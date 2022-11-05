Kenya Airways says pilot strike causing flight disruptions

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways PLC said it
was experiencing disruptions to its flight schedule after its
pilot union began a strike on Saturday, despite the government
urging them to call it off.
The strike, which was due to start at 6.00 am local time
(0300 GMT), will affect thousands of business and leisure
travellers at one of the most important aviation hubs in the
African continent.
A stranded passenger at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta
International Airport, who identified himself as Lawrence, said
he had arrived at 5 a.m. local time to take a flight to
Johannesburg in South Africa but "unfortunately they've just
told me that it's cancelled due to the strike".
The pilots union had said earlier it would call a strike
over a dispute on pensions contributions and settlement of
deferred pay for its members after a 14-day notice had passed
without the airline's management addressing their grievances.
The airline had described the planned strike as unlawful and
warned that it could jeopardise its recovery from the pandemic,
and the airline could at a minimum lose 300 million shillings
($2.5 million) a day.
In last-minute talks to avert a strike, Transport Minister
Kipchumba Murkomen had issued a plea to the pilots union not to
go ahead with the industrial action.
