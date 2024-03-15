PRESS STATEMENT
Kenya Airways Boosts New York Route with 9 Weekly Flights to Complement Increasing Travel Demand
KQ has partnered with KTB to showcase Kenya as a destination in North America
14th March 2024, New York _Kenya Airways (KQ), has partnered with the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) to strategically position Kenya as a tourist destination in North America through a trade roadshow. The roadshow, scheduled to take place from 19th-21st March 2024 in New York, Boston, and Toronto, aims to showcase Kenya and stimulate travel demand for the country.
To complement the growing appetite for travel to Kenya, Kenya Airways has introduced two (2) additional flights on the New York route between 15th June 2024 to 28th September 2024, covering the summer peak season. This move brings the number of weekly flights to nine (9) with Thursday and Saturday providing guests with the option of two flights (morning and afternoon) out of New York. In addition to the direct flight advantage, the new schedule also offers guests a unique, convenient same-day arrival flight option (morning departure from Nairobi and afternoon arrival in New York).
The new detailed flight schedule is as follows:
NEW YORK TO NAIROBI
Day
Flight
Departure time
Arrival
Number
Daily
KQ003
13:45
10:30+1
Additional flights on
KQ005
20:00
16:45+1
Thursday & Saturday
NAIROBI TO NEW YORK
Daily
KQ002
23:35
07:35 +1
Additional Flights on
KQ004
08:45
16:45
Thursday & Saturday
According to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, international tourist arrivals into Kenya hit 1.75 million in 2023, up from 1.48 million recorded in 2022, signaling increased demand which is expected to boost the international tourist arrivals by 825,000 annually.
Kenya Airways introduced the direct route between New York and Nairobi in 2018, providing a gateway into East Africa and opening up the region for business and leisure travel.
-ENDS-
