Kenya Airways : AGM Notice 2023

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVENthat, in accordance with provisions of Articles 39.3 and 51B of the Company's Articles of Association, and provisions of the Companies Act, 2015 (as amended by The Business Laws (Amendment) (No.2) Act, 2021), the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held virtually on Friday, 30thJune 2023 at 9.00 a.m.to conduct the following business, and, if thought fit, to pass the

Resolutions set out below.

Shareholders will be able to register for, access information pertaining to the proposed resolutions, follow the meeting in the manner detailed below and to vote electronically or by proxy. Shareholders will have an opportunity to ask questions during the meeting as detailed below.

ORDINARY BUSINESS

To table the proxies and note the presence of a quorum. To read the notice convening the meeting. To receive, consider and if approved, adopt the Company's audited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 st December 2022 together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon.

Proposed Resolution:

"THAT the audited Financial Statements including the Balance Sheet for the year ended 31st December 2022, together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon be and are hereby approved and adopted".

4. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the period ended 31st December 2022.

(As required by the Companies Act, 2015, the Shareholders will be requested to vote at the meeting or in advance of the meeting as set out below)

Proposed Resolution:

"THAT the Directors' Remuneration for the year ended 31st December 2022 as contained in the Annual Report and Financial Statements be and is hereby approved".

5. To elect Directors:

Dr. Harun Sirima (representative of Cabinet Secretary to the National Treasury) retires in accordance with Article 69 of the Company's Articles of Association, and being eligible, offers himself for re-election. Mr. Mohamed Daghar (Principal Secretary Ministry of Transport) retires in accordance with Article 69 of the Company's Articles of Association, and being eligible, offers himself for re-election. Ms. Caroline Armstrong retires in accordance with Article 69 of the Company's Articles of Association and is not eligible for re-election having attained the maximum tenure under the Board Charter. Mr. Christopher James Buckley having been appointed in accordance with Article 67 of the Company's Articles of Association, retires in accordance with Article 69(2)(i) of the Company's Articles of Association, and being eligible, offers himself for election. Mr. David Kabeberi having been appointed in accordance with Article 67 of the Company's Articles of Association, retires in accordance with Article 69(2)(i) of the Company's Articles of Association, and being eligible, offers himself for election.

(Shareholders will be given an opportunity to elect Directors to fill the vacancies. Shareholders will be requested to elect the Board members at the meeting or in advance of the meeting. Names of persons nominated will be available 7 days before the AGM on the Company's website page https://corporate. kenya-airways.com/investors-and-shareholders/annual-reports/en/ and or the Share Registrar's website at https://digital.candrgroup.co.ke, following the steps set out hereinafter).

6. To elect members of the Audit and Risk Committee.

(The current members are Mr. David Kabeberi and Dr. Haron Sirima (who will be retiring and have offered themselves for re-election), Major Gen. (Rtd.) Michael Gichangi, and Mr. John Wilson.

Proposed Resolution:

"THAT Mr. David Kabeberi, Dr. Haron Sirima, Major Gen. (Rtd.) Michael Gichangi and Mr. John Wilson be re-elected as members of the Audit and Risk Committee subject to election of Board members under Agenda No.5 above."

7. To appoint M/s. PricewaterhouseCoopers as Auditors of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.

Proposed Resolution:

"THAT M/s. PricewaterhouseCoopers be appointed as Auditors of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and that the Directors be authorised to fix their remuneration".

8. To transact any other business of the Annual General Meeting in respect of which due notice has been received.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Company Secretary

Date: 8th June 2023