Kenya Airways records an operang proﬁt of KShs 10.5 billion in full year results
Nairobi, 26th March 2024 - Kenya Airways' ongoing recovery and turnaround iniaves have resulted in the airline recording an operang proﬁt of Ksh 10.5 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to an operang loss of Ksh 5.6 billion in the prior year, represenng a 287% growth.
The Group's total revenue increased by 53% to close at Ksh 178 billion. This is mainly aributable to a 43% growth in passenger numbers against prior year and to only 2% below the pre-pandemic levels which is quite a commendable achievement.
Financial Performance highlights:
o 287% growth in operang proﬁt of Ksh 10.5 billion compared to an operang loss of Ksh 5.6 billion in the prior year.
o The Group's total revenue increased by 53% to close at Ksh 178 billion.
o Turnover was higher by 53% as a result of higher passenger numbers and increase in capacity deployed.
o The Group reported a 37% increment in total operang costs despite a 44% increase in capacity deployed. This is mainly aributed to increased operaons as the Airline bounced back from the Covid-19 impact.
o Direct operang costs increased 48% in line with increase in capacity.
o Fleet costs were lower by 47.5% due to ﬂeet raonalizaon.
o Overheads increased by 22% due increase in employee costs as well as foreign currency losses caused by devaluaon of the Kenya Shilling against major world currencies, especially the US Dollar.
o Loss aﬅer tax reduced by 41% to Ksh 23 billion from Ksh 38 billion.
Speaking at an investor brieﬁng event, Kenya Airways Chairman, Michael Joseph said, "These ﬁgures highlight the airline's remarkable performance over the year and provide encouraging signs of connued recovery within the air transportaon sector. They also conﬁrm the operaonal viability of the airline business and demonstrate that the management's ongoing eﬀorts to restore proﬁtability are yielding posive results."
Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO, Allan Kilavuka, said, "During the year, the company's main focus remained on improving customer experience, operaonal excellence, and cash conservaon. These eﬀorts resulted in the airline improving its On-Time Performance (OTP) to a high of 76% from an average low of 58% at the beginning of the year, ranking it as Africa's second most eﬃcient airline. Addionally, the introducon of the Asante rewards loyalty program and the revamp of KQ's websiteaimed to beer appreciate and reward customer loyalty while improving user-friendliness and funconality."
He added: "The company also exploited opportunies of raising the much-needed revenues by ramping up its scheduled operaons as well as through passenger charters. Other iniaves undertaken by the management included partnerships with other airlines and cost containment measures."
Despite facing a Ksh 19 billion in foreign exchange losses on monetary items, loans, and leases, this year's performance marked a major milestone in the Group's turnaround strategy. The company managed to achieve a notable improvement, with a loss before tax of Ksh 22.7 billion, marking a signiﬁcant stride from the Ksh 38.3 billion loss reported in the previous ﬁnancial year of 2022.
Mr. Kilavuka emphasized that the airline's top priority going forward, is to connue building on the gains made in the airline's turnaround strategy, Project Kifaru. Along with this, in the near term, he said the focus is on compleng the capital restructuring plan whose main objecves are to reduce the Company's ﬁnancial leverage and increase liquidity to ensure the company can operate at normalized levels.
"Our primary focus going ahead is dedicang ourselves to fostering innovaon, nurturing partnerships, and culvang a culture of excellence to ensure that Kenya Airways soars to new heights of success. Addionally, we will connue to engage government on recapitalizing the business to place Kenya Airways on a stronger foong and provide a stable base for long-term growth," said Mr Kilavuka.
The Government of Kenya in its capacity as a major investor in Kenya Airways has indicated their connued strong support for the Company's operaonal and capital structure opmizaon process and are closely involved throughout the transacon process and intend to remain major stakeholders in the Company over the long term.
Internaonal Air Transport Associaon (IATA) predicts full recovery of the aviaon industry from the Covid-19 crisis in 2024. This projected growth signiﬁes a substanal rebound and resurgence for airlines, reﬂecng a renewed vigor and vitality within the industry.
