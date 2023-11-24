Keon Capital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 24, 2023 at 04:51 pm EST Share

Keon Capital Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.015859 million compared to CAD 0.064043 million a year ago.

For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.168702 million compared to CAD 0.127514 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago.