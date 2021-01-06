Keong Hong : Notice Of Annual General Meeting

NOTICE OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Thirteenth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Keong Hong Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held by way of electronic means on Thursday, 28 January 2021 at 10.30 a.m. for the purpose of transacting the following business:

AS ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the financial Resolution 1 year ended 30 September 2020 and the Auditors' Report thereon. 2. To approve the proposed Directors' Fees of S$173,990 for the financial year ended 30 September Resolution 2 2020. (2019: S$178,000)

3. To re-elect the following Directors who are retiring by rotation pursuant to Article 117 of the Company's Constitution:-

(i) Mr Leo Ting Ping Ronald [See Explanatory Note (a)] Resolution 3 (ii) Mr Tan Kah Ghee [See Explanatory Note (a)] Resolution 4 (iii) Mr Chong Weng Hoe [See Explanatory Note (b)] Resolution 5 4. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their Resolution 6 remuneration.

AS SPECIAL BUSINESS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without modifications, the following Ordinary Resolutions:

5. General authority to allot and issue new shares in the capital of the Company Resolution 7

"That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore (the "Act") and Rule

806 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") ("Listing Manual"), the Directors of the Company be authorised and empowered to: