Keong Hong : Mandatory Conditional Cash Offer By NOVUS Corporate Finance PTE. LTD

KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore
(Company Registration Number: 200807303W)
MANDATORY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY NOVUS CORPORATE FINANCE PTE. LTD. FOR AND ON BEHALF OF LJHB CAPITAL (S) PTE. LTD.
ELECTRONIC DESPATCH OF OFFER DOCUMENT
INTRODUCTION
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Keong Hong Holdings Limited (the "Company") refers to the offer announcement (the "Offer Announcement") dated 21 January 2022 in relation to the mandatory conditional cash offer (the "Offer") made by Novus Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. ("NCF"), for and on behalf of LJHB Capital (S) Pte. Ltd. (the "Offeror"), for all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company, other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and the persons acting in concert with the Offeror.
All capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed in the Offer Announcement.
ELECTRONIC DESPATCH OF OFFER DOCUMENT
The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") that NCF has on 11 February 2022 announced, for and on behalf of the Offeror, that the formal offer document dated 11 February 2022 (the "Offer Document") containing, inter alia, the terms and conditions of the Offer, together with the accompanying relevant acceptance forms for the Offer, have been electronically despatched on 11 February 2022 to the Shareholders pursuant to the "Public Statement on the Further Extension of the Temporary Measures to allow for Electronic Despatch of Take-over Documents under The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers" issued by the Securities Industry Council on 29 June 2021.
The Offer is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Offer Document, an electronic copy of which is available on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited at https://www.sgx.com.
OFFEREE CIRCULAR
A circular (the "Offeree Circular") containing, inter alia, the advice of W Capital Markets Pte. Ltd., the independent financial adviser (the "IFA") to the directors of the Company (the "Directors") who are considered independent for the purposes of the Offer (the "Independent Directors"), and the recommendation of the Independent Directors in respect of the Offer will be sent to the Shareholders within 14 days from the date of despatch of the Offer Document.
In the meantime, Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with their Shares and to refrain from taking any action in respect of their Shares which may be prejudicial to their interests, until they or their advisers have considered the information and the recommendations of the Independent Directors as well as the advice of the IFA, which will be set out in the Offeree Circular. Shareholders who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional advisers.
4. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The Directors (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions expressed in this announcement (other than those relating to the Offer and the Offeror) are fair and accurate, and that no material facts have been omitted from this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.
Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources (including, without limitation, the Offer Announcement, the Offer Document and any other announcements made by or on behalf of the Offeror), the sole responsibility of the Directors has been to ensure, through reasonable enquiries, that such information is accurately and correctly extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, accurately reflected or reproduced in this announcement in its proper form and context.
The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility accordingly.
