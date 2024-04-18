DUBAI FLIGHTS RESUMPTION

Further to our update yesterday about flight disruptions due to severe weather impacting our operations into Dubai, Kenya Airways wishes to inform our customers that we will resume our normal operations to Dubai effective today. We will operate two flights to Dubai tonight, KQ306 departing Nairobi at 07:45 p.m. and KQ310 departing Nairobi at 08:30 p.m.

We express our gratitude to all our customers for their patience, continued support and loyalty to Kenya Airways. We sincerely apologise to our customers for any inconvenience that resulted from the disruption. We assure you of our commitment to providing you with the best possible travel experience.

As this is still a developing situation, we remain in close contact with Dubai authorities to minimise the inconvenience and disruption to our customers' travels and will keep you updated should we have any new developments.

Affected customers are advised to get in touch at +254 711 024 747, WhatsApp: +254 705 474 747, or email:

customer.relations@kenya-airways.com.

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

18 April 2024