PRESS RELEASE

Kenya Airways Completes a Year of Association with Cargo Flash

The partners organized a joint press meet at Air Cargo Africa 2023 to celebrate the association.

JOHANNESBURG, SA, 24th February 2023- Kenya Airways Cargo is celebrating the first anniversary of its successful implementation of Cargo Flash Infotech's next-generation 'nGen' Integrated Cargo Management System (ICMS). This new system replaced their divergent legacy systems with a single, highly scalable, secure nGen ICMS.

This combined system includes Cargo Reservation System (RES), Cargo Revenue Accounting (CRA) System, Cargo Handling and Warehouse Management, ULD Management Solution, and Target Planning System (TPS), along with Budgeting System & Customer Portal.

Moreover, Cargo Flash's cloud-based SaaS solution has proven efficient and cost-effective for the airline while streamlining operations and making cargo management more seamless. The system has enabled Kenya Airways Cargo to manage its entire cargo chain from a single platform, further reducing the need for manual processes and the risk of errors and increasing the speed of data flow on the other hand.

The airline can now easily manage its end-to-end processes, including bookings, operations, revenue management, and accounting, with the help of nGen ICMS. This enables them to provide more responsive and dependable service to their customers. Furthermore, the system has improved visibility and control over Kenya Airways Cargo's cargo operations.

"We are very pleased with the results since implementing the nGen ICMS last year," says Dick Murianki, Kenya Airways' Cargo Director. "The nGen ICMS has transformed our cargo operations, making them faster, more efficient, and more reliable. We are proud to offer our customers a world-class service that is both secure and cost-effective," he continues, "I am happy to announce that we are now ready to start the next big project with them, which will be the application of Cargo Flash's E-Commerce solutions. This will assist us in tapping the e-Commerce market in the African region, thus creating a new revenue stream."

Similarly, Cargo Flash is pleased to have worked with Kenya Airways Cargo to implement the new system successfully. "We are thrilled to see the positive impact that the nGen ICMS has had on Kenya Airways Cargo operations; with the upcoming implementation of the e-Commerce,Door-to-Door project, I am confident that Kenya Airways' position in the region will be strengthened furthermore," agrees Gautam Mandal, Director Products at Cargo Flash Infotech and shares, "We are committed to continuing our collaboration with the airline and supporting its future growth." Furthermore, Dharminder Singh, Chief Technology Officer of Cargo Flash Infotech, informs, "The web-based solutions have reinforced the airline's potential to reap a seamless, error-free, and spontaneous management, consolidating several processes in one envelope of solutions."