Hydration in Extra-Dry Skin; Bernhardt KT, et al.

Demonstrating the Clinical Effectiveness of Mineral Sunscreens in Protecting the Skin Against Ultraviolet A (UVA) Radiation-Induced Pigmentation; Shyr TC, et al.

The Science Behind a Viral Trend: Demonstrating Tolerance and Efficacy of Hydrocolloid Patch for Facial Acne; Kosmoski G, et al.

On Friday and Saturday, Kenvue experts and key opinion leaders will also host R&D Theater presentations in the booth. See here for a full list of topics and times.

Kenvue’s exhibit-floor Booth 2511 will offer ongoing education and experiences. On Friday and Saturday, Kenvue experts and dermatological key opinion leaders will also host 10 R&D Theater presentations in the theater section of the booth, covering a variety of skin concerns, new formulas, and data. Other product and ingredient experiences to engage dermatologists include “tiny mic”-style interviews, oat-science trivia presented by Aveeno®, and Neutrogena® conversations with SkinU scientists and a mega influencer.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage and propelled forward by science, our iconic brands — including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages, Johnson’s®, Listerine®, Neutrogena®, Tylenol® and Zyrtec® — are recommended by health care professionals and can be trusted by consumers who use our products to improve their daily lives. Our team members share a digital-first mindset, with an approach to innovation grounded in deep human insights and work every day to earn a place for our products in consumers’ hearts and homes. At Kenvue, we believe everyday care can not only make people well; it can make them whole. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding data being presented at the American Academy of Dermatologists Annual Meeting. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and other words of similar meaning. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Kenvue Inc. (“Kenvue”) and its affiliates.

A list and descriptions of risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Kenvue’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, available at www.kenvue.com or on request from Kenvue. Kenvue and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

1 Neutrogena®, Aveeno®, NeoStrata®, Lubriderm®, Band-Aid Brand® and Rogaine® are brands of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., a subsidiary of Kenvue.

2 Adam Ricciardone is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., a subsidiary of Kenvue.

