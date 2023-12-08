08 December 2023

Dear Valued Guest,

RE: IMPORTANT NOTICE ON POSSIBLE DISRUPTIONS

We hope this message finds you well.

As we approach the busy holiday season, we would like to take a moment to express our gratitude for your continued support and loyalty to Kenya Airways. Your trust in us means the world to us, and we are committed to providing you with the best possible travel experience.

However, in light of the increased demand for air travel during this festive season, we want to share some important information with you. Our current flight schedule may experience disruptions in the coming weeks mainly due to challenges in the aircraft spare parts global supply chain. These challenges are leading to extended ground time of our aircraft for maintenance. Additionally, this may also lead to grounding one or more of our aircraft in line with our commitment to the highest level for safety and reliability of our operations.

We understand the impact that schedule changes can have on your travel plans, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Please be assured that our team is working tirelessly to minimize these disruptions and to keep you informed every step of the way.

In the meantime, we kindly ask that you check updates on any changes to your flight schedule by checking our website, contacting our Customer Excellency Centre (CEC), or our mobile app. We are committed to providing you with timely information and support to help you navigate these potential challenges.

We anticipate that these circumstances may persist for approximately two weeks, and we want to thank you in advance for your understanding and patience during this time. Your safety and comfort are our top priorities, and we are dedicated to resolving these issues as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Once again, we appreciate your continued support and understanding. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us on +254 711 024 747, WhatsApp: +254 705 474 747 or Email:customer.relations@kenya-airways.com. We are here to assist you and ensure that your travel experience with Kenya Airways remains as smooth and enjoyable as possible.

Thank you for choosing Kenya Airways, and we look forward to welcoming you on board soon.

Warm regards,

Allan Kilavuka

Group Managing Director & CEO,

Kenya Airways