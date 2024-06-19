PRESS RELEASE

Kenya Airways Resumes Maputo Flights as Part of Strengthening Intra-Africa Connectivity

Nairobi, 19th June 2024 - Kenya Airways (KQ) has resumed direct flights between Nairobi and Maputo today, with three flights weekly, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The relaunch of direct flights to Maputo from Nairobi will cater to travellers originating from Kenya and serves as a convenient connection point for passengers from other African cities via Nairobi.

The expansion will enable Kenya Airways to enhance intra-Africa connectivity, a key driver of economic growth, trading opportunities, and business expansions among local and inter-continental economies. The new route complements KQ's existing service to Nampula, Mozambique, further solidifying its regional presence.

"Today's launch is a tangible testament to KQ's remarkable progress and the exciting future ahead. As we unveil our 45th destination -Maputo - we mark a major milestone in our network expansion journey," says the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Allan Kilavuka.

Beyond Maputo, this expansion complements KQ's broader network strategy for 2024, which also boasts increased frequencies to popular destinations like New York, Paris, Lagos, Accra, and Freetown.

"Aviation is critical to boosting national GDPs by creating jobs and fostering economic activity. The increased intra-African travel will act as a catalyst for economic development across the continent. Our passion lies in fostering connections across the continent, making trade and travel between our nations more accessible than ever before," Allan Kilavuka further added.

Speaking at the same event, Julius Thairu, Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, noted that KQ's expansion is linked to KQ's mission of propelling Africa's prosperity by connecting its people, markets and cultures. "The demand for air travel is soaring, and we're determined to meet it by expanding our reach and fostering connections between Africa's rich cultures and thriving economies. Adding Maputo to our network strengthens ties between Kenya and Mozambique, opening doors for increased trade, tourism, and cultural exchange." he said.

Beyond its designation as a major trade hub for southern Africa, Maputo enchants visitors with its rich tapestry of history and culture. Portuguese colonial influences are evident in the city's architecture, while vibrant markets and a flourishing art scene offer a glimpse into contemporary Mozambican life. Whether you seek relaxation on pristine beaches or explore fascinating museums, Maputo promises an unforgettable experience.

The three weekly scheduled flights are as below:

Nairobi to Maputo