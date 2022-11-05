Advanced search
Kenya Airways : Press Statement by Allan Kilavuka, CEO, Kenya Airways on the KALPA Insustrial Action

11/05/2022 | 08:52am EDT
PRESS STATEMENT BY ALLAN KILAVUKA, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, KENYA AIRWAYS ON THE KALPA INDUSTRIAL ACTION ON SATURDAY, 05 NOVEMBER 2022 AT JKIA

  • Members of the fourth estate
  • Ladies and gentlemen

Good morning,

  • Today is a dark day in the aviation sector.
  • This morning, the Kenya Airlines Pilot Association (KALPA) commenced their unlawful industrial action that has affected our operations, despite our availability to dialogue KALPA's grievances.
  • Consequently, this has led to the cancellation of 23 flights destined for various regional and international destinations up to 11:00 am today. The strike has affected over 9,000 passengers who cannot travel for business, medical or leisure. Additionally, last evening, we had more than 2000 stranded passengers requiring accommodation, which is more than what we could handle given the current circumstances.
  • More than 2000 Kenya Airways staff members involved in ground handling, inflight services, ticketing, and operations management, among other non-pilot duties, reported to work as usual and have been greatly inconvenienced. Thousands of esteemed and loyal passengers are stranded at various ports and distressed due to this callous illegal strike.
  • For context, yesterday, we had a five-hour meeting with KALPA, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection led by the respective Cabinet Secretaries to try and unlock this stalemate. We agreed in principle that KALPA would further consult with their Council and advise fellow pilots to return to work as we try to find an amicable solution to this situation.
  • Unfortunately, the union has remained adamant and proceeded with the call for industrial action as of today, 6:00 am.
  • This morning, a number of the 388 pilots constituting 10 per cent of the workforce, are participating in an unlawful strike. Consequently, this has led to the cancellation of 23 flights destined for various regional and international destinations up to 11:00 am today.
  • This strike has affected us over 9,000 passengers across the network who cannot travel for business, medical or leisure. Equally, it has also inconvenienced our cargo customers. As you know, this could lead to huge losses to farmers whose perishables were due for export.
  • Last night, we had more than 2000 passengers requiring accommodation, a number that is more than what we can handle given the current circumstances.
  • We sincerely apologize to our guests and customers for the inconvenience and are committed to pursuing all avenues available to resolve the grievances and return to the skies.
  • This unlawful industrial action negates the strides the airline has made this year in improving its financial position from the COVID pandemic that affected various sectors of the economy. It is also counterproductive to the Government of Kenya's efforts to revive our economy.
  • The Government's efforts are currently focused on the highly needy cases of Kenyans suffering from the effects of severe drought. This strike is, therefore, an unwelcome distraction.
  • We cannot overstate the severe economic impact that this action has on different sectors and the entire ecosystem reliant on Kenya Airways:
  • We anticipate that these disruptions will be massive given the 250,000 passengers that we uplift per month and export over 5,800 tonnes of cargo per month, including fresh meat products, flowers, electronics, pharmaceuticals, medicine, and tropical fish. You can imagine the impact it will have on socioeconomic development.
  • This unlawful strike is unfair to all employees, including many pilots and the Kenyan taxpayers who have sacrificed so much to get the airline to where it is, particularly our Government, which continues to work so hard to improve our economy amidst the drought currently affecting us.
  • This strike action will cost KQ approximately Kes 300m per day. In a week, this translates to Kes 2.1bn per week. Suppose this strike continues for a prolonged period. In that case, we will not be able to meet our financial obligations, including paying salaries, and it will cripple the airline that we have taken years to build, albeit with bottlenecks.

We reiterate that we appreciate KALPA's concerns about wanting improved operations at Kenya Airways. However, it is our position that none of the grievances advanced by KALPA merits an industrial strike. It is ill-timed and unnecessary at this point.

  • On Monday, October 31st, 2022, the courts issued an injunction against the industrial action. Any pilot engaging in this exercise is in contempt of court orders.
  • Therefore, we call on KALPA to immediately call off the unlawful strike and cease any incitement and intimidation to the pilots committed to the airline's success. We are willing and ready to engage with KALPA within the confines of their mandate in an open negotiation to find practical and lasting solutions.
  • We are therefore giving all pilots who are on strike one "irreducible" minimum report back to work within the next 24 hours (by 10:30 am Sunday, November 6th 2022) per your rosters. Failure to do so will lead to immediate disciplinary action.
  • We are cognizant of the inconvenience this will have on our guests who are scheduled to travel. However, we are committed to resolving this as fast as possible.

Guests who are scheduled to travel can contact the KQ Customer Excellence Centre at Customer.Relations@kenya-airways.comor call +254 711 024 747 or +254 734 104 747 and on WhatsApp at +254 705 474 747 or their travel agent for assistance.

  • We thank you for your continued support and will provide further updates as necessary.

Allan Kilavuka

Group Managing Director & CEO

Disclaimer

Kenya Airways Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2022 12:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
