Somalia, Kenya ink deals on khat, aviation as relations warm

NAIROBI, July 15 (Reuters) - The presidents of Somalia and
Kenya signed a range of deals on Friday, including one to
restart trade of the stimulant khat, the countries' foreign
ministers said, in a sign of improving diplomatic relations.
The two neighbours are together battling an al Qaida-linked
insurgency that has killed thousands of civilians in the last
decade.
However, their relationship has been turbulent because of a
dispute over the ownership of potential offshore oil and gas
deposits, some of which United Nation's lie off their disputed
maritime border.
In October last year the United Nation's International Court
of Justice decided largely in favour of Somalia's claim, a
ruling which Kenya rejected, saying it did not recognise the
findings in the decision.
Somalia's leader, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, inked deals with
his counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi during his first
official trip to Kenya's capital since winning the presidency in
May, the countries' foreign ministers said in a joint statement.
The presidents agreed to restart flights by Kenya's national
carrier Kenya Airways to Mogadishu, resume the khat
trade from Kenya to Somalia, ease some visa restrictions, and
re-open the border, the statement said.
Mohamud previously served as Somalia's president from 2012
to 2017. He was re-elected in May following months of delay
caused by squabbling in government, only to face an ongoing
Islamist insurgency and the region's worst drought in four
decades.
The leaders agreed to work together with regional and
international aid bodies to help mitigate the impact of the
drought and coordinate efforts in the "fight against terrorism",
the statement said.
"Somalia is determined to be at peace with itself & the
world," Mohamud wrote on Twitter.
(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo and Hereward Holland; Writing by
Hereward Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)