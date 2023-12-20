20 December 2023

Dear Esteemed Guest,

RE: FOURTH UPDATE ON SERVICE RECOVERY EFFORTS

We are delighted to announce that we have secured an additional aircraft through a short-term lease program. The aircraft will enhance our operational capacity and flexibility for the peak travel season to ensure a seamless travel experience for all our guests and further minimize disruptions.

The aircraft, an Airbus A330 with a capacity to carry 295 passengers, is expected to begin operations within our network on 21 December 2023. By securing additional aircraft through this short-term lease, we are working hard to maintain our high service standards and minimize potential disruptions to your travel plans. This strategic decision will enable us to allocate proper time for maintenance activities for our other fleet.

Our commitment to your safety, comfort, and satisfaction remains unwavering. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support as we work diligently to uphold your trust in Kenya Airways. Should you have any questions or require further information, please get in touch with our customer service team, who are available to assist you at any time.

We will keep you updated by sending you a notification message in case of any changes in your flights. To ensure you are notified, please update your contacts with us through https://www.kenya-airways.com/en/book-manage/manage-booking/.Or on the KQ Mobile App. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us at +254 711 024 747, WhatsApp: +254 705 474 747 or Email:customer.relations@kenya-airways.com.

We will also keep you updated as we progress towards a full recovery, and we look forward to welcoming you onboard and providing you with the exceptional African hospitality that you deserve.

Warm regards,

Allan Kilavuka

Group Managing Director & CEO