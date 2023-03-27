Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi Stock Exchange
  5. Kenya Airways Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KQ   KE0000000307

KENYA AIRWAYS PLC

(KQ)
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2020-07-01
3.830 KES   +6.39%
09:38aKenya Airways : Investor Briefing Full Year 2022 Presentation
PU
03/21Kenya Airways Closes Kisumu, Johannesburg Booking Offices on Protests
AQ
03/20Kenya Airways : Closure of Town Booking Offices in Johannesburg and Kisumu
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenya Airways : Investor Briefing Full Year 2022 Presentation

03/27/2023 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 FULL YEAR RESULTS INVESTOR BRIEFING

Overview of Global Aviation

Kenya Airways Contribution

24,000

Direct & indirect jobs

Direct employment by KQ is 4,000 jobs, over 20,000 indirect jobs.

70B KSH

Forex contribution

60% of KQ's turnover is in forex In FY2022.

250B KSH

Tourism economic recovery

In 2022, Kenya recorded 1.48 million tourist arrivals. 70% used air transport with KQ contributing the lions share.

30,000 Tons

Horticulture, Meat & Garments

Export of fresh fruits, vegetables, meat products, fish, & seafood to the Middle East and Europe. And tropical fish and garments to USA.

3.7m

International & domestic air traffic

In 2022 KQ carried over 3.7 million people & ferried over 65,000 tonnes of cargo.

6.8B KSH

Direct tax contribution

KQ contributes tax payments through passenger and cargo services & additional services offered through the airline.

Global Aviation Performance

Cargo revenue remained significantly above 2019 levels in 2022. This is starting to reverse as passenger traffic recovers

Global Economic Environment

Volatility of global fuel prices

Appreciation of USD against KES

Disclaimer

Kenya Airways Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 13:37:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KENYA AIRWAYS PLC
09:38aKenya Airways : Investor Briefing Full Year 2022 Presentation
PU
03/21Kenya Airways Closes Kisumu, Johannesburg Booking Offices on Protests
AQ
03/20Kenya Airways : Closure of Town Booking Offices in Johannesburg and Kisumu
PU
03/07KQ Launches Trafficking in Persons Policy, Public Awareness Campaign
AQ
03/06Kenya Airways : Launches its Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Policy and Public Awareness Camp..
PU
03/03Kenya Airways : KQ Signs Two Year Partnership to Continue as The Magical Kenya Open Offici..
PU
03/01Kenya Airways Completes a Year of Association With Cargo Flash
AQ
02/27Kenya Airways : Completes a Year of Association with Cargo Flash
PU
02/23Kenya Airways to resume staff pension contributions after three-year suspension
RE
02/10Two Kenya Airways Employees Detained in India for Illegal Possession of Precious Metals
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 70 221 M 534 M 534 M
Net income 2021 -15 882 M -121 M -121 M
Net Debt 2021 172 B 1 308 M 1 308 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 759 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 3 544
Free-Float 2,39%
Chart KENYA AIRWAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Kenya Airways Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Allan Kilavuka Chief Executive Officer & Group Managing Director
Hellen Muthoni Mathuka Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph Non-Executive Chairman
Habil A. Waswani Secretary, Director-Legal, Risk & Compliance
Caroline Armstrong-Ogwapit Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENYA AIRWAYS PLC0.00%165
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.71%27 496
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.72%21 432
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-3.86%20 159
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.48%17 909
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC15.64%17 296
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer