    KQ   KE0000000307

KENYA AIRWAYS PLC

(KQ)
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2020-07-01
3.830 KES   +6.39%
Kenya Airways : Statement on Service Disruption
PU
01/04Kenya Airways' Shares Suspended Thrice for 12-Months
AQ
2022Cellulant Voted Kenya's Leading Online Payment Platform
AQ
Kenya Airways : Statement on Service Disruption

01/09/2023 | 11:50am EST
CUSTOMER UPDATE

KENYA AIRWAYS STATEMENT ON SERVICE DISRUPTION

We wish to inform our customers that we are experiencing some flight disruptions. These are as a result of delays in getting our aircraft, which are undergoing scheduled maintenance, back into operations due to global challenges with the supply of some aircraft components. This has constrained our aircraft availability because we do not have extra aircraft capacity to help alleviate the delays. These challenges are global and affect not only Kenya Airways but all airlines globally.

The challenges have been occasioned by the Ukraine war crisis which has significantly crippled the Russian supply chain crucial to global aviation. The aviation supply chain is highly dependent on raw materials from many countries including Russia. For example, 100% titanium used on Embraer and 35% titanium used on Boeing are sourced from Russia. With a limited inventory, airlines have had to look worldwide to find the parts they need.

Additionally, in Europe and North America, where most airlines get their components, manufacturers are looking to ramp up production of aircraft components to overcome delivery delays. However, that is proving to be difficult because of a shortage of qualified workers. This has exacerbated the delay in supply chains and compromised the availability of components for airlines.

From the onset we would like to assure our customers that we are doing everything possible within our control to reduce the impact of these supply chain delays on our operations. We are also proactively anticipating these delays and communicating them as soon as possible.

We are committed, and are working with our partners, to find a solution that minimizes the disruptions and the inconvenience to our customers. To that end, we are currently finalizing a component support program that will help fast track the securing of components. We are also actively engaging our OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partners to work on mitigation measures which should ensure continuity of our network and operations.

In the event that supply chain challenges persist, we may have changes in our flight schedules with reductions in some frequencies.

We sincerely apologise to our guests for the inconvenience but assure them of our commitment to provide the highest level of service during this time.

Allan Kilavuka

Group MD & CEO

Kenya Airways

9th January 2023

Disclaimer

Kenya Airways Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 16:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
