Passengers stranded as pilots at Kenya Airways strike

NAIROBI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - More than two dozen flights
were cancelled and thousands of passengers stranded as pilots at
Kenya Airways PLC, one of Africa's biggest carriers,
began a strike on Saturday, despite the government urging them
to call it off.
The strike that started at 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) will affect
business and leisure travellers at one of Africa's most
important aviation hubs.
The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) said the
carrier's management declined to listen to their proposals on
how resolve their grievances.
"No KQ (Kenya Airways) aircraft has departed Jomo Kenyatta
International Airport flown by a KALPA member from 6 a.m. this
morning," the union said in a statement. "The strike is fully in
force."
Kenya Airways apologised to passengers in a statement and
said it would do its best to minimise the inconvenience, which
could include rebooking them onto alternative flights.
Before the action, the company had called the planned strike
unlawful and warned it could jeopardise its recovery from the
pandemic, saying it could lose at least 300 million shillings
($2.5 million) a day.
"The pilots are throwing away the baby with the bath water,"
Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said on privately-owned
television station NTV.
"It is about 10,000 passengers affected so far and if the
situation continues like this, the impact on the other sectors
of the economy, tourism, will be severe," the minister said,
adding more than two dozen flights had been cancelled so far.
A stranded passenger at the airport in the capital Nairobi,
who identified himself as Lawrence, said he had arrived at 5
a.m. to take a flight to Johannesburg in South Africa but
"unfortunately they've just told me that it's cancelled due to
the strike".
Other passengers told Reuters early on Saturday that the
previous night was chaotic as people sought to travel before the
strike started. Hundreds of passengers who had arrived in
transit were trapped inside the airport as their connection
flights failed to take off, they said.
The pilots union had said it would call a strike over a
dispute on pensions contributions and settlement of deferred pay
for its members after a 14-day notice had passed without the
airline's management addressing their grievances.
(Reporting by Thomas Mukoya and Duncan Miriri; Writing by
Akriti Sharma and Elias Biryabarema; Editing by William Mallard
and Mark Potter)