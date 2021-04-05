Kenya Airways : suspends flights to United Kingdom

NAIROBI, April 5 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways will suspend
flights to the United Kingdom effective April 9, the airline
said in a statement.
The announcement comes days after Britain said it would add
Kenya to its travel “red list”.
Those arriving in the United Kingdom from countries on the
list will be denied entry, while returning Britons must submit
to 10 days of mandatory quarantine in hotels.
On March 26 the airline, partly owned Air France-KLM,
suspended domestic flights to comply with anti-coronavirus
lockdown measures announced by the country’s President Uhuru
Kenyatta.
(Reporting by Giulia Paravicini. Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
Mark Potter)