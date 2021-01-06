Log in
KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(5TT)
Keong Hong : Annual Report 2020

01/06/2021
BEING

RESILIENT

KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2020

CONTENTS

  1. Chairman's Message
  1. Financial Highlights
  1. Financial & Operations Review
  1. Board Of Directors
  1. Key Management
  2. Corporate Information
  3. Corporate Governance Report
  1. Directors' Statement
  1. Independent Auditors' Report
  1. Financial Statements
  1. Analysis Of Shareholdings
  2. Notice Of Annual General Meeting
  1. Additional Information on Directors Seeking Re-election
    Proxy Form

KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

01

ANNUAL REPORT 2020

YEAR IN

REVIEW

APRIL

The Group has been awarded a S$69.5 million building construction contract for Sky Everton Condominium.

All construction activities were temporary suspended due to Covid-19 Circuit Breaker and the lockdown of foreign workers'

dormitories.

AUGUST

We were able to resume construction work gradually when dormitories housing foreign workers were cleared in August.

The Group successfully issued S$48.0 million 6.25% Series 3 Notes, which will be maturing in

2023.

JANUARY

Keong Hong has been awarded a S$306.6 million building construction contract for Punggol Regional Sports Centre, a joint tender with Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co.

Ltd.. The Group holds a 30% interest in the joint venture limited partnership.

JUNE

Circuit Breaker ended on

1 June, however, we are unable to resume our construction activities immediately as we have to ensure our worksites are in compliance with Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Ministry of Manpower

(MOM) regulations.

The Group increased the limit of its Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme from S$150.0 million to S$200.0 million.

DECEMBER

Our Head Office at Sungei Kadut, obtained its Certificate of Accreditation by Singapore Concrete Institute for Prefabricated Bathroom Units (PBU) pre-finishes and fittings.

We welcomed a new substantial shareholder, LJHB Holdings (S) Pte. Ltd., which has taken a 21% stake in the issued share capital of the Group.

02

KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT 2020

BEING

RESILIENT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Keong Hong Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 06:09:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 82,9 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
Net income 2020 -18,0 M -13,7 M -13,7 M
Net Debt 2020 103 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 74,0 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 30,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ting Ping Leo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kah Ghee Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ang Hooa Er Executive Director
Jun Xiong Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Weng Hoe Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%56
VINCI SA-0.05%57 055
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.81%31 891
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.43%25 258
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.14%19 720
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.14%18 444
