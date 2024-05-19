KENYA AIRWAYS UPDATE ON DISRUPTIONS OF SERVICES

We would like to inform our customers that we are experiencing some disruptions in our flight schedules, which are leading to abnormally high levels of delays. The main reason for these disruptions is the unscheduled and extended grounding of two of our 787 Dreamliners due to delayed engine and engine components delivery. The flight disruption has also been impacted by the unavailability of our flight crew for some regional flights.

To address these disruptions, we are taking the following quick actions:

Readjusting our network accordingly. Communicating as proactively as possible to our affected customers. Speeding up the recovery of the grounded aircraft Adjusting our schedule, including downgrading some of our flights, to minimise the disruptions.

We sincerely apologise for the customers who have been inconvenienced with these delays. We want to reiterate that your safety and well-being, as well as that of our crew, is our utmost priority. We are doing everything in our power to resolve this situation as quickly and efficiently as possible.

We anticipate that our network will normalise by Tuesday, 21 May 2024, once we receive and install the necessary engine and components. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

Should you need further assistance or if your flight is impacted, kindly contact our Customer Excellence team at +254 711 024 747, Whatsapp at +254 705 474 747, or Email at customer.relations@kenya-airways.com.

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS 19TH MAY 2024