Kenya Airways : Update due to Ongoing Unrest in Khartoum, Sudan

CUSTOMER UPDATE

Due to the ongoing unrest in Khartoum, Sudan, we have cancelled all flights into and out of Khartoum effective 15th April 2023. This is still a developing situation, we continue to monitor and will share updates as soon as we have more information.

Affected customers are advised to get in touch with our Customer Excellence Center via +254 711 024 747, Whatsapp: +254 705 474 747 or Email: customer.relations@kenya-airways.com.

Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused. The safety and well being of our crew and Customers is our number one priority.

JULIUS THAIRU

CHIEF COMMERCIAL & CUSTOMER OFFICER 15th April 2023.