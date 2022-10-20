Kenya Airways : Notice of Industrial Action-strike by KALPA Members

POSITION STATEMENT

NOTICE OF INDUSTRIAL ACTION-STRIKE BY KALPA MEMBERS

We acknowledge that Kenya Airways PLC ("KQ") received a notice of industrial action from the Kenya Airline Pilots Association ("KALPA") dated 19th October 2022. The notice gives the intention to strike within 14 days from the date of the letter.

The notice by the union is surprising and disappointing considering that the KQ management has always engaged the union officials in consultative meetings following the agreed upon engagement protocols. During these official meetings, there has been no matter recorded as disagreed.

Furthermore, the union officials have neither used nor exhausted the dispute resolution mechanisms that are available to them as per the labour laws. It is also unfortunate that KALPA has taken this action at a time when KQ is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and is beginning to record improvement in its operations. The airline is currently transporting over 250,000 passengers per month who contribute to the recovery of the tourism industry and other sectors of the economy.

We are reviewing the notice and will respond appropriately to the allegations contained in the notice through the laid down procedures.

Allan Kilavuka

Group Managing Director & CEO

Kenya Airways

19 October 2022