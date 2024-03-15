PRESS STATEMENT

Kenya Airways Boosts New York Route with 9 Weekly Flights to Complement Increasing Travel Demand

KQ has partnered with KTB to showcase Kenya as a destination in North America

14th March 2024, New York _Kenya Airways (KQ), has partnered with the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) to strategically position Kenya as a tourist destination in North America through a trade roadshow. The roadshow, scheduled to take place from 19th-21st March 2024 in New York, Boston, and Toronto, aims to showcase Kenya and stimulate travel demand for the country.

To complement the growing appetite for travel to Kenya, Kenya Airways has introduced two (2) additional flights on the New York route between 15th June 2024 to 28th September 2024, covering the summer peak season. This move brings the number of weekly flights to nine (9) with Thursday and Saturday providing guests with the option of two flights (morning and afternoon) out of New York. In addition to the direct flight advantage, the new schedule also offers guests a unique, convenient same-day arrival flight option (morning departure from Nairobi and afternoon arrival in New York).

The new detailed flight schedule is as follows:

NEW YORK TO NAIROBI

Day Flight Departure time Arrival Number Daily KQ003 13:45 10:30+1 Additional flights on KQ005 20:00 16:45+1 Thursday & Saturday NAIROBI TO NEW YORK Daily KQ002 23:35 07:35 +1 Additional Flights on KQ004 08:45 16:45 Thursday & Saturday

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, international tourist arrivals into Kenya hit 1.75 million in 2023, up from 1.48 million recorded in 2022, signaling increased demand which is expected to boost the international tourist arrivals by 825,000 annually.

Kenya Airways introduced the direct route between New York and Nairobi in 2018, providing a gateway into East Africa and opening up the region for business and leisure travel.

-ENDS-