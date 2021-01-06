Keong Hong : Letter To Shareholders Dated 6 January 2021 (“Letter”)

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS DATED 6 JANUARY 2021 ("LETTER")

THIS LETTER IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. PLEASE READ IT CAREFULLY.

If you are in doubt about its contents or the action you should take, you should consult your bank manager, stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser immediately.

This Letter is circulated to shareholders of Keong Hong Holdings Limited (the "Company") together with the Company's annual report for the financial year ended 30 September 2020 ("Annual Report 2020"). Its purpose is to provide shareholders of the Company with the relevant information relating to, the proposed renewal of the share buy-back mandate and to seek shareholders' approval for the same at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 28 January 2021 at 10.30 a.m. through electronic means.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the capital of the Company, you should immediately forward this Letter together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the accompanying Proxy Form immediately to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") assume no responsibility for the contents of this Circular, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this Circular.

KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 200807303W)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

IN RELATION TO

THE PROPOSED RENEWAL OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK MANDATE