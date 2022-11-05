Kenya Airways : Press Statement by Allan Kilavuka, CEO, Kenya Airways on the KALPA Insustrial Action

PRESS STATEMENT BY ALLAN KILAVUKA, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, KENYA AIRWAYS ON THE KALPA INDUSTRIAL ACTION ON SATURDAY, 05 NOVEMBER 2022 AT JKIA

Good morning,

Today is a dark day in the aviation sector.

This morning, the Kenya Airlines Pilot Association (KALPA) commenced their unlawful industrial action that has affected our operations, despite our availability to dialogue KALPA's grievances.

Consequently, this has led to the cancellation of 23 flights destined for various regional and international destinations up to 11:00 am today. The strike has affected over 9,000 passengers who cannot travel for business, medical or leisure. Additionally, last evening, we had more than 2000 stranded passengers requiring accommodation, which is more than what we could handle given the current circumstances.

More than 2000 Kenya Airways staff members involved in ground handling, inflight services, ticketing, and operations management, among other non-pilot duties, reported to work as usual and have been greatly inconvenienced. Thousands of esteemed and loyal passengers are stranded at various ports and distressed due to this callous illegal strike.

For context, yesterday, we had a five-hour meeting with KALPA, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection led by the respective Cabinet Secretaries to try and unlock this stalemate. We agreed in principle that KALPA would further consult with their Council and advise fellow pilots to return to work as we try to find an amicable solution to this situation.

Unfortunately, the union has remained adamant and proceeded with the call for industrial action as of today, 6:00 am.

We sincerely apologize to our guests and customers for the inconvenience and are committed to pursuing all avenues available to resolve the grievances and return to the skies.