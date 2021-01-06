Keong Hong : Annual Report 2020

BEING
CONTENTS
Chairman's Message
Financial Highlights
Financial & Operations Review
Board Of Directors
Key Management
Corporate Information
Corporate Governance Report
Directors' Statement
Independent Auditors' Report
Financial Statements
Analysis Of Shareholdings
Notice Of Annual General Meeting
Additional Information on Directors Seeking Re-election
Proxy Form
YEAR IN
REVIEW
APRIL
The Group has been awarded a S$69.5 million building construction contract for Sky Everton Condominium.
All construction activities were temporary suspended due to Covid-19 Circuit Breaker and the lockdown of foreign workers'
dormitories.
AUGUST
We were able to resume construction work gradually when dormitories housing foreign workers were cleared in August.
The Group successfully issued S$48.0 million 6.25% Series 3 Notes, which will be maturing in
2023.
JANUARY
Keong Hong has been awarded a S$306.6 million building construction contract for Punggol Regional Sports Centre, a joint tender with Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co.
Ltd.. The Group holds a 30% interest in the joint venture limited partnership.
JUNE
Circuit Breaker ended on
1 June, however, we are unable to resume our construction activities immediately as we have to ensure our worksites are in compliance with Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Ministry of Manpower
(MOM) regulations.
The Group increased the limit of its Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme from S$150.0 million to S$200.0 million.
DECEMBER
Our Head Office at Sungei Kadut, obtained its Certificate of Accreditation by Singapore Concrete Institute for Prefabricated Bathroom Units (PBU) pre-finishes and fittings.
We welcomed a new substantial shareholder, LJHB Holdings (S) Pte. Ltd., which has taken a 21% stake in the issued share capital of the Group.
