Keong Hong : Mandatory Conditional Cash Offer By NOVUS Corporate Finance PTE. LTD

In the meantime, Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with their Shares and to refrain from taking any action in respect of their Shares which may be prejudicial to their interests, until they or their advisers have considered the information and the recommendations of the Independent Directors as well as the advice of the IFA, which will be set out in the Offeree Circular. Shareholders who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional advisers.

4. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions expressed in this announcement (other than those relating to the Offer and the Offeror) are fair and accurate, and that no material facts have been omitted from this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources (including, without limitation, the Offer Announcement, the Offer Document and any other announcements made by or on behalf of the Offeror), the sole responsibility of the Directors has been to ensure, through reasonable enquiries, that such information is accurately and correctly extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, accurately reflected or reproduced in this announcement in its proper form and context.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility accordingly.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Lo Swee Oi

Company Secretary

12 February 2022

