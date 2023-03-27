Kenya Airways : Investor Briefing Full Year 2022 Presentation

2022 FULL YEAR RESULTS INVESTOR BRIEFING
Overview of Global Aviation
Kenya Airways Contribution
24,000
Direct & indirect jobs
Direct employment by KQ is 4,000 jobs, over 20,000 indirect jobs.
70B KSH
Forex contribution
60% of KQ's turnover is in forex In FY2022.
250B KSH
Tourism economic recovery
In 2022, Kenya recorded 1.48 million tourist arrivals. 70% used air transport with KQ contributing the lions share.
30,000 Tons
Horticulture, Meat & Garments
Export of fresh fruits, vegetables, meat products, fish, & seafood to the Middle East and Europe. And tropical fish and garments to USA.
3.7m
International & domestic air traffic
In 2022 KQ carried over 3.7 million people & ferried over 65,000 tonnes of cargo.
6.8B KSH
Direct tax contribution
KQ contributes tax payments through passenger and cargo services & additional services offered through the airline.
Global Aviation Performance
Cargo revenue remained significantly above 2019 levels in 2022. This is starting to reverse as passenger traffic recovers
Global Economic Environment
Volatility of global fuel prices
Appreciation of USD against KES