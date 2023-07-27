DISCLAIMER NOTICE

IMPERSONATION AND FRAUDULENT ACTS

It has come to our attention that some unscrupulous people are passing themselves off as representing or being affiliated with Kenya Airways as employees. These fraudster(s) are using the name and company details of Kenya Airways to sell non-existent opportunities to unsuspecting members of the public.

They give out business cards claiming to be Captain on the B767 Fleet. Then try to sell upgrades to business class or solicit for cash to get favorable considerations with the airline. For the avoidance of doubt,

Kenya Airways does not have B767 Fleet.

Kenya Airways does not solicit for nor accept money from anyone to participate in activities of such kind.

Kenya Airways shall not be responsible for, and expressly disclaims all liabilities for, damages of any kind arising out of the use of, reference to, or reliance on any information or transactions received from these fraudster(s).

The public should take note that anyone who engages with the imposter(s) does so at their own risk.

If you have been contacted by fraudster(s) or if you are worried that an approach from Kenya Airways might not be genuine, please contact us through our Security hotline number: +254 741 111 458

You can also reach us via our official social media accounts:

LinkedIn:Kenya Airways

Twitter:@KenyaAirways

Facebook:KenyaAirways

Instagram:OfficialKenyaAirways

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

26 July 2023