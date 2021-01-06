Keong Hong : Letter To Shareholders Dated 6 January 2021 (“Letter”)

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS DATED 6 JANUARY 2021 ("LETTER")
THIS LETTER IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. PLEASE READ IT CAREFULLY.
If you are in doubt about its contents or the action you should take, you should consult your bank manager, stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser immediately.
This Letter is circulated to shareholders of Keong Hong Holdings Limited (the "Company") together with the Company's annual report for the financial year ended 30 September 2020 ("Annual Report 2020"). Its purpose is to provide shareholders of the Company with the relevant information relating to, the proposed renewal of the share buy-back mandate and to seek shareholders' approval for the same at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 28 January 2021 at 10.30 a.m. through electronic means.
If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the capital of the Company, you should immediately forward this Letter together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the accompanying Proxy Form immediately to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") assume no responsibility for the contents of this Circular, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this Circular.
KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Company Registration No. 200807303W)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
IN RELATION TO
THE PROPOSED RENEWAL OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK MANDATE
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
PAGE
DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2
1.
INTRODUCTION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6
2.
THE PROPOSED RENEWAL OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK MANDATE . . . . . . . . . . .
6
3.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
22
4.
ACTION TO BE TAKEN BY SHAREHOLDERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
22
5.
DIRECTORS' RECOMMENDATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
22
6.
DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
23
7.
DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
23
DEFINITIONS
In this Letter, the following definitions apply throughout unless otherwise stated:-
"2021 AGM"
:
The annual general meeting of the Company to be held on
Thursday, 28 January 2021, 10.30 a.m. through electronic
means
|
"ACRA"
:
Accounting & Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore
"Act" or "Companies Act"
|
|
The Companies Act (Chapter 50) of Singapore, as
amended or modified from time to time
"AGM"
:
The annual general meeting of the Company
"Annual Report 2020"
|
|
The annual report of the Company for the financial year
ended 30 September 2020
"Articles"
|
|
The Articles of the Constitution of the Company, as
|
amended from time to time
"Associate"
|
|
(a) in relation to any Director, chief executive officer,
|
Substantial Shareholder or Controlling Shareholder
|
(being an individual) means:-
|
(i)
his immediate family;
|
(ii) the trustees of any trust of which he or his
|
immediate family is a beneficiary or, in the case
|
of a discretionary trust, is a discretionary object;
|
|
(iii)
any company in which he and his immediate
|
family together (directly or indirectly) have an
|
interest of 30% or more
|
(b) in
relation to a Substantial Shareholder or a
|
Controlling Shareholder (being a company) means
|
any other company which is its subsidiary or holding
|
company or is a subsidiary of such holding company
|
or one in the equity of which it and/or such other
|
company or companies taken together (directly or
|
indirectly) have an interest of 30% or more
"Board"
|
|
The board of Directors of the Company for the time being
"CDP"
|
|
The Central Depository (Pte) Limited
"Company"
|
|
Keong Hong Holdings Limited
"Controlling Shareholder"
|
|
A person who:-
|
(a) holds directly or indirectly 15% or more of the total
|
number of issued shares excluding treasury shares
|
and subsidiary holdings in the Company (unless the
|
SGX-ST determines that such a person is not a
|
controlling shareholder of the Company); or
|
(b) in fact exercises control over the Company
"Director(s)"
|
|
Director(s) of the Company for the time being
"EPS"
|
|
Earnings per Share
"FY"
|
|
Financial year ended/ending 30 September, as the case
|
may be
"Group"
|
|
The Company and its subsidiaries, collectively
"Latest Practicable Date"
|
|
17 December 2020, being the latest practicable date prior
|
or "LPD"
|
to the printing of this Letter
|
"Listing Manual" or
:
The listing manual of the SGX-ST, as may be amended or
|
"Listing Rules"
|
modified from time to time
"Market Day"
|
|
A day on which the SGX-ST is open for trading in securities
"Constitution"
|
|
The Constitution of the Company, as amended from time to
|
|
time
"NAV"
|
|
Net asset value
"Notice of 2021 AGM"
|
|
The notice of 2021 AGM dated 6 January 2021 as set out
|
on pages 150 to 155 of the Annual Report 2020
"NTA"
|
|
Net tangible asset
"Relevant Period"
|
|
The period commencing from the date on which the
|
resolution in relation to the renewal of Share Buy-Back
|
Mandate is passed in 2021 AGM and expiring on the
|
earliest of date the next AGM is held or is required by law
|
to be held, or the date on which the share buy-backs are
|
carried out to the full extent mandated or the date the said
|
mandate is revoked or varied by the Company in a general
|
meeting
"Securities Account"
|
|
A securities account maintained by a Depositor with CDP,
|
but does not include a securities sub-account maintained
|
with a Depository Agent
"SGX-ST"
|
|
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
