0 4 KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

CHAIRMAN'S

MESSAGE

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

In the past year, we have faced a very challenging environment despite the overall economic conditions remaining fairly stable. Singapore's economy grew by a modest 1.1% in 2023, decreasing from the 3.8% growth in 2022. The construction sector, however, was one of the best performing sectors, registering a 5.2% expansion in 2023, stronger than the 4.6% growth in 2022.1 Despite this seemingly positive state of the economy, inflationary pressures persisted, weighing down profits. Rising interest rates made the cost of borrowing more expensive, in turn impacting consumer demand. Furthermore, the economic uncertainty caused by geo-political tensions has dampened sentiment. Despite the very unfavourable operating environment, Keong Hong succeeded in narrowing its gross loss, managing costs and improving its operations. We have rationalised some of our assets to utilise and recycle our cash more efficiently and to place us in a stronger position to face the ongoing challenges ahead and for future investment opportunities.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

We closed our financial year ended 30 September 2023 ("FY2023") with revenue of $176 million, a 18.9% increase as compared with revenue of $148.1 million in the financial year ended 30 September 2022 ("FY2022"). We recorded a negative gross margin of 11.3% following on the gross loss of $19.9 million as compared to negative gross profit margin of 20.8% and gross loss of $30.8 million in FY2022. The Group's other income of $16.9 million was an increase of 80.6% over the $9.4 million other income in FY2022. This was mainly on account of the one-off gain from the disposal of two investment properties in Osaka, Japan. The Group also recorded a net loss of $4.8 million from its share of results of joint ventures, and the Group's share of net losses of associates increased to $7.8 million in FY2023 as compared to $5.5 million in FY2022. Consequently, the Group sustained a net loss after tax of $50.8 million as compared to a net loss after tax of $46.6 million in FY2022.

On the Group's financial position, our cash and cash equivalents were $12.7 million ($22.6 million in FY2022), with the Group registering a deficit in operating cash flow before working capital changes of $31.3 million. Net asset value per share stood at 27.4 cents as at 30 September 2023.

The Board is not proposing any dividends for the financial year FY2023 considering the Group's financial performance, working capital requirements and need for future funds for possible investment and growth opportunities. The Group remains committed to ensuring its financial viability especially given the uncertain economic outlook in the immediate future.

BUILDING CONSTRUCTION - OPTIMISTIC AMIDST CHALLENGES Despite the robust construction sector which has contributed to Singapore's economic growth, increased costs associated with higher fuel and water expenses as well as manpower constraints remained. We have performed commendably given these challenges.