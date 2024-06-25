We would like to notify our customers that we are experiencing a system outage that has impacted some of our core services, including our booking system, flight status updates, and customer support. This outage is as a result of damage to the undersea cable as communicated by our internet service provider. This was further exacerbated by the road closures which made it difficult for some of our employees to attend their workstations on time, leading us to reschedule and cancel some of our flights.

We understand that this disruption may cause inconvenience and sincerely apologise. Please be assured that our teams are actively working on resolving the issue and ensuring we resume normal operations as soon as possible.

We have set up alternative support options for our affected customers. Customers are advised to visit our website Flight Status (kenya-airways.com) to confirm their flight schedule or call our Customer Excellence Center via +254 711 024 747, WhatsApp: +254 705 474 747 or X (formerly Twitter) @KQSupport for further assistance.

As always, our customers' and staff's safety and well-being remain our utmost priority. We are committed to ensuring a safe and comfortable travel experience for you.

Corporate Communications 25 JUNE 2024