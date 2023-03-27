Kenya Airways : Investor Briefing Full Year 2022 Presentation

2022 FULL YEAR RESULTS INVESTOR BRIEFING

Overview of Global Aviation

Kenya Airways Contribution

24,000

Direct & indirect jobs

Direct employment by KQ is 4,000 jobs, over 20,000 indirect jobs.

70B KSH

Forex contribution

60% of KQ's turnover is in forex In FY2022.

250B KSH

Tourism economic recovery

In 2022, Kenya recorded 1.48 million tourist arrivals. 70% used air transport with KQ contributing the lions share.

30,000 Tons

Horticulture, Meat & Garments

Export of fresh fruits, vegetables, meat products, fish, & seafood to the Middle East and Europe. And tropical fish and garments to USA.

3.7m

International & domestic air traffic

In 2022 KQ carried over 3.7 million people & ferried over 65,000 tonnes of cargo.

6.8B KSH

Direct tax contribution

KQ contributes tax payments through passenger and cargo services & additional services offered through the airline.

Global Aviation Performance

Cargo revenue remained significantly above 2019 levels in 2022. This is starting to reverse as passenger traffic recovers

Global Economic Environment

Volatility of global fuel prices

Appreciation of USD against KES