  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi Stock Exchange
  5. Kenya Airways Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KQ   KE0000000307

KENYA AIRWAYS PLC

(KQ)
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2020-07-01
3.830 KES   +6.39%
02:20aKenya Airways : Notice of Industrial Action-strike by KALPA Members
PU
10/16Kenya Airways Wins 4 Awards At the Prestigious World Travel Awards
AQ
10/123 MPs Clash With Agencies for Embarrassing Rigathi Through Retractions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenya Airways : Notice of Industrial Action-strike by KALPA Members

10/20/2022 | 02:20am EDT
POSITION STATEMENT

NOTICE OF INDUSTRIAL ACTION-STRIKE BY KALPA MEMBERS

We acknowledge that Kenya Airways PLC ("KQ") received a notice of industrial action from the Kenya Airline Pilots Association ("KALPA") dated 19th October 2022. The notice gives the intention to strike within 14 days from the date of the letter.

The notice by the union is surprising and disappointing considering that the KQ management has always engaged the union officials in consultative meetings following the agreed upon engagement protocols. During these official meetings, there has been no matter recorded as disagreed.

Furthermore, the union officials have neither used nor exhausted the dispute resolution mechanisms that are available to them as per the labour laws. It is also unfortunate that KALPA has taken this action at a time when KQ is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and is beginning to record improvement in its operations. The airline is currently transporting over 250,000 passengers per month who contribute to the recovery of the tourism industry and other sectors of the economy.

We are reviewing the notice and will respond appropriately to the allegations contained in the notice through the laid down procedures.

Allan Kilavuka

Group Managing Director & CEO

Kenya Airways

19 October 2022

Disclaimer

Kenya Airways Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 06:18:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 70 221 M 579 M 579 M
Net income 2021 -15 882 M -131 M -131 M
Net Debt 2021 172 B 1 420 M 1 420 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 759 M 180 M 180 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 3 544
Free-Float 2,43%
Managers and Directors
Allan Kilavuka Chief Executive Officer & Group Managing Director
Hellen Muthoni Mathuka Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Ndegwa Mungai Chief Information Officer
Habil A. Waswani Secretary, Director, Chief Legal & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENYA AIRWAYS PLC0.00%180
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED1.60%22 980
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-17.68%20 532
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.17%17 845
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.57%13 912
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-25.21%12 741