  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi Stock Exchange
  5. Kenya Airways Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KQ   KE0000000307

KENYA AIRWAYS PLC

(KQ)
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2020-07-01
3.830 KES   +6.39%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenya Airways : Update due to Ongoing Unrest in Khartoum, Sudan

04/15/2023 | 01:27pm EDT
CUSTOMER UPDATE

Due to the ongoing unrest in Khartoum, Sudan, we have cancelled all flights into and out of Khartoum effective 15th April 2023. This is still a developing situation, we continue to monitor and will share updates as soon as we have more information.

Affected customers are advised to get in touch with our Customer Excellence Center via +254 711 024 747, Whatsapp: +254 705 474 747 or Email: customer.relations@kenya-airways.com.

Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused. The safety and well being of our crew and Customers is our number one priority.

JULIUS THAIRU

CHIEF COMMERCIAL & CUSTOMER OFFICER 15th April 2023.

Disclaimer

Kenya Airways Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2023 17:26:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KENYA AIRWAYS PLC
01:27pKenya Airways : Update due to Ongoing Unrest in Khartoum, Sudan
PU
04/04Kenya Airways Plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/29Kenya Airways : Boosts Cargo Capacity by Increasing Freighter Frequencies in Response to M..
PU
03/27Kenya Airways : Full Year 2022 Audited Group Results
PU
03/27Kenya Airways : Full Year 2022 Auditors Report
PU
03/27Kenya Airways : KQ Registers Improved Revenue and Forecasts Sustainable Recovery in 2024
PU
03/27Kenya Airways : Investor Briefing Full Year 2022 Presentation
PU
03/27Kenya Airways Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/21Kenya Airways Closes Kisumu, Johannesburg Booking Offices on Protests
AQ
03/20Kenya Airways : Closure of Town Booking Offices in Johannesburg and Kisumu
PU
Chart KENYA AIRWAYS PLC
Kenya Airways Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Allan Kilavuka Chief Executive Officer & Group Managing Director
Hellen Muthoni Mathuka Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph Non-Executive Chairman
Habil A. Waswani Secretary, Director-Legal, Risk & Compliance
Caroline Armstrong-Ogwapit Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENYA AIRWAYS PLC0.00%164
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.26%27 663
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.73%22 245
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.2.77%21 981
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED11.22%18 960
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC18.43%18 098
