MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nairobi Stock Exchange  >  Kenya Airways Plc    KQ   KE0000000307

KENYA AIRWAYS PLC

(KQ)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kenya Airways : suspends flights to United Kingdom

04/05/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
NAIROBI, April 5 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways will suspend flights to the United Kingdom effective April 9, the airline said in a statement.

The announcement comes days after Britain said it would add Kenya to its travel “red list”.

Those arriving in the United Kingdom from countries on the list will be denied entry, while returning Britons must submit to 10 days of mandatory quarantine in hotels.

On March 26 the airline, partly owned Air France-KLM, suspended domestic flights to comply with anti-coronavirus lockdown measures announced by the country’s President Uhuru Kenyatta. (Reporting by Giulia Paravicini. Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 0.78% 5.136 Real-time Quote.0.31%
KENYA AIRWAYS PLC 6.39% 3.83 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 52 805 M 485 M 485 M
Net income 2020 -36 227 M -333 M -333 M
Net Debt 2020 143 B 1 310 M 1 310 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21 759 M 200 M 200 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 2,43%
Chart KENYA AIRWAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Kenya Airways Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Allan Kilavuka Chief Executive Officer
Hellen Muthoni Mathuka Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph Non-Executive Chairman
Clare Ward Chief Information Officer
Jan de Vegt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KENYA AIRWAYS PLC0.00%200
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.21.44%31 052
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.85%22 386
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.33.69%18 709
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.15%17 495
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED23.38%14 614
